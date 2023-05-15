National conservatives versus anti-authoritarian populists
There's a new divide on the Right that will decide the future of conservatism
This week, I will be speaking at Britain’s first National Conservatism conference. Though classical liberals will disagree with postliberals, and seculars with theocons, all will be defending the idea of conserving the nation. In policy terms, many will endorse slowing the pace of immigration and pushing back against “woke” values in our institutions.
Yet while the majority of the British public endorses these aims, there is a noticeable split on the intellectual Right which is reflected in broader opinion. One group, the national conservatives, places the accent on defending traditions of nationhood and gender. They lean Right on immigration, Brexit and defending national heritage. Comparatively few believe in conspiracy theories. These voters are older than average, with a lower share of university graduates. They are motivated by security.
A second constituency, anti-authoritarian populists, prioritises freedom from authority, and takes anti-Government positions on lockdowns, green issues and the freedom to say anything, however offensive. They are much more likely than others, including national conservatives, to believe that the world is controlled by a secretive elite. These voters tend to be younger and overrepresented by men, and resemble national conservatives in containing a below-average share of degree holders. They value freedom above all else.
National conservatives are considerably more numerous than anti-authoritarian populists and, critically, there is only a small degree of overlap between the two groups. Barely one in seven national conservatives are also anti-authoritarian populists, while only a quarter of anti-authoritarian populists are national conservatives.
More importantly, a significant share of national conservatives actively oppose the views of anti-authoritarian populists. This helps to explain the limited success of Reform UK, which opposes lockdowns, Net Zero and Government spending, turning off many older national conservatives who supported UKIP, Brexit and the Brexit Party.
In electoral terms, it’s important to recognise that national conservative stances, though highly polarising, attract net positive support among the general public — with the exception of Brexit. Specifically, as this Policy Exchange survey from May 2022 finds, saying the monarchy is a good thing, desiring lower immigration and opposing teaching British pupils that their country is racist have far more enthusiasts than detractors. Support for defending J.K. Rowling, which unites free speech anti-authoritarians with national conservative gender-traditionalists, is likewise high across the board.
The least popular policies are opposing lockdowns, supporting Brexit and saying the Government spends too much time on the green agenda, all mainstays of Reform UK’s offer.
The second fascinating aspect of the two populisms is that national conservatism attracts security-minded older voters while anti-authoritarian populism appeals to a younger freedom-seeking group. The chart below shows that on the freedom to say anything (however offensive), and lockdowns, the young are more populist than the old. On the question of whether the Government spends too much time on green issues, there is no difference between Zoomers and Boomers. Rather, the big generational divide is instead over questions that touch on national, ethnic and gender traditions.
The split on the Right between national conservatives and anti-authoritarian populists will shape the future of conservative politics. While the Conservatives and Reform UK compete to attract both groups, too much emphasis on relatively unpopular anti-lockdown, anti-green and low-tax positions may turn off vital components of the national conservative electorate. On the flipside, over-emphasising hard Brexit policies may alienate younger male anti-authoritarian populists who perceive the EU as enabling freedom rather than constraining it.
The sweet spot is to move toward the centre on unpopular issues while leading with popular ones. Culture war questions like defending the speech rights of the likes of J.K. Rowling and preventing schools from indoctrinating pupils in radical race and gender ideas have the potential to bridge this coalition. Reducing immigration is another clear vote-winner.
The bottom line is that parties on the Right which hope to succeed need to focus on immigration and the defence of tradition, tacking to the centre on questions around Covid, green energy, Brexit and reducing the size of Government.
Anti-authoritarian populism strikes me as a very minority position (Okay I could be wrong).
Covid Lockdown and Anti-Brexit are just hangovers from the last decade and will fade from mainstream political debate.
I wonder how much support for green energy is simply people saying the virtuous thing. I consider myself to be, probably more national conservative than most other things, but I recognise the green energy programme to be both an unattainable fantasy and the scam of the century. Support for it will decline as the bills come in (Wait ’till you have to walk to work my little greenies). I am confident that Net Zero will either destroy the current elite, or lead to the biggest u turn in my lifetime. Change comes when the time is ripe and not before.
