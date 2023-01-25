Once again, America chooses Ireland over the UK
The row over the Protocol shows that the Irish-US bond is stronger than ever
Another British government bill, another opportunity for American intervention. At the end of last week, twenty-seven members of the US House of Representatives signed a letter, addressed to Rishi Sunak, expressing “grave concern” about the UK government’s proposals for conditional amnesties for crimes committed by both terrorists and state forces between 1969 and 1998, during the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Notably, this latest intervention has been welcomed by Sinn Féin’s vice-president, Michelle O’Neill. Seven of the signatories are Republicans — of the American rather than Irish variety — which is not a party usually known for objecting to trigger-happy law enforcement officers escaping justice.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Establishing moral equivalence between the IRA and the British State during the Troubles is a key Sinn Féin project, although the bulk of nationalist Ireland remains sceptical about it. This perhaps explains why the Irish government and Northern Ireland’s other pro-reunification party, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), have largely ignored the letter, even though the UK proposals have been rejected by every shade of opinion on the island, including Unionists.
American interventions on Brexit’s impact on the Irish border, meanwhile, are enthusiastically welcomed across the Irish political spectrum, from Sinn Féin through Dublin’s ruling establishment parties to Northern Ireland’s centrist and contingently pro-Union Alliance Party. These groups all share an overriding consensus on the absolute priority of maintaining an open border between the two Irish jurisdictions. Pressure on London over the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol agreed between the UK and the EU has come from President Biden and other key figures in his administration, rather than merely from members of legislature.
Irish influence in America is not just about raw political calculation, nor entirely about the large number of Americans who proudly bear Irish ancestry. The technocrats miss that the founding myths of both the United States and the modern Irish state are the same story told in different contexts: a successful domestic revolution against British imperialism.
Put bluntly, the Irish special relationship with America has trumped the traditional Special Relationship because the Irish can tell a more emotionally compelling story to an American audience. This is a powerful tool in an era that venerates sentimentally charged narratives.
The Irish-US bond has strengthened even as the war in Ukraine has exposed Ireland’s low military spending and noisy minority of far-Left politicians publicly in love with Putin (and even as the UK has shown its strengths, with substantial shipment of arms to the conflict zone and large numbers of Ukrainian conscripts training on Salisbury Plain).
As long as administrations in Dublin are headed by pro-market technocrats protective of American multinationals’ investments in Ireland, Washington’s pro-Irish stance is unlikely to change, and London will just have to take the geopolitical pain. Or, as seems increasingly likely, the UK government will have to accept that Northern Ireland will remain substantially within the EU’s regulatory orbit. This will be the price for a final dash to scrap EU regulations in Great Britain before the next general election.
“This is a powerful tool in an era that venerates sentimentally charged narratives”.
It’s an era where rational thinking and facts have been almost completely thrown overboard in favour of feelings and trying to fashion one’s own reality using narratives (alternative facts, “my truth”) which may or may not have anything to do with the underlying facts. The US seems to be the epicentre of this development – getting a bit of a distance might actually be a good thing.
At the end of the day, the US does not have friends, it has interests….the UK engages in its own sentimentally charged narrative by trying to pretend otherwise. Moreover: Ireland also feels the heat if it doesn’t behave in the way the US wants – didn’t it get a bit of pressure a while back about its tax rates? And, if the UK still wants to swim around in self-pity about this…just feel glad you aren’t getting the roasting that Germany is right now over the Leopard tanks.
Next time the US wants someone to give their military expeditions some international legitimacy they could ask Dublin.
Surely we could solve our problems with Ireland, with America, and with the EU simply by getting out of Northern Ireland. We would also save a bundle of money and pain.
A reunified Ireland could then do its own thing in the world – and why not?
It’s a complete mystery to me why we continue to retain any presence in the place.
Odd comment. Ireland has been able to “do its own thing in the world” for a number of decades now, being an independent nation. The UK cannot just “get out of NI”. The Protocol maybe nudges NI away from the UK slightly (that’s why the Unionists are going bananas about it), but I think that if it can be made to work, it would actually make reunification less likely.
Re: reunification. This would go via a referendum under the GFA…and as I gather that’s not really on the horizon currently.
Can it be ‘made to work’ though? There is now an almost ludicrous amount of bureaucracy involved in ‘importing’ goods including food products from one part of the UK to another. Those forces who are entirely indifferent to or actively hostile to the Union are of course quite content with this situation, as it makes day to day life more difficult, drives up costs, works against the UK wide economy, and forces (coincidentally?) more dependence on Ireland and the EU.
It’s hardly a mystery, being the resolved outcome by Treaty, of bitter constitutional battles a hundred or so years ago
At present, Northern Ireland forms part of our sovereign state, as did the whole of Ireland before that. The majority of the population of NI have at least until recently, and perhaps even now, also wanted to retain the Union.
One logical problem with your wishing to get rid of inconvenient or possibly costly parts of the state is the precedent: why not Northern Ireland, why not Scotland, why not Wales? And how strong would even an English state be afterwards, I’m not so sure.
Why not Cornwall, why not Yorkshire? My view is that if enough people wish to form an independent country then they should… but they need to do it on an informed basis, knowing how the borders will work, currency issues, and settlement of financial matters.
While the general points about US sympathy for Irish nationalism made is reasonable, it is a bit difficult to understand what precisely it is driving at. The British government proposals are I understand for a measure of amnesty for both terrorists and British army personnel. I would probably agree with the need to do something along these lines. However measures have received a huge amount of opposition in many quarters, not only from Sinn Fein and other political parties but by victim advocacy groups. Of course the motives are Sinn Fein are suspect: it is no secret they support Irish unification, but this does not necessarily mean that this is good legislation.
‘Another British government bill, another opportunity for American intervention.’
Its about time they backed the f*ck off. I’ve really had enough of American interventions.
Good article.
Not directly related to the article, and ensuring there is no free lunch, is the fact that Ireland is strongly influenced by US corporate wokism at present.
I do suspect that the fact that British governments suck up so much to Washington makes the Great Satan think it can just walk over us.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe