Only 9% of Labour voters sympathise with Israel over Palestine
A new poll finds low levels of support for the Jewish state in Keir Starmer's party
Just 9% of Labour voters are more sympathetic with Israel in the Israel-Palestine conflict, a new poll has found.
According to research published by YouGov yesterday, Labour has the lowest percentage of those more sympathetic with Israel out of all three of the major parties, with 39% of Conservative voters and 14% of Liberal Democratic feeling primary sympathy for the Jewish state. Meanwhile, the Labour party has the largest percentage of those more sympathetic with Palestine (27% versus 6% and 7% respectively).
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
These findings draw a sharp contrast with Keir Starmer’s steadfast support of Israel. Shortly after Hamas’ attack on October 7th, the Labour leader posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “Labour and Britain must stand with Israel” before decrying Hamas’ actions as “terrorism”. Starmer then followed up this statement on LBC, stating that “Israel has the right to defend herself”, even condoning Israel’s move to cut water and electricity from the Strip.
A poll taken by YouGov two days after the attack found that Hamas’ actions did little to sway Labour voter views on the conflict. Sympathy for the Israeli side fell by only 2% (from 11% to 9%) over the week, suggesting that Labour voters are more strident in their opinions than other voters. In the same two polls, there was a seven percentage point rise among Tory voters in favour of Israel, with an equal point shift in the opposite direction for Lib Dem voters.
The Labour leader’s outspoken support for Israel has already exacerbated divisions within the party. During the weekend’s protests over the conflict, an email was sent by the leadership warning MPs against attending out of fears that colleagues may risk sharing a platform with “individuals that threaten to undermine the values and principles of the Labour Party”. One Labour member responded by describing these efforts as a “shocking mindset”.
Other Labour figures have gone further. Over the last week, a trickle of Labour councillors resigned from the party, denouncing Starmer over his support for Israel. Following the resignation of two Oxford councillors last week, Manchester councillor Amna Abdullatif announced that she too would be leaving the party. On X, Abdullatif posted that she had been left “no choice other than to resign the Labour whip and resign from the Labour party due to Keir Starmer and a number of his senior frontbench making horrifying comments about Israel…effectively endorsing a war crime”.
So far, however, Starmer has shown no sign of diluting his support for Israel. Calling Hamas “destroyers of lives, of hope, of peace”, the Labour leader reiterated his calls for a two-state solution in Parliament this week.
While support for Israel and Palestine is close to split among all adults surveyed in the YouGov poll (21% and 15% respectively), there is a far more significant generational divide. Only 11% of 18-24 year-olds are more sympathetic with Israel — a percentage that rises with each age cohort to 37% among 65+.
A similar age gap can be found in the US too. A recent CNN poll showed that 81% of Americans over 65 agreed with the statement that the Israeli government’s military response to the Hamas attacks is fully justified. Yet this figure falls to barely over a quarter among those aged 18-34 year olds, with 27% agreeing.
It is what is in vogue. Identity politics. It is going to topple the West.
That’s terrifying. Mind you, their grandparents thought Stalin was cool (30 million dead) and the working class should be sterilised, and their parents ran around waving Mao’s (70 million dead) Little Red Book (John McDonnell’s still doing that in the HoC). So it’s not hugely surprising really, is it?
Only a tiny, albeit vocal, minority of young people then supported those things, certainly in the West. But nowadays leftist extremism is mainstream. Increasingly every old person who dies and every kid who turns 18 (soon 16) tilts the electorate a little further to the left.
No one has said it plainer or better than Douglas Murray: https://youtu.be/QCUfNLENLZg?si=NxOytQVpYHT6kVnE
Supporters of Palestine / Hamas are worse than dupes; they are complicit, just as ordinary Germans were in 1939 – 1945. They turned a blind eye to butchery in order to endorse their ideological fantasy. This is mass insanity. Mob mentality. Sick and extremely dangerous.
“Alice laughed. ‘There’s no use trying,’ she said. ‘One can’t believe impossible things.’
I daresay you haven’t had much practice,’ said the Queen. ‘When I was your age, I always did it for half-an-hour a day. Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast.”
― Lewis Carroll
I don’t think that’s quite fair. There are decent Palestinians out there (I’ve met some) who yearn for peace with dignity.
Then there are those, like Hamas, who prey on the Palestinians for their own murky ends.
And there are those in the West who turn up for these protest marches and boycotts, but they couldn’t give a flying proverbial about the Palestinians. They are motivated by antisemitism, and use Palestine as a smokescreen. Tuvia Tenenbom presents a picture of them in Britain, in his book ‘The Taming of the Jew.’ The book manages to be both light-hearted and terrifying.
This confirms a view I’ve had for quite some time. It’s a question of prisms. My generation (65+) views Israel through the prism of the Holocaust. Accordingly, we have been willing to give Israel a lot more latitude in its policies than we would to other countries.
