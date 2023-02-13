Most of the UK is already in recession
The latest ONS growth numbers conceal a worrying reality
Recently, the ONS published its first quarterly estimate for the end of 2022. It was significant because there were fears that the data might show a recession in Britain. The previous quarter had registered very slight negative growth, so if this latest release had shown something similar, Britain would have been considered to be in a recession. Instead, the latest figures showed that the economy had narrowly avoided one.
If that’s the case, then what can be said about the state of the British economy?
For one, the economy has been stagnant for some time. It has still not quite managed to grow back to its pre-pandemic size, while Britain has been far underperforming its peers: IMF data shows that the country has had the worst two years of any major economy.
One clue as to why this might be is in the employment figures. Between the third quarter of 2019 (just before the lockdowns), and the third quarter of 2022, the number of people in employment was roughly flat. But there were also plenty of shakeups between sectors. Indeed, the information and communications sector grew 25% while public administration, defence, and social security has expanded by 22%. Agriculture, forestry and fishing declined the most at -30% with wholesale and retail coming second at -13%. Manufacturing has also fallen by around -11%.
Turning to look at regional growth, these trends make more sense. The chart below shows GDP growth by region for the first and second quarters last year. As we see, only London and the east of England have been reliably growing. Given its relative size, it is fair to say that London is currently driving Britain’s economic growth.
Although we do not have third and fourth quarter regional growth figures, it appears as though most of the country is already in recession, with London being the exception.
The recent employment figures also explain some of the stagnation. The jobs added in information and communications are likely disproportionately located in London, but those added in public administration are not. Meanwhile, the high street appears to be in decline, as does agriculture and manufacturing.
Soon we will probably get a recession in Britain and attention will focus on that. Yet the current statistics point to much deeper problems than a simple cyclical downturn, after which the economy would get back on track. All signs point to chronic stagnation. Policymakers had better figure out a strategy soon or this could end up being a very long recession indeed.
I’d wager most of the country has been in recession for years. London has always powered the rest of the nation, it has hoovered most of the development money for as long as I can remember. The reason the whole levelling up agenda proved such a vote winner is because all those towns and cities that have been neglected for decades thought they’d finally receive some investment, alas it wasn’t to be
Yes, they fell for that one, hook line and sinker. Suckers.
Britain has been far underperforming its peers
Britain outperformed France and Germany from 2013- 2019
UK – 2.1% annual growth
France – 1.4% annual growth
Germany 1.5% annual growth
For the second year in a row we have had the highest annual growth in the G7.
2022:
UK 4.0%
Italy 3.9%
Canada 3.8%
France 2.6%
USA 2.1%
Germany 1.8%
Japan 1.7%
There are major public sector strikes going on in France and Germany.
The unemployment rate in the UK is half that of France and the participation rate much higher.
Wage growth in the UK has far outstripped France and Germany which means the cost-of-living in those countries has become more expensive faster than in ours.
Quite. A lot of reporting here simply lacks any context and seems to be driven by an agenda of trying to “prove” that the UK is worse than anywhere else. Though curiously migrants seem to reject the greener grass countries they pass through on the way here. But a lot of people seem to believe that the UK is both the worst country in Europe and that we are “a wealthy country that should do more for ‘migrants'”. Without being aware of any contradiction.
I barely listen to the BBC any more. Last night a supposedly neutral reporter – Carolyn Quinn – on Radio 4 sarcastically described Rishi Sunak’s goal to improve the UK economy in a particularly sneering tone as though it were an impossible task for him. Though doubtless not for other parties that she would prefer to be in power.
Exactly right.
I must say you do better than me with the BBC Peter.
I haven’t watched, listened to or read any of its output for the last couple of years. Same for Sky and ITV and, what we used to call, the serious newspapers.
I find that a few selected news outlets – UnHerd and The Spectator essentially – keep me well enough informed.
I like to look at the actual numbers on economics rather than their presentation by journalists pushing an (anti-British) angle. I recommend Trading Economics if you don’t use it already.
As for entertainment, mainstream TV seems to be little more than an excuse for woke lectures and token casting. Best avoided at all costs.
With so much of our economy and politics tied up in London and the South East of England, is it any wonder? I appreciate that the government has been trying to address this balance through levelling up (although would this have happened without Brexit one wonders), but Westminster cannot hope to balance the needs of most of the UK for which it neither knows nor cares about. I’ve touched on this elsewhere on here, but I think some form of federalism in the UK (especially England) is needed.
Federalism meaning more politicians? What i don’t get is that the huge majority of MPs are from outside the south east. Can’t they make decisions as part of the government that benefit their constituents? The trouble I giess is that they are all squabbling amondst themseves (North East/West, South West/Midlands, Wales, Scotland) so they can’t actually agree on a positive platform.
Ideally this should be introduced alongside some form of proportional representation and with a cut in the number of MP’s who get sent to Westminster. Considering Westminster’s responsibilities would be fewer in this scenario, it won’t need that many MP’s. On balance, there would be more politicians overall, but also more accountable to people and the areas they live in.
In the USA they changed the definition of recession so as not to make the current administration look bad. Now in this article the definition of recession is being manipulated again but in the other direction. Funny how the maleability of words everyone used to understand always seems to work one way.
