Migration numbers are not as bad as they look
An orderly post-Brexit system is actually in place
Last Thursday’s huge 504,000 net migration figure is another blow to the Government’s standing on a subject which they ought to own. And to make matters worse for the Tories, though not the country, Labour is sounding more sensible on immigration than it has for years.
Many commentators (including Matthew Goodwin in these pages) are hammering the Government for this dramatic failure to fulfil the 2019 election promise to reduce overall numbers and are predicting a huge surge in support for the Reform party.
Yet, dig under the headlines about that unsustainable number — alongside employer demands for even higher inflows to tackle labour shortages — and we actually have in place a well-balanced post-Brexit system for legal migration.
Unlike in the era of EU free movement, almost all of that 504,000 net migration number is covered by student, work or refugee visas. And with the exception of the probable one-off spike in the controlled refugee inflow (unlike Channel boats) from Ukraine, Hong Kong and Afghanistan, most of the migration will be temporary.
The big inflow of students, probably also a one-off post-Covid spike, reflects our national strength in higher education and is broadly beneficial. There should be tighter control over students bringing in dependents, but as there is relatively little student overstay, there is a strong case for taking them out of the migration statistics entirely.
There should also be a switch in focus away from that net migration figure which swings around, driven by short term flows, to the more important figure for our national future: those granted permanent residence every year. Currently migrants can apply for permanent residence after five years, and that should be extended to seven. But last year just 106,000 people were granted permanent residence, a less frightening number than the 1 million-plus visas granted in the year to June or that 504,000 headline figure.
What about work migration? Only about 20% of the net migration number was work visas even though employers point to an alleged one million vacancies. But the U.K. already has a very open work visa system, with almost two-thirds of all jobs in the economy (those paying £25,000 a year or more, starting well below average earnings) qualifying. We do not need to liberalise it further; indeed there is evidence that some of the business sectors that complain most loudly are barely even using the existing visa system.
Finding the right balance between the needs of the economy and the popular desire for slower demographic change and prioritising work opportunities for existing citizens is not simple. But it is fair to point out that economic growth over the past 15 years has been weak despite historically high migrant inflows.
There are, however, reforms that could fill vacancies in acceptable ways. For example, the Youth Mobility Scheme could be expanded. This allows tens of thousands of 18-30 year olds from Australia, New Zealand and South Korea, among other places, to work for two years with limited access to public services and no dependents. And why not look at jobs on the Shortage Occupation List (allowing employers to bypass migration rules) and gear our training system to fill them?
Employers say too many young people have lost their work ethic, but if that is the case then we need to help them re-discover it. There are also very few jobs — agriculture is a notable exception — where British people will not work if pay and conditions are right.
Some argue that we should reverse the post-Brexit priority and restrict skilled migration while being more open for lower-paid jobs. But this would not be popular, and it would remove any incentive to sort out low pay in social care (responsible for about 20% of all vacancies) or do anything about the six million adults without qualifications.
The U.K. is not an anti-immigration country. In fact, there is an institutional bias towards high inflows led by the Treasury, employers and universities. Against them stands the much-vilified Home Office and still largely sceptical public opinion.
Migration numbers will return to more normal levels and, in the meantime, Rishi Sunak should call Keir Starmer’s bluff and seek more cross-party consensus on resisting employer pressure for further liberalisation and stopping those Channel boats.
David Goodhart works for the Policy Exchange think tank. His report ‘Compassionate but Controlled’ is available on its website
Thanks for this article. A couple of wee quibblettes. A “one-off spike in the controlled refugee inflow”? The trouble is that there is a continuous succession of “one-off” spikes. Furthermore, if the inflow is “controlled” then this is a meaning of controlled of which I have been hitherto unaware.
