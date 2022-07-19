New Zealand falls out of love with Jacinda Ardern
The once popular Kiwi leader is crashing in the polls
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern returned home recently from a series of international trips: giving the commencement address at Harvard, attending the NATO summit in Madrid, swinging by Brussels for trade talks, and being one of the last international leaders to meet with Boris Johnson before his fall.
While the common perception at that last meeting was of a dead man meeting a popular and competent leader, the reality is a bit more complicated. This was highlighted during an interview on the last stop of her trip in Australia, where a journalist pointedly asked what it was like to be more popular overseas than in her own country.
While she brushed off the question, the point remains: things are not going well for Ardern and her second-term Labour government. A recent poll has shown that the opposition centre-Right National and ACT parties would win next year’s election comfortably, while over 50% of voters now believe the country is heading in the wrong direction. This is a far cry from 2020, when Labour stormed home to an unprecedented landslide election victory, while Ardern was being feted as a model leader.
How did it come to this?
The first thing to note is that the 2020 election was itself an aberration. At the end of 2019, Labour was struggling to implement its political agenda, with its coalition partners blocking more ambitious policies around tax and climate change. In addition, extra spending in areas such as child poverty and health were did not yield results, and big schemes to construct affordable housing and infrastructure flopped under incompetent management. Commentators wondered whether Ardern would end up as a one-term wonder.
Then Covid-19 hit. Through a combination of geographical luck and apparently competent management, New Zealand weathered the initial wave, and life largely continued as normal, unless you were a citizen trying to return home. Observing the carnage and mismanagement elsewhere, voters rewarded the government. In this sense, Covid-19 was a welcome diversion, elevating pandemic management above all other issues, and diverting attention from the government’s struggles in other areas.
Yet, the Zero Covid approach was only delaying the inevitable, and once Ardern began shifting to living with Covid at the end of 2021, the shine began to wear off. Stumbles on issues like availability of rapid antigen testing, workforce shortages, or the response to anti-mandate protests showed that New Zealand was a ‘normal’ country, facing the same difficulties in managing Covid as everyone else. It was no coincidence that it was around this time that Ardern’s — and Labour’s — popularity came crashing back down to earth.
However, Covid-19 is not the issue that’s currently dragging her government down. Like the rest of the world, New Zealand is moving on from the pandemic, with even the government is looking to leave it behind in the rear-view mirror. As the country has experienced a sharp uptick of infections during the Southern hemisphere winter, Ardern has been nowhere to be seen, much to the consternation of those who cheered her tough policies.
Instead, the key issues concerning Kiwi voters right now are a cost of living crisis brought about by the highest inflation in three decades, stagnating wages and economic growth, unaffordable housing, a health system running on fumes, and a rise in violent crime. Most of these were there in 2019, and many of them got worse over two and a half years of the pandemic. Whether Ardern and Labour are better placed to address them this time is very much an open question.
Why on earth is the populace fooled by the Arderns and Trudeaus of this world in the first place? I find it quite incomprehensible.
After any party has been in government for a while they stack up a bit of a record of stuff-ups and worse, so if the other side has young, smiling, optimistic leaders, you give them a go. It’s rare, these days, that we can vote enthusiastically for any party or leader, none of them seem to have any principles.
Could anyone be enthusiastic about the Tory leadership aspirants? Rishi is the best groomed; beautifully dressed, polished, actually shining …. if you’re going have to look at the PM on TV all the time, it might as well be him. There’s the woman with the Catherine Deneuve thing going on, but politically she doesn’t seem to know whether she’s Arthur or Martha. Rishi sets the standard, well, sartorially.
That does put me in mind of the sketch from the harry Enfield show (currently being repeated on That’s TV, with trigger warnings for sensitive types who can’t deal with 1990s humour) where Tim Nice-But-Dim remarks that Tony Blair wears ‘jolly good suits’ and went to a ‘good school’. Looks like we’re back there again!
Kemi Badenoch is the only one – she has real life experience and realistic ideas. Doesn’t believe in woke or net zero target too
This article is inaccurate in a couple of important ways.
First, if it was Ardern’s coalition partner (NZ First) that stopped her from bringing in a capital gains tax, why didn’t her government do so when they obtained an absolute majority in the 2020 election? The truth is economic reform is not in her government’s political DNA – they’re focused mostly on ethnicity and gender, like all too many “leftist” parties in the 21st century.
Second, you haven’t mentioned the policy that is going to hurt Ardern most at next year’s election – her government’s ethnostate agenda, referred to euphemistically as “co-governance”. Since the 2020 election, her government has unveiled plans to “decolonize” the education and health systems, and to give unelected tribal elites 50% control of NZ’s water. Indigenous Maori knowledge is now officially co-equal with so-called “Western” science, and has been introduced to the school science curriculum. A new government-funded separate Maori Health Authority is reviving traditional practices such as maramataka (basically, astrology) as a treatment for health problems.
The government did NOT campaign on any of these policies at the last election. In fact, the ethnostate agenda was kept hidden even from Ardern’s coalition partner before the last election, the NZ First Party.
But what the article above is right about is the manifest lack of competence of Ardern’s government. They really do now know what they’re doing.
There is also that she thinks she is popular in NZ because of the $50,000,000
bribe grant given to media outlets in NZ to save them during covid. But it came with conditions, one being that they are not allowed to report negatively on the govt. Nor on the policies mentioned below by Ludwig Van Earwig. In 2 years they have spent money on everything except increasing the capacity of hospitals. Instead they have spent $100,000,000 on Maramataka, a made up belief that the Maori of NZ had learned to harness the power of the moon to heal themselves!
No western leader is going to make it through this period of pestilence, war and famine.
Trump: gone
ScoMo: gone
Merkel: gone
Boris: gone
Sleepy Joe: unpopular, lame duck, about to get terminated
Macron: lame duck, no ability to pass legislation
O Scholz: unpopular and drifting
Draghi: quitting
Trudeau: unpopular, minority government, soon to be replaced
Mark Rutte: tanking, riots on the streets
And now even Ardern is not immune.
Out of interest, how high is inflation in NZ and what is supposed to be the root cause of it?
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up