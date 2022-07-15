Note to MPs: YouGov is not wrong about Penny Mordaunt
The polling company has a near-perfect record for leadership elections
Asked this morning on Radio 4 about the YouGov poll showing a commanding lead for Penny Mordaunt among Tory party members, Liz Truss supporter Iain Duncan Smith rolled out an old classic: “the most important thing is not to look at what the polls say.”
Well, actually Iain, that’s not such a great strategy. Pollsters YouGov (at which I used to work) have been eerily accurate in forecasting every major party leadership election of the past era.
When Jeremy Corbyn entered the 2015 Labour leadership, he was considered a tokenistic Old Left candidate, an irrelevance, a feature of every Labour leadership election for decades. Only when the first YouGov poll of Labour members showed him leading the pack with a stunning 43% did the realisation — and panic — about his potential victory set in. The rest is history.
The following year, after the mayhem of the Brexit referendum, Boris Johnson was widely expected to win the resultant Tory leadership contest. Michael Gove’s 11th hour change of heart is often remembered as the moment that scuppered his campaign, but in fact the stunning YouGov poll of Conservative Party members just days earlier, showing Theresa May strongly ahead of Boris, had already given a clue as to his fate. It was a major contributing factor towards Johnson’s decision to step aside later that week.
In 2017, YouGov clearly showed Johnson’s forthcoming victory over Jeremy Hunt with Tory members and in 2019 the pollsters forecast Keir Starmer’s victory over Rebecca Long Bailey in the Labour leadership contest of that year. In short, they have got every recent party election right. Party members are well represented on their panel, and they have reliable methods of surveying them.
When news broke this past Tuesday of the YouGov poll showing Penny Mordaunt handily beating every other declared candidate with the Tory membership, it was the most significant moment of the campaign so far. It revealed what very few had noticed — that Mordaunt has somehow been crystallised as the unambiguous front runner with party members. Of course, dramatic things can still happen in the leadership debates and news in the coming days, but Tory MPs should be clear: if Mordaunt is put before the party membership, she will most likely win and become prime minister.
Opinion polls are controversial, even when accurate. If, by alerting Tory MPs to Mordaunt’s popularity with the members, the YouGov poll gives energy to a ‘Stop Mordaunt’ campaign that successfully denies her a place in the final two — would that be democratic? To many people it would seem intuitively wrong that the person likely to be the members’ choice is not even put in front of them. To others, polls are simply data, and it is always better to know than not know.
Either way, the events of the next week, with historic consequences for this country, could once again turn on a single opinion poll. Tory MPs would be wise not to listen to Iain Duncan Smith on the subject.
Penny Mordaunt is spectacularly unqualified to be PM. Her family went through tough times when she was a teenager. Nevertheless her educational attainment is far below the level typical of Prime Ministers, or of senior figures in business. Her experience outside politics was in the public relations industry, and she has very little cabinet experience either. Philosophically she is another Boris Johnson: an economically illiterate leftish Brexiteer with Woke tendencies. She is a disaster waiting to happen. Tory MPs should do whatever it takes to block her from the final two.
She sounds perfect to me provided she appoints the only economically literate candidate as Chancellor. Rishi does seem to be the only one that understands that cutting taxes in the current situation with healthcare and social services on their knees is insanity and in any case is not playing well with the majority of Tory voters.
My main concern is that combination would worry Keir Starmer more than anyone else. Any of the rest of the bunch, he should consider a gift from very kindly gods.
“Her educational attainment is far below the level typical of Prime Ministers, or of senior figures in business” Really. Aren’t you being a bit of a snob because she didn’t go to Oxford or Cambridge. That’s outrageous. The University of Reading where she graduated in Philosophy is a perfectly good university, and II.1 honors is perfectly fine too. As for senior figures in business, it seems to me the most successful have been college dropouts who therefore didn’t reach the level of educational attainment that Stephen is talking about (Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Marc Zuckerberg, etc. etc.)
Look, none of that matters. The Tory membership is at the moment in self destruct mode. They once actually picked Iain Duncan-Smith before sanity eventually descended. Cost them years out of power. The only mitigation right now is that history is on the march against the left globally, so they may end up damaging themselves less than might be expected despite themselves. I agree though Mordaunt will prove to be pretty hopeless, certainly worse than Johnson. Getting rid of Johnson, merely to put Mordaunt in place seems to be the height of stupidity, but what will play out, will play out.
Wasn’t Cameron in PR?
Am I the only one who doesn’t really know who Mordaunt is (except TWAW)? For me she is on a par with Tugendhat, as in I don’t really know either of them. Am I THAT uninformed?
There’s a good article by Will Lloyd on this site. He’s read her dreadful book so that we don’t have to.
I thank him.
Some fair points are made here. I think it should be pointed out, however, that several of the candidates are not very well known this time, probably even among much of the party membership. I doubt Mordaunt is too much of a known quantity to many, and Badenoch even less so. Therefor a poll showing Mordaunt with a lead at this point should not be taking too seriously, even if not lightly dismissed either. Things can – and I think probably will – shift in the coming days. This race is far from over.
