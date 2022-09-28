Meloni’s victory only strengthens the EU

Debate

National populism is a feature, not a bug, of the bloc

by Philip Cunliffe

Giorgia Meloni’s electoral victory in Italy is predictably being hailed and reviled in equal measure. On the one hand, some hail it as a strike for nationhood and sanity against the globalists and the sinister elites of the World Economic Forum, while, on the other, liberals revile the supposed return of fascism to Italy.

Yet one group has been noticeably quiet on Meloni’s victory, despite often being so voluble when it comes to populists — namely, British Rejoiners, those elite campaign groups seeking gradually to shepherd Britain back into the EU. As Rejoiners’ political claims rest on the idea that the EU offers a firewall against the spread of fascism, the origins of the Brothers of Italy, as well as Meloni’s socially conservative platform, make her election an especially awkward fit for their favoured narrative, which casts Britain as a rainy fascist island cut adrift from a liberal continental bloc.

Not only is Meloni’s victory hard to explain from within the Europhilic worldview, it also undercuts the case for rejoining the EU. After all, if the EU is increasingly dominated by national-populist governments such as Meloni’s, or incorporates ever-larger numbers of national-populist voters, such as Sweden, how does this offer a clear alternative to the UK? Perhaps Rejoiners can invest their hopes in EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her not-so-subtle threat to use her ‘tools’ against Italian voters who fail to abide by diktat from Brussels.

Yet we should not put too much store in this supposed conflict between supranational technocrats and national-level populists. In truth, the growing strength of national populism throughout the EU is a feature, not a bug. As the EU is based on removing decision-making from popular contestation at the national level and boosting it to the supranational level, it is hardly surprising that voters have responded by embracing populist hostility to remote and detached elites. By the same token, it also indicates why populists will not be able to break with Brussels: having no levers of power to grasp, they respond as Meloni has — by amplifying their cultural politics, waxing ever more lyrical about national identity, family and gender in inverse proportion to their actual political capacity to create change. Supranationalism from above and identity politics from below complement each other perfectly. What’s missing is the middle part — national sovereignty.

By pushing the EU away from liberal technocracy towards national identitarianism, Euro-populists are perfecting the neoliberal EU, not undermining it. When neoliberals began dreaming up their ideas for continent-spanning free-trade federations in inter-war Vienna, they explicitly harked back to the old Austro-Hungarian empire, which had constituted a single free trade bloc across the peoples of the Danube basin.

As historian Quinn Slobodian has shown, the element that appealed to neoliberals about the old empire was that it functioned by explicitly substituting cultural autonomy in place of national sovereignty: identities could be preserved, as long as they did not seek self-determination and the national economic divergence that came with it. National populists are fitting into this allotted role — they will burnish national pride and preserve their cultural identity from the globalists — in place of seeking national sovereignty. In so doing, the Euro-populists will help to relegitimate the EU, garbing the neoliberal iron cage in gaudy national colours. In place of the dreary globalist technocracy, we will have instead charismatic leaders such as Meloni noisily defending their culture. Meanwhile, the neoliberal technocrats will quietly continue to run the show.