Overwhelming majority of Tory voters reject Net Zero policies
News of a backtrack by Rishi Sunak should not come as a surprise
News today is dominated by the intention by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to delay the introduction of key green policies. But a glance at the most recent polling on the issue raises the question: what took him so long?
The latest YouGov polling from last month shows that an overwhelming majority of 2019 Conservative voters — the coalition that Sunak must hope to retain to keep his majority — are opposed to the specific policies that are being “watered down”.
According to the Prime Minister’s plans, which were leaked to the BBC, a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars, slated for 2030, will now not come into force until 2035, bringing Britain into line with the European Union’s plans. An edict banning new gas boilers will similarly be delayed.
Conservative voters will be happy about this. Although the ban on the sale of new cars by 2030 was once hailed by the Government as a “historic step towards net zero”, YouGov found that 76% of those who voted Conservative in 2019 are opposed to it.
The Government’s “ambition to phase out all new and replacement natural gas boilers by 2035” is opposed by 59% of those who elected the Government, with 29% in support.
The BBC also reports that policies deterring flying, eating, lax recycling and driving will not be introduced. This is likely to receive an enthusiastic response from those who voted the Government into office four years ago. 86% of them oppose the introduction of new taxes on gas bills and 51% are against increasing taxes on long haul flights.
Among those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019, a solid 61% support the Government’s longer term target of reducing Britain’s carbon emissions to Net Zero by 2050. This was a manifesto commitment, included in Boris Johnson’s guarantee to the country. Only 32% of those who voted for the Conservatives oppose this plank of their platform.
Conservative voters favour some specific Net Zero policies. They support constructing more onshore wind farms by 75% to 19% and building new nuclear power stations by 63% to 23%.
A backlash is beginning to the news of the back-pedalling, but the signs are that the 2019 voting coalition will be pleased.
And then there’s fracking…
Please God, Sunak, hold your nerve!
Fracking means pumping a light gas like methane from underground stores to the surface when required. It causes incredibly dangerous earthquakes and must be banned at once.
Instead, we could store hydrogen in underground salt caverns and then pump it to the surface when required. This is a step to cleaner energy and totally different from fracking.
‘Underground storage is a proven way to store a huge amount of energy (electricity) after converting it into hydrogen as it has higher energy content per unit mass than other gases such as methane and natural gas. ‘
Not true. The seismic effect is of a bus driving past your house. They’ve measured it.
It says something about the massive propaganda effort we have endured for two decades that anyone supports net zero. These policies will cause infinitely more damage than the problems they are meant to solve.
Sorry to disappoint you, but most people do support net zero, what they don’t support is these policies in their current form.
Rolling back these policies however is going to cause absolute chaos with the industries involved.
Rather than delaying they should be implementing an extra push of effort and investment to make it happen.
Sunak is about to make his biggest mistake.
‘Supporting’ something means nothing without a price.
The only price being discussed is ‘cheaper’, but that ain’t true.
As soon as people learn the real costs they just look at the governing class like they’ve all lost their minds.
“Conservative voters favour some specific Net Zero policies. They support constructing more onshore wind farms by 75% to 19%”
Assuming polls can be trusted at all, ongoing support for wind farms suggests widespread ignorance.
Democracy doesn’t work when the demos can be so easily misled.
On the question of trusting polls on this subject I will repeat a comment I posted back in March:
I’d really like to see a study of how opinion pollsters choose their respondents. An article by Rachel Connor (The sham of those ‘pro-windfarm’ polls, TCW, April 2022) in which she systematically debunked a poll that showed 70% public support for Scottish windfarms, left me with serious doubts about the methods used by pollsters. Polls and surveys have become an important tool to influence as much as gauge public opinion.
Pollsters phrase questions like ‘should all wind generators be pulled down?’ With the answer ‘No’ it becomes ‘they want more.’
Now’s the time for the government to get behind Rolls-Royce SMRs. Developing those would create UK jobs and export opportunities.
‘Should not come as a surprise’ but it seems it has, so out of touch are the ‘elite’.
This is very misleading. The vast majority of all voters support net zero ideology, the difficulty in supporting specific policies such as banning petrol cars however is that the technology and infrastructure is not in place to make this a reality. Same goes for gas boilers.
It’s a massive failure by the government on so many levels.
I don’t understand this obsession with banning Gas boilers. They should be converted to run hydrogen, as all the distribution infrastructure is there already. It just takes time to move from converting natural gas via Steam methane reforming (SMR) to using water via electrolysis.
Unlike natural gas, the hydrogen would have to be produced by electricity first. So doing that, and then pumping the hydrogen into what would have to be a massively upgraded gas network to heat homes seems very inefficient, rather than just installing electric heat pumps directly? The grim reality is there no cheap path to Net Zero for those countries foolhardy enough to commit to it.
And unlike electricity presently, it can be generated and stored for use when required. The upgrade to plastic pipes in the network are already well underway.
Where will liquid hydrogen be stored?
There are pilot schemes trying this (no pun intended) but as Stephen Walsh points out, there are many additional complications with producing and storing hydrogen.
I don’t understand the obsession either.
If we’re to give up fossil fuels, gas should be the last to go.
Gas boilers are cheaper and more effective than electric alternatives, and gas is relatively clean to burn.
If we get to the point where we have more nuclear power than we know what to do with, we can consider the relative merits of hydrogen vs electric heating.
To my mind, hydrogen makes most sense when you want to run for extended periods away from the grid: cars, trucks, construction and mining vehicles. Maybe fuel cells. Maybe diesel-hydrogen hybrids.
As others below have pointed out, it isn’t as simple as we have been led to believe. Hydrogen is a much smaller molecule than Methane and so is much more apt to diffuse through existing natural gas pipes.
Given the growing uncertainties surrounding the true causes of ‘climate change’ and the parlous state of the UK economy it would be insane to mandate widespread infrastructure change.
Are we not bankrupt enough already?
