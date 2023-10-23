New York Times apologises for Gaza coverage

HerdWatch

13:40

The paper joins Sky and the BBC in retracting inaccurate claims about the conflict

by Rob Lownie

The changing headlines of the New York Times. Credit: Twitter

The New York Times today published an editorial note, conceding that its initial coverage of the al-Ahli Hospital explosion in Gaza “relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified”. The blast, which took place on 17 October and which the Gaza Health Ministry claimed killed 471 people, was initially attributed to an Israeli airstrike, but subsequent intelligence from the United States and France has largely concurred that the incident resulted from a misfired Hamas rocket.

Following the al-Ahli explosion, the NYT’s website led with the headline “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say”. The publication later changed this title to “At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say”, and then “At Least 500 Dead in Blast at Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say”.

Today’s note said that “the report left readers with an incorrect impression about what was known and how credible the account was.” It ends by stating that “Times editors should have taken more care with the initial presentation, and been more explicit about what information could be verified.”

The retraction follows several similar cases from British media outlets, which attracted criticism from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups. Below are the statements put out by broadcasters in the last fortnight.

Sky’s Anna Jones apologised on 21 October for statements made by news anchor Kay Burley earlier in the month which misrepresented the views of Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot. Regulator Ofcom received over 1500 complaints after Burley asked whether Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy would appear at an event with Zomlot given that the latter, in her words, “basically said […] that ‘Israel had it coming’”. Burley repeated the false claim to Labour MP Stella Creasy and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

Jones said on Sky that “we recognise that this is not what Dr Zomlot had said in an earlier interview” and that this “potentially gave a misleading interpretation” of his views. Seven of Zomlot’s relatives have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.

The BBC’s Maryam Moshiri apologised on 16 October after the channel described pro-Palestine protests in the UK as “several demonstrations across Britain during which people voiced their backing for Hamas”. Moshiri conceded that this was “was a misleading description of the demonstrations”. A statement was also read out on BBC News.

On 21 October, the BBC’s Samira Ahmed referred on air to the same error, saying that “on the BBC News channel on Monday morning a scriptwriter made the mistake of equating support for the Palestinians with support for Hamas.” She later added that “the BBC received complaints drawing a distinction between the Palestinian people as a whole and Hamas.”

Last week BBC deputy chief executive Jonathan Munro conceded that the broadcaster’s language “wasn’t quite right” in its coverage of the al-Ahli Hospital explosion. Correspondent Jon Donnison stated on air that it was “hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike, or several air strikes”.

Meanwhile on 11 October, longstanding foreign reporter John Simpson wrote a piece for the BBC outlining why the channel had used the word “militants” rather than “terrorists” in describing Hamas. He argued that “it’s simply not the BBC’s job to tell people who to support and who to condemn — who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.” The broadcaster has since been pressured into describing Hamas as “proscribed as a terror organisation by the UK Government and others”.