As an aside, anyone interested in the fate of the current conservative party, should visit Conservative Home: Deluded people saying deluded things to each other. Heat pumps are the cheap option, mass immigration is popular and the government’s housing policy is a success.
To be fair, the comments section on Conservative Home has very few conservative voters in it.
Point taken, but it is the MPs I was referring to,
Yes they are a worry.
The dissonance of achieving Net Zero while importing millions of people to drive economic growth.
Immigrants bring their own windmills.
Their windpower will certainly add to the UK’s methane output
It seems to me that anyone genuinely interested in achieving Net Zero should be opposed to all immigration. They should also be the biggest advocates of Buy British (you cannot affect agricultural or manufacturing policy if you rely mainly on foreign imports).
Another case of Politics Professors trying to squeeze the population into a few boxes of their choosing.
National conservatives and anti-authoritarian populists? Maybe yes, maybe no, but perhaps another illustration of the inadequacy of the current political parties to satisfy anything like a majority of their supporters.
When you try to be all things to all people you end up being nothing much to anyone.
Reducing immigration is such an open goal for the Conservatives, it drives me mad that they ignore it. A sensible cap on numbers (say 150k pa.) would be popular with National Conservative types like me but – as part of a house-building, public service improvement, infrastructure renewal package of measures – could attract support from younger, more centrist voters (looks like 50% of the 35-44 bracket support lower immigration – no doubt they have worked out for themselves that mass immigration pushes up house prices).
Obviously you can’t have visa-control and not clamp down on illegal immigrants circumventing the system, so it is sensible to focus on the boats too. But really, it is time they made a pledge on an over-all net immigration cap.
I saw Grant Shapps on a clip over the weekend asked about the high numbers of net immigrants and the rumour the next set of figure will be higher and he seemed completely uninterested in the subject. I saw Rishi Sunak show a similar level of disregard for reducing numbers recently. Crazy!
… and then there are simple, practical people who know that current levels of immigration are unsustainable and that net zero is unachievable, and who would like a government that was not in hock to globalist utopianism. What shall we call them?
You want to ‘tack to the centre’ when it comes to putting the country under house arrest and crashing the economy based on incompetence, vanity and the selective use of data?
I think I’ve just chosen a side.
There are two types of immigrants – those we invite and those we don’t. There is a 2023 government budget/plan for invitées, numbering about 250,000, to fill the jobs that our people don’t want to do. This will probably continue for ever.
The non-invitées are the ones we tend to argue about.
That is the problem. We cannot accommodate 250k new people a year without blowing up the housing market, public services and infrastructure. We don’t build 250k new housing units per year and haven’t since 1978.
I suspect that this may be unenlightening, if not misleading. If a week is a long time in politics, what use to us is a small sample survey carried out a year ago? The Conservative party just a few days ago suffered a fair drubbing in the local elections. Why? Because people up and down the country are furious about inflation, falling real wages, failing public services (including especially the NHS), rapidly rising interest rates and tax increases driven by the dire state of the public finances. Whilst many are also concerned about the effects of very high levels of immigration (rightly in my view), these are the “bread and butter” issues which will increasingly dominate public sentiment. So, I would just highlight two sets of government policies which are (or were) key drivers of the mess we are in: lock-downs and net-zero. The first was massively harmful to the economy, devastated public finances, disrupted supply chains, turned the NHS into a National Covid Service and sponsored an epidemic of WFH. Of course, we haven’t forgotten the other appalling effects of the lock-down, but I focus here on the enduring aftermath. The second relates in particular to the effects on energy costs of the experiment with large scale and hugely expensive renewables. Yes, we are repeatedly told that they are cheap (and on a marginal cost basis they no doubt are), but higher and higher levels of intermittency have huge cost implications for the rest of the grid including the cost of producing electricity with gas-fired plants. Whilst the war in Ukraine accelerated and exacerbated the energy crisis, making UK energy significantly more expensive than most of the rest of the world will make households poorer and businesses uncompetitive. And then there’s the ban on ICE cars and mandatory heat pumps and the attack on meat…. In sum, if those surveyed a year ago were supportive of lock-downs and net-zero at that time, I wonder what they think now and how they will think in the future.
