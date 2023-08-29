Canada’s conservatives fight back against progressive school policies
Education has become the new focal point for the country's culture wars
Conservative and civil libertarian voices have long been stymied by Canada’s indifferent public and politicians. This provided cover for elites to run wild in schools and institutions. But now that era is coming to an end.
Nowhere is this more evident than in schools, which have generally operated under the radar, except when the veil is lifted — as when an Oakville, Ontario trans teacher wearing massive prosthetic breasts was initially permitted to continue doing so despite parent protests.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
But over the summer, things began to change. This month, parents’ outcry over a ninth grade Planned Parenthood lesson in the conservative western province of Saskatchewan — which included a set of sexually explicit illustrated cards touting the merits of “yellow and brown showers”— led to premier Scott Moe banning the organisation from public schools.
Elsewhere, Conservative premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs tabled an amendment stipulating that parents of children under 16 must be informed if their child requests a pronoun change at school. Though one quarter of his party threatened to withhold support, Higgs said he was willing to take the issue to an election — and prevailed.
Several other province premiers then followed Higgs’s suit, implementing a requirement for parental consent for under-16 pronoun changes. With a poll yesterday finding that only 14% of Canadians agree that schools should keep children’s pronoun changes from parents, it could turn out to be a winning issue for conservatives in the country.
Evidently, Canadians have grown tired about what has happened over the past few years, encouraged by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. But beyond the PM’s irksome wokeisms such as “peoplekind” and “she-cession“, more pernicious still has been the full-speed assault on free speech in education and in the professional sphere. Due to Leftist complaints about Jordan Peterson, ideologically-captured professional accreditation bodies such as the College of Psychologists of Ontario have received approval from the courts to enforce speech codes and compulsory re-education on their members — or to debar them for holding politically incorrect views.
Meanwhile, the Canadian constitution has been interpreted to give carte blanche to anti-white, anti-male and anti-Asian discrimination in sentencing, hiring and research grants. In public education, teachers like Jim McMurtry who tell the truth about why indigenous people died in residential schools (due to epidemics), are fired for insensitivity. Richard Bilkszto, a school principal who questioned DEI during diversity training, was hounded until he committed suicide. Professors like the University of Lethbridge’s Frances Widdowson, who query the fairy tale of the residential schools as “genocide”, are forced from their jobs. At the same time, Left-liberal politicians are agitating for residential school genocide “denialism” to become a hate crime punishable in law.
It appears as though schools will remain the focal point for Canada’s culture wars. Currently, a “million-person march” against gender ideology in schools, bringing together a multi-ethnic coalition, is being organised by a Muslim-Canadian activist for 20 September. This not only threatens the Left-liberal narrative, but could also lead to a fracturing of the Liberals’ minority vote in the crucial multicultural swing ridings around Toronto, adding to their polling woes. The ruling Liberal-NDP coalition and its fellow travellers in the elite institutions are so wedded to this ideology that stepping back from unpopular policies will be difficult — an open goal for courageous conservatives willing to push the Left onto uncomfortable terrain.
Canada is the world’s leading woke nation. If there is a successful backlash there, it could send reverberations much further afield.
The bitter fruits of wokery thrive in the shadows of education offices and the cobwebbed halls of academia but wither in the light of public awareness. The woke pushers are a tiny minority concentrated in a few areas of influence. The only way to get their loony views into the public sphere was to do it quietly in the few domains they dominate (like education) and hope nobody paid attention, and that worked for rather longer than it should have, long enough to give us a generation filled with young zealots dedicated to this absurd cause, but everywhere it has faced the actual voters, it has been defeated soundly. If it starts costing elections, lefty politicians will begin distancing themselves from it, as they now do with the ‘defund the police’ movement. They won’t condemn it or acknowledge their error, but they’ll at least stop talking about it, pushing it in legislation, and quietly pretend it never existed in the first place. A decade or two from now, when woke is long defeated politically, the angry true believers of the woke generation who couldn’t let go or grow up will probably give us a new stupid fad philosophy (as the defeated socialists/communists of the previous generation planted the seeds of wokery), but one bridge at a time.
I would argue Woke has already succeeded in it’s goal of destabilizing Western Society. It’s all a grift. We tend to focus on the disruptive loons spreading pseudo-religious utopian doctrine because they’re the ones making headlines but they’re always the first to be thrown under the bus. The loons just create the conditions justifying centralized control and transfers of taxpayer money to “problem solvers.”
The more prices rise for instance, the more State interventions and bailouts become necessary to prevent collapse. It’s like a perpetual hostage taking mission. More debt is constantly incurred to hold off “Crisis.”
I have no idea what Canada plans to do because they appear completely captured but most of the Western World has a chance if they can get the backbone to start saying No. Sorry, no more transfer payments to your social causes.
Great summary, but the key word is “if”, as in “the Western World has a chance if they can get the backbone to start saying No.”
Someone started drinking early today!
I think I might have a nice cup of tea.
I sometimes worry about you people and the things that you are completely obsessed by..
How’s your champagne?
This is a vast improvement on the frankly disturbing first iteration of your thoughts.
It’s more the lack of affordable housing and diminished quality of life driving Conservatives to higher poll numbers, here in Canada. I wouldn’t read much more into it than that – we’re at a lower level on the hierarchy of needs, right now. Those who can’t afford groceries or pay their rent or mortgage won’t be interested in discussing anything like this.
In fact, I’d argue that if our Conservatives are smart (which is not a given) they should focus on the cost of living, and nothing else. Getting distracted by things like this is probably the only way they could lose the next election.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe