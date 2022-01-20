What a horrible time to be an author! We used to congratulate ourselves on our commitment to freedom of expression, now we seem to be emulating the former East Germany.
Picador cancels poet Kate Clanchy’s books
The author and her publisher have parted ways
Author Kate Clanchy and Pan Macmillan parted company this morning “by mutual consent”. The publisher will cease distribution of all her work, following criticism of Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me in 2021.
Clanchy has been a qualified practising teacher since the age of 22. Her writing includes three prize-winning collections of poetry, the Costa First Novel Prize-shortlisted Meeting the English, and the Orwell Prize-winning Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me.
The books cancelled by Picador include England Poems from a School and How To Grow Your Own Poem. These poetry collections introduced more than 50 young poets from diverse backgrounds — migrant, refugee, neurodiverse, wheelchair users — to the reading public. Writers who emerged from this work include the prize-winning poets Amineh Abou Kerech and Mukahang Limbu. Clanchy’s teaching practice, which nurtured the England and Friends books was the subject of a documentary for BBC Radio 3.
Clanchy’s Friend: Poems by Young People, an anthology by pupils at the comprehensive school where she teaches, was slated for March. Picador will no longer be releasing it.
Some Kids became the subject of online criticism last summer for its portrayal of young people. Authors Chimene Suleyman, Monisha Rajesh, and Sunny Singh accused Clanchy of writing problematic descriptions of her students. Society of Authors president Philip Pullman received heavy criticism for tweeting in Clanchy’s defence.
Picador did not defend Clanchy at the time, but her students — the subjects of Some Kids — did. Last September, at least 20 of them wrote an open letter to The Bookseller defending her. They said their personal experiences of Clanchy were of “unequivocal care and support for us… as poets and as people”. They said they wanted to push back against suggestions that they “may be victims in some capacity.” They said Clanchy’s support gave them confidence as poets.
Another former Clanchy student, Shukira Rezaei, wrote of her in the Sunday Times:
This was not enough for Picador. A new version of Some Kids — to be revised in consultation with sensitivity readers — had been planned for last autumn, but it never appeared.
Commenting on the storm in the Telegraph last November, Picador publisher Philip Gwyn Jones said:
He later apologised for the comments. In December Picador distanced itself from Gwyn Jones, and Clanchy.
I commented on the difference between the woke and the conservative in the comment section of the article on Roger Scruton.
The woke tend to get their way in institutions because of their intolerance and fanaticism. This is the sin of the leftist. They are unable to tolerate those who fail the ideological litmus test. In contrast the conservative is accepting of other ways of thinking even if they are not their way. They are reluctant to drive out the leftist bigots. They accede to the fanatic mob with the thought that the author can publish elsewhere. They lack fanaticism. This is a virtue but leaves conservatives vulnerable.
Since when is being compared to chocolate an insult? Her student’s skin sounds beautiful.
