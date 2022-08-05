New study: Monkeypox may be an STD
Researchers found that sexual transmission of the disease is possible
A new Lancet study suggests that monkeypox could be a sexually transmitted disease. Researchers analysed a 39-year-old male patient who presented typical symptoms of the disease, including a fever and lesions on the skin.
Semen collected from the patient in “acute phase of infection” — six days after the onset of symptoms — might contain a virus that could replicate, potentially capable of infecting others. The study concludes that sexual transmission of monkeypox may be possible, “especially in the current 2022 outbreak of the disease”.
The research does not dispute the common understanding of how monkeypox spreads: transmission occurs primarily through prolonged skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) also posits that respiratory transmission is possible in close face-to-face interactions.
Jimmy Whitworth, Emeritus Professor of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told UnHerd: “This [study] does indeed strengthen suspicions that ‘this might be a viable route of transmission’.” But Prof. Whitworth also explained: “We don’t know how widespread this finding is in infected cases, nor how long live virus persists in semen.”
Since the outbreak in May this year, debate has raged over whether monkeypox should be classified as an STI. Public health officials fear that labelling the disease as such may not only be inaccurate, but it could also stigmatise marginalised communities. In remarks delivered last week, Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on social media platforms, tech companies and news organisations to “prevent harmful information and stigma around monkeypox”. Several media publications have also followed suit, with Men’s Health saying that it amounted to “misinformation”, while USA Today ran the headline: “Monkeypox is spreading through sex, but it’s not an STI. Why calling it one is a problem.” Fortune Magazine had an epidemiologist “debunk” the “myth” that monkeypox was sexually transmitted.
But in light of the Lancet study, this narrative could soon change. Although the paper notes that further research is required, its findings support the idea that the transmission of monkeypox during sexual activity is a “viable and recognised route”.
How ludicrous can health experts get? The stats show that cases of Monkeypox are almost entirely confined to “men who have sex with men”. But we can’t tell “men who have sex with men” aka homosexuals, to be a bit more careful than usual. That would stigmatise the poor lambs. Nor can we dare call it an STD, despite clear correlation.
However, it is absolutely fine to enforce experimental medication, masks, lockdowns, destroy economies and a generation of youngsters’ education for a respiratory virus that poses most people no harm.
The people in charge of public health are clowns.
Yes, a civilization that puts ideology ahead of practicalities is in clear decline.
Yesterday the BBC ran an article saying the the LGBQT community was demanding the government take action against Monkeypox and my thoughts were lockdown for the LGBQT community? Maybe armbands for the LGBQT community so the rest of us can treat them like lepers in case they’re infected.
On a more serious note (the above was thought in jest, I’m a believer in personal responsibility) there are vaccines for Monkeypox and if in doubt a period of celibacy and avoidance of clubs, parties and Pride parades(in other words superspreader events)!?!
Presumably it’s not a sexually transmitted disease in the same way Bill Clinton didn’t have sex with Monica L.
As if Monkeypox (moneypox) was a problem, the earth is spinning faster. Some milliseconds per day which ads up at the end of the year to a second or more! The reason, climate change.
“This phenomenon can be simply visualized by thinking about a spinning figure skater, who manages angular velocity by controlling their arms and hands,” they said. “As they spread their arms the angular velocity decreases, preserving the skater’s momentum. As soon as the skater tucks their arms back in, the angular velocity increases. Same happens here at this moment because of rising temperatures on Earth. Ice caps melt and lead to angular velocity increase.”
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/earth-spinning-faster-than-usual-shortest-day-ever/
Sorry but some humor must be left in us all to laugh a little before the weekend starts and is over by some milliseconds and therefore shorter and we should get some compensation for the lost time. Hey have a nice weekend!!!!! It’s summer everyone!!!!!
Just like in the 1980s groups of decadent ultra-promiscuous men ignore the warnings as merely the ravings of fusty reactionaries to bring them down to earth. They can lie in the bed they made.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up