12 things that Sunak could do:
1.Make it clear through legislation that decisions about who can enter, live in, work in or claim asylum in the UK are solely the preserve of parliament. Override/withdraw from any international obligations that run counter to that. Bring the legislation to the house before Christmas with the shortest possible schedule. If Labour oppose, call them out. If his backbench Wets resist, fire them and call an election.
2.Following the above, legislate that: no one can enter, live in, work in or claim asylum in the UK except through the official channels with a valid passport. Overstaying a visa, absconding, sham marriages, arriving in boats or the back of lorries will be treated the same way: detention followed by deportation.
3.Build as many immigration detention centres as possible away from population centres. They need not be more than Nissen Huts with a guarded perimeter fence. Scottish islands, British Oversea Territories etc would be good.
4.Restrict entry visas to citizens of countries that don’t co-operate with the repatriation of their citizens that enter the UK illegally.
5.Strike up more deals with third countries like Rwanda so that we can deport illegal immigrants who have genuine asylum claims. Incentivize these third countries through the Foreign Aid budget.
6.Immediately stop Overseas Students bringing dependents. Continue to weed out bogus courses.
7.Make it necessary for anyone wishing to claim asylum in the UK to make their intentions known before travelling here. Assess applicants before giving them the right to enter the UK.
8.Announce the winding down of the Afghan and HK schemes.
9.Announce a cap of 100k for all immigrants from 2025 onwards and publish a plan of Minimum Salary increments for work visas to get there.
10.Give tax breaks and support to firms that introduce automations and process improvements that remove the need for low paid foreign workers.
11.Give grants to people wishing to train for Shortage Occupations.
12.Extend the period that you need to live here before applying for citizenship to 7 years (as the author says).
It would be a complete waste of you time sending a copy of this to most of the HoC. Nigel Farage needs a copy ASAP.
How can a country who has a severe housing shortage have a policy of open borders? Madness.
Student numbers have increased significantly. Not, in itself, a bad thing but the percentage who stay on after graduation is about 40% (a small number illegally, most go into work for a period or into further study). How many of this 40% will stay here permanently? Some of these students will be very useful indeed (highly skilled, motivated) but I’ve seen a big increase in international students where I teach and, to be frank, they are woeful students (terrible English, have to be taught the basics even though they have first degrees, poor engagement). Apparently, there is a thriving HE recruitment industry in India and, while there are lots of controls on who enters HE from overseas, this is clearly not working very well (I am not kidding when I say that I teach Masters students who can barely write in English). Many of my African students bring dependents in (something reflected in the recent stats with more dependents than students for some groups). I am not convinced taking students out of the figures is useful since so many stay on.
Could we make the right to stay in Britain to look for work contingent on the degree the student achieves? 2:2 for STEM, 2:1 for non-STEM? Maybe with an independent spot-check assessment done from time-to-time to make sure no institutions are fiddling the system.
Possibly, Matt. My concern would be that universities will then be under pressure to grade inflate. I would like to continue to see international students coming into UK HE, lots of positives (soft power, hard cash) but we need to build a system that is abuse-proof.
The U.K. is not an anti-immigration country. In fact, there is an institutional bias towards high inflows led by the Treasury, employers and universities. Against them stands the much-vilified Home Office and still largely sceptical public opinion.
In other words – and as is the case in virtually all other areas – the people in charge are no longer representatives of the public. They have their own agenda & plans and will implement them regardless of what the citizenry want.
As things stand, encouraging the bloke in the street to engage with the democratic process so that he might have a say in how the country operates is nothing but a sick joke.
Very optimistic and cheerful. I think this article is basically right but planning the future is a thing which is doomed to failure. There will be a plethora of adverse responses from those who know better but who really is in a position to know? Certainly not governments.
Jeez ignore dependents of students and mask the true figure of ‘incomers’? No. If students need dependents then we shouldn’t accept them at all, this avoiding the additional load of their dependents on education and health systems.
I’ve read elsewhere that a huge proportion of dependents are those of certain countries – seems like a great way of getting your family into the country with official approval.