Younger generations see Israel through the prism of Palestine. The gradient between the generations is relatively gentle, until we get to Generation Alpha.
My gut instinct is that Western perceptions of Israel will get progressively worse as time goes on, as my fellow Boomers and I die off and Gen Alpha becomes more dominant in our societies. So time is not on Israel’s side.
That is a reversion to the norm. Until the veterans of the Mandate began to retire and then to die out, as they have still not quite done, Zionism in Britain was mostly confined to a small ethnic minority, which was then almost entirely of recent immigrant origin. There was never any shift in attitudes to Britain on the other side. Those who had blown up Our Boys, or who had photographed them hanged with barbed wire, went on to arm Argentina during the Falklands War.
I’d be interested to see how many respondents said “no one’s side”.
I think it is extremely easy to say whose “side” you are on in respect of the atrocities committed by Hamas last week.
But in terms of the Israel-Palestine conflict in a broader sense: how many people don’t know…or aren’t that bothered either way?
Or have conflicting views, like me.
I looked at all the YouGov data yesterday, and on some questions, the biggest answer is ‘don’t know’.
I’m not on anybody’s ‘side’. I sympathise with both the Israelis and the civilians of Gaza, and on the big picture, I am neutral. I’m not Israeli or Palestinian, Muslim or Jew. I want a peaceful and equitable solution.
There is far too much binary thinking going on about a very complex issue with a long history.
Sympathising with the plight of the Palestinians in Israel is not the same as excusing Hamas.
I don’t get it. I’m totally out of touch I guess. I certainly have empathy for Palestinian civilians, but Hamas is a terrorist group gripped by hatred of Jews. If Hamas laid down its weapons tomorrow, there would be peace. If Israel laid down its weapons tomorrow, they would be wiped off the map.
I find it regrettable that the poll doesn’t offer the middle option, of not sympathising with either side, since that’s my position.
This is, for me, is probably the most depressing ongoing conflict in the world, given the entrenched, myopic, hateful, vindictive and vengeful mindsets of both adversaries.
The Israelis don’t do the hateful speech as much, but their actions speak for themselves. They are denying Gaza essential supplies ( food, water, electricity etc) and appear intent on obliterating it).
Or sympathising with both the people of Israel under attack from Hamas and the people of Gaza who have been and are about to be attacked by the Israeli army. No good outcomes for many on both sides of the boarder.
I’ve read before (if I can find it I’ll add it to my comment later) that British views on the conflict roughly break down along the lines of
10% Pro Israeli
20% Pre Palestinian
20% Don’t know
50% Both as bad as each other (or words to that affect)
I must admit my views align with the 50%, the place is a quagmire that Britain should stay completely neutral on. I wouldn’t want to waste a litre of fuel sending a single soldier over there personally
David Aaronovitch has a Substack on that. And it rings true, doesn’t it? It sounds like Britain. Apart from the politicians and the media. They are just weird.
I sympathize with Midian. Will no one think of Midian?
I’m sure they’ll be taking note in Israel, but will do what they think is in their best interests. Which is how it should be.
It does not hit 40 per cent of Tories, either. On Israel and Palestine, there are, in drastically reduced order of size from each to the next, four broad schools of thought in Britain: the indifferent, the profoundly ambivalent, the strongly pro-Palestinian, and the fiercely Zionist. Yet almost all politicians, and the entire media, belong to that tiny fourth faction, which barely featured in British public life until there was a Prime Minister whose constituency happened to have a wildly untypical ethnic profile, but which did not become anything like dominant even under her.
That dominance arose in a window of perhaps half a generation, between the retirements of the British Mandate veterans (although a few of those are still alive, such as my late father’s old Army comrade who went on to by my Senior Tutor when I was an undergraduate), and the emergence of the mass anti-war movement in relation to Afghanistan and, especially, Iraq. To this day, Israel is not a British ally. In what specific way is it? It simply is not. Yet we are expected to make Israel’s, often undeniably unpleasant, enemies our own.
Israel armed Argentina during the Falklands War as an act of anti-British revenge on the part of Menachem Begin. Even beyond that, what have the Israelis ever done for us? What would they? Why should they? They have everything that they could possibly need to defend themselves. We are irrelevant to them. Yet our politics revolve around them. Their Ambassador to London accompanies our Foreign Secretary when he visits her country. No one else, absolutely no one, gets that kind of treatment. And if it were to cause bombs to go off in Britain, well, somehow that would prove that it had been right all along. “Not just today, not just tomorrow, but always”? That is not the stuff of grownup relations with any foreign state. None, including that one, would say such a thing about Britain. Nor should it.
I was looking at all this data yesterday (https://yougov.co.uk/topics/politics/explore/issue/Israel_Palestine_Conflict?content=all)
There is a significant amount of ‘don’t knows’ in it all.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe