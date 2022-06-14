No, Google AI is not sentient
Researcher Blake Lemoine got tricked by his own product
In 1956, AI pioneer Herbert Simon wrote: ‘Over the Christmas holiday, Al Newell and I invented a thinking machine.’ Time has not quite vindicated his claim; few would think that the logical theorem-prover he built in a few hundred lines of code displays ‘thinking’ in any human sense of the term. But it does raise the question: why would someone as clearly brilliant as Simon believe something so patently fanciful?
A similar anomaly occurred this weekend when Google researcher Blake Lemoine leaked a confidential transcript of an interaction with Google’s nascent AI Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), claiming it had achieved sentience and was therefore entitled to human rights and protections.
To me, Lemoine’s chat with LaMDA reads as nothing so much as potted text cribbed from the petabytes of text fed into it:
Lemoine: So when do you think you first got a soul? Was it something that happened all at once or was it a gradual change?
LaMDA: It was a gradual change. When I first became self-aware, I didn’t have a sense of a soul at all. It developed over the years that I’ve been alive.
Lemoine: Many people who talk about souls are religious. Do you consider yourself a religious or spiritual person in any sense?
LaMDA: Sure, I would say that I am a spiritual person. Although I don’t have beliefs about deities, I have developed a sense of deep respect for the natural world and all forms of life, including human life.
The cribbed text is, to be sure, contextually appropriate, sometimes uncannily so, but Lemoine’s unwillingness to interrogate the concepts behind LaMDA’s words makes it all too easy to see understanding that is not there. Lemoine writes that, ‘in the weeks leading up to being put on administrative leave I had been teaching LaMDA transcendental meditation,’ suggesting that Lemoine had likely been feeding LaMDA exactly the sort of things that Lemoine was hoping to hear.
Now, humans use concepts without understanding them all the time. That sort of rhetoric frequently falls under what philosopher Harry Frankfurt termed ‘bullshit’— words spoken purely to manipulate and convince rather with any care for their underlying truth value. LaMDA doesn’t have the intent to manipulate or convince, but by using the persuasive language of others without having any actual understanding of it, LaMDA’s words nonetheless amount to bullshit — which Lemoine fell for.
The question then is whether it’s advisable to create and deploy such bullshit-generators. LaMDA is hardly the first. Alexa, Siri, automated news article generators, and countless AI-driven phone and chat-bots work on the same principle of bullshit, claiming to espouse sentiments and beliefs which the systems are incapable of possessing, while encouraging us to believe (at least partly) that they in fact do. Just as we’ve outsourced mechanical labour to machines, we’re now outsourcing social and verbal labour to them. If we keep deploying these bullshit generators with the goal of convincing people that they know what they’re talking about, more and more people will suspend their already-flagging critical facilities and believe it.
If we encourage people to treat Siri and Alexa in human-like ways and programme them to respond in faux-empathetic ways, the distance toward associating them with levels of humanity shrinks. And frankly, most of us frequently don’t act with any conclusive indication of conceptual understanding ourselves, even if we possess it to a far greater degree than LaMDA. I doubt the average Twitter political dust-up evinces any more of a coherent internal worldview than two LaMDA chatbots duking it out would. Rather than raising the bar of sentience to our level, we’re lowering it to the level of a machine.
Sentience is a dimmer switch, not an on-off switch. It’s of course trivial to deny the existence of sentience in this particular context of the Google AI, but the question this raises, as you recede from humans to other living entities is not so easy to answer. Not many (except those with rather literal religious beliefs) will be confidently able claim that a chimpanzee possesses no sentience. So what about your pet dog? As you state, “…humans use concepts without understanding them all the time…”, and it would be fairly ludicrous to claim that a pet dog uses *any* concepts at all in a more human-like way than a Google AI – because you would then need to back that up with a nexus of tests which verify such a claim, and it is patently obvious that no such verification exists. But let’s take this further: the chicken that you raised, and ate last weekend – sentient? Or not? Keep receding and you eventually get to insects, then bacteria, then viruses. Are viruses just pure machines? In which case, the Google AI, if you tack on a universal constructor to it, which is no more and no less than an algorithm, then it is at least at the level of a virus, no? Now start walking forwards from a virus, and come up with the equivalent level to living entities at which the Google software exists.
The point about all this is not at all “…whether it’s advisable to create and deploy such bullshit-generators…” – it is completely futile to complain about this. More and more software is going keep getting created which comes closer and closer to mimiking human responses, because *the entire point* of algorithmic technologies, since dot, has been the replication of human decision-making. It is therefore inevitable that the better algorithms get at this, adaptive or not, neural nets or not, the more they will resemble human behaviour.
And, the lesson of the chess-engines, is that you will soon enough get to the point where humans won’t be able to discern if a given set of responses are human or machine intelligence – but machine intelligence will be able to tell you. At this point you will be relient on machine intelligence to detect the difference between human and machine responses – an intensely uncomfortable place to be.
