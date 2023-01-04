Migrant violence mars New Year’s Eve in Germany
But politicians respond with only silence
Over the last decade, Germans have greeted New Year’s Eve with more and more trepidation. On what is meant to be a day of celebration, in Germany it shines a light on something much uglier: the country’s failed migration and integration policies.
This year, violence against police and firefighters, especially in Berlin and other cities, broke out. Unfortunately, the German government is attempting to deflect from the uncomfortable truth that non-integrated migrants and asylum seekers tend to be at the centre of these incidents. This was exemplified by the reporting of one of the largest public broadcasters and the German Police Union who claimed that it is “difficult to talk about perpetrators because these are group dynamic processes as a consequence of the pandemic” — carefully avoiding any mention of the demographic groups involved.
The interior minister of the state of Lower Saxony suspected Right-wing extremists were behind the attacks, and the SPD’s Federal Minister for Health, Karl Lauterbach, tweeted (before deleting) that those who participated should be evicted from their homes.
But let’s take a look at the evidence. Out of 145 arrests, 45 people had German citizenship, while 27 were from Afghanistan, 21 from Syria, and the remaining number from 15 additional countries. One should always be careful with generalisations but, at least since the mass sexual assaults of New Year’s Eve 2015 in several major German cities, it should be clear that the integration particularly of young men — many either traumatised or socialised in explicitly anti-Western environments — continues to be a failure.
Trapped in an ideological web of their own making, no party in Germany wishes to mention, let alone address, the problem. In fact, it is only parties on the fringes – both Left and Right – that have spoken out.
This problem is only likely to get worse with the Ukraine war raging on. While most Europeans have been sympathetic to Ukrainian refugees — so far predominantly women and children — there are no preparations being made for the day when war-traumatised husbands and fathers will follow their families, many of whom have no intention to go back to Ukraine. More than 25% of the current 1.02 million Ukrainian refugees want to stay in Germany after the war, which will in many cases include the application of Berlin’s generous family reunification programmes.
Even Poland, which has been a staunch supporter of Kiev and mobilised massive public support for aiding and housing refugees, is reaching the limits of what it can do. The expectation of the many civilian helpers was that this would be a short conflict and that by the end of the year most Ukrainians would return home, but the longer the war carries on, the less likely that scenario is becoming — and public support is dropping accordingly.
In the current media climate, it is very difficult to point to these difficult truths. But the omertà on the issue is preventing the necessary steps from being taken to alleviate current shortcomings in the areas of integration, and to formulate policies that would prevent the situation from getting worse.
Most likely the problem will now be swept under the rug. Until, sadly just as likely, New Year’s Eve 2023.
Whilst i very much agree with the author regarding the issue of the cover up of ethnicity in terms of lack of integration of immigrants leading to cultural conflict, i think he’s made a mistake by including:
war-traumatised husbands and fathers will follow their families, many of whom have no intention to go back to Ukraine.
How will this group become involved in acts which have at their basis a cultural origin? They’d be migrating across a border on the same continent to be with their loved ones, not cast adrift on a different continent and essentially a different world.
Well they do speak a different language, and have a significantly more macho and hard drinking culture. Family breakdown amongst those separated is likely to be quite extensive. Germany is also 10 times richer per capita than Ukraine. Doing nothing in Germany can be a lot more lucrative than working hard in Ukraine. I could imagine some integration challenges.
Have a look at the topic: violence resulting from an upbringing in a vastly different environment. Re-locating to a different country, albeit a close neighbour, as a result of unimaginable trauma in the Ukraine, will of course present challenges. The two things are of a different order.
Why does every little frickin thing have to be ideological. I support immigration, but there has to be some vetting. Why is Germany required to take on “disaffected” young men from any country, let alone war-scarred nations like Afghanistan and Syria?
But of course the leftist party in power ignores reality and tries to blame right-wing extremists with not even a shred of evidence. Shocker.
I guess the days of political leaders exercising non-ideological common sense are over.
