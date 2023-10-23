New York Times apologises for Gaza coverage
The paper joins Sky and the BBC in retracting inaccurate claims about the conflict
The New York Times today published an editorial note, conceding that its initial coverage of the al-Ahli Hospital explosion in Gaza “relied too heavily on claims by Hamas, and did not make clear that those claims could not immediately be verified”. The blast, which took place on 17 October and which the Gaza Health Ministry claimed killed 471 people, was initially attributed to an Israeli airstrike, but subsequent intelligence from the United States and France has largely concurred that the incident resulted from a misfired Hamas rocket.
Following the al-Ahli explosion, the NYT’s website led with the headline “Israeli Strike Kills Hundreds in Hospital, Palestinians Say”. The publication later changed this title to “At Least 500 Dead in Strike on Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say”, and then “At Least 500 Dead in Blast at Gaza Hospital, Palestinians Say”.
Today’s note said that “the report left readers with an incorrect impression about what was known and how credible the account was.” It ends by stating that “Times editors should have taken more care with the initial presentation, and been more explicit about what information could be verified.”
The retraction follows several similar cases from British media outlets, which attracted criticism from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups. Below are the statements put out by broadcasters in the last fortnight.
Sky’s Anna Jones apologised on 21 October for statements made by news anchor Kay Burley earlier in the month which misrepresented the views of Palestinian Ambassador to the UK Husam Zomlot. Regulator Ofcom received over 1500 complaints after Burley asked whether Shadow Foreign Secretary David Lammy would appear at an event with Zomlot given that the latter, in her words, “basically said […] that ‘Israel had it coming’”. Burley repeated the false claim to Labour MP Stella Creasy and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
Jones said on Sky that “we recognise that this is not what Dr Zomlot had said in an earlier interview” and that this “potentially gave a misleading interpretation” of his views. Seven of Zomlot’s relatives have been killed by Israeli airstrikes.
The BBC’s Maryam Moshiri apologised on 16 October after the channel described pro-Palestine protests in the UK as “several demonstrations across Britain during which people voiced their backing for Hamas”. Moshiri conceded that this was “was a misleading description of the demonstrations”. A statement was also read out on BBC News.
On 21 October, the BBC’s Samira Ahmed referred on air to the same error, saying that “on the BBC News channel on Monday morning a scriptwriter made the mistake of equating support for the Palestinians with support for Hamas.” She later added that “the BBC received complaints drawing a distinction between the Palestinian people as a whole and Hamas.”
Last week BBC deputy chief executive Jonathan Munro conceded that the broadcaster’s language “wasn’t quite right” in its coverage of the al-Ahli Hospital explosion. Correspondent Jon Donnison stated on air that it was “hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike, or several air strikes”.
Meanwhile on 11 October, longstanding foreign reporter John Simpson wrote a piece for the BBC outlining why the channel had used the word “militants” rather than “terrorists” in describing Hamas. He argued that “it’s simply not the BBC’s job to tell people who to support and who to condemn — who are the good guys and who are the bad guys.” The broadcaster has since been pressured into describing Hamas as “proscribed as a terror organisation by the UK Government and others”.
What was interesting about the hospital story was how quickly it was dropped from the news cycle once it came clear the Israelis hadn’t done it. If Islamist Jihadists kill 500 of their own people in a hospital, that is not news at all apparently. And all those pro Palestinian but not pro Hamas demonstrators don’t feel the need to protest about that.
When you’re on the right side of history, what’s a little collateral damage ?
That’s a very good point
Don’t pay the licence fee. I’ve done without terrestrial TV for years and don’t even miss the rubbish. Who in their right mind wants to line the pockets of Gary (strangely quiet at the moment having trousered over a million at that World Cup in Qatar which supports Hamas) Lineker, Claudia (I fronted a film program but appear to know nothing about cinema) Winklemann and motormouth Graham (I’m a millionaire gay man but am scared shitless of a tranny backlash and threw the man who gave me my big break Graham Lineham under the bus) Norton ?
O Brave New World, that has such people in it…
Correspondent Jon Donnison stated on air that it was “hard to see what else this could be, really, given the size of the explosion, other than an Israeli air strike, or several air strikes”.
Why stop there? Maybe it was a nuclear strike. Or an asteroid diverted by those wily Israelis.
The deeper issue is not that trusted media make mistakes but that their journalists are too easily seduced by their own biases to accept the story they want to report without checking.
It is also noteworthy how this bias spins and downplays the correction to make it seem like some inoffensive error.
BBC Verify is still unable to determine for sure whether or not a small, irregular hole in a burnt out car park was caused by an Israeli missile that leaves circular craters the size of an Olympic swimming pool.
A live video of one of a barrage of missiles being fired from Gaza, malfunctioning and landing on the hospital car park just isn’t enough for the BBC.
The BBC keeping up the equivocating BBC Verify piece when the truth has become patently clear has got to the point of sick comedy
The BBC’s extraordinary arrogance in refusing to admit fault is well known. But its clear hatred of Israel and sympathy for the Palestinian cause is becoming just as obvious and dangerous. The BBCs prejudices and slipshod reporting are enflaming tensions in a region ready to ignite in like a tinderbox. They are utterly irresponsible. .
Given how few people trust establishment media these days, apologising for misinformation in the form of an editorial note pretty much guarantees 4 people will read it.
Except equating support for the Palestinians with support for Hamas isn’t actually a mistake, is it? At least not on the streets of London.
It would be interesting to see the reaction if you proposed to join one of these demonstrations with a placard saying: “Down with Hamas support Palestinians”. Somehow I don’t think you would receive a very positive reaction to your desire to support Palestinians but not Hamas.
BBC Verify is unable to discern from the pictures and subsequent radar footage that the rocket was fired from within Gaza, that could not possibly have killed anything like 500 people, given that it landed in a car park.
BBC Vilify is comfortable reporting that Israel is to blame, and 500 innocents – at the very least – have been callously murdered having been targeted even whilst they sought shelter in a hospital.