The vast majority of Afghan/Syrian immigrants didn’t come in under the current Govt JV. They came in under Merkel’s CPU, who weren’t left wing (at least in traditional sense).
Can’t comment on who sparked this specific incident. Could be extremists, but insufficient info here to deduce.
A question more important I think, and also because I doubt v much Europe and the UK is going to be able to completely stem the migration tide, is should all immigrants go through some form of ‘citizenship’ process and what could that look like? I think there is something in the US’s naturalisation process, albeit for the UK I’d add a few things – a reasonable command of the language for example. So you’d get a period where you can reside before you have to apply for formal citzenship and that places you under some responsibilities to prepare including an interview. You fail and you have to return to country of origin unless clear asylum case, and of course the risk might have dissipated in the interim. You get a criminal record in the interim and you immediately fail, unless v extenuating circumstances. We’re a million miles from this right now, but I reckon could contribute to a different view that many might take and feels like could be a better balance of rights and responsibilities.
The SPD were in coalition with Merkel for 12 of her 16 years in power. By any historic standard she led a left of centre administration for most of her time in office.
The problem with that – and it’s one that exists now, but would be exacerbated by these humane-sounding and no doubt well-intentioned proposals – is that many such migrants would simply ‘disappear’ into the black economy, or worse. If they could be found, starting a deportation process would be even more difficult, since there are opportunities to engage in false marriages with exploited females. Some may already have engaged in criminality as a means of economic survival.
These proposals have great intentions but as is often the case from a socialist point of view, are essentially taking a rose-tinted view of human nature with the dire consequences that history shows us befalls all socialist experiments.
My mother’s great grandfather was the youngest of three brothers. The eldest was killed in the Republican government’s suppression of the rising in the Vendee, his middle brother fled to safety in England to avoid a similar fate and he was recruited into Napoleon’s army but subsequently fled to England with nothing but the clothes he was wearing; so I am sympathetic to those fleeing from civil war and to family following them. However, my forebears came for a similar culture, soon found employment and quickly integrated into English life and married English women.
It would be much easier for refugees from Syria and Afghanistan to integrate into societies with similar religious and social backgrounds. Unfortunately, the lure of relatively prosperous countries with generous welfare systems draws many to Europe. As you say much more focused vetting on the ease with which migrants are likely to be integrated satisfactorily is required if we are to continue to accept further immigration.
You have suggested some sensible reforms but ultimately the prospect for satisfactory integration depends on the real attitudes of the immigrant. We are friendly with a Pakistani psychiatrist two of whose sons are doctors and have married Catholic girls from Ireland and Italy. There is no question they are integrated into western life. Equally, we have a close friend who came to study social work in England from Nigeria with her two young daughters and they have all successfully integrated into society and are assets. The daughters chide their father when he comes over and tells him he needs to adapt to English ways.
The problem lies with immigrants who wish to cling not simply to their familiar diet but to ways of dress and cultural attitudes that are deeply antipathetic to western mores. It is difficult to draw up a test to discourage or exclude those who are likely not to integrate satisfactorily into broad UK society without a deep dive into their cultural beliefs and exercising discriminatory judgements that our culture has largely abandoned as illegitimate.
As our psychiatrist friend shows being a Muslim Pakistani is not necessarily a bar to integration but a combination of poor education, anti-western prejudice and a belief in the legitimacy of jihad and the inferior status of women can be a toxic combination. Certainly the whole process of deportation of those entering illegally and committing crimes needs to be streamlined and some cap on numbers needs to be established so that social services and housing provision are not overwhelmed as currently occurs.
I’m not sure what the answer is, but there has to be some kind of vetting process. Allowing “disaffected” people into the country isn’t the answer.
And Merkel was anything but conservative or right wing. It’s like the Conservative Party in Canada. It’s been 10 years at least since I would consider it conservative. That might be changing under new leader Pierre Poilievre. I emphasize might.
“These are group dynamic processes as a consequence of the pandemic” is my new go-to excuse.
