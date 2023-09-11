X Close
by Panda La Terriere
Monday, 11
September 2023
Explainer
07:00

Mayors’ initiative calls for car, dairy and meat ban by 2030

C40 Cities recently unveiled a raft of radical green proposals
by Panda La Terriere
London Mayor Sadiq Khan speaks at the C40 World Mayors Summit in Buenos Aires last year. Credit: Getty

A climate change initiative, spearheaded by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, is recommending against buying more than three items of clothing a year, privately owning a car and flying more than once every three years. The C40 Climate Leadership group comprises, in its own words, “a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis”, and has commissioned a report making suggestions for how cities can halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. 

Khan, who chairs the C40 group, has received backlash from Londoners following this month’s Ulez expansion. Though the C40 Cities initiative, under the guise of the Clean Air Wins campaign, has shared videos in favour of Ulez, the Wall Street Journal this week highlighted the less highly-publicised proposals in its report, authored in collaboration with the University of Leeds, such as “no meat, no dairy and no private vehicles”. Also suggested is travelling by plane only once every three years, which the WSJ compares to the policies of “climate lockdowns”.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email

Already registered? Sign in

The report prescribes various “consumption interventions”, without outlining how these measures would be implemented. Reducing meat consumption to zero by 2030 is a listed target, but there is little in the way of detail about how this intervention could be achieved.

C40 Cities employs 433 people worldwide, according to LinkedIn, with headquarters in London, New York and Rio De Janeiro. Its website, however, provides few concrete examples of what C40 is actually doing. Real-life activities are buried under idealistic calls for “action now” and essays detailing milestones achieved by member cities. Yet money is pouring into C40. The UK arm of the company alone received £11m in grants and other funding in 2022. More than £7m of that money was spent on its own staff.

In November 2021, the UK Government invested £27 million in C40’s Urban Climate Action Plan (UCAP). While the initiative’s site claims that from 2018 to 2021 it “provided technical assistance and resources to 35 cities to develop climate action plans that effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance climate resilience”, the nature of this assistance and resources is not expanded upon. 

The cities involved in UCAP seem equally at a loss. A less-than-clear summary of Accra’s involvement in UCAP can be found on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly website: “the delivery of the programme has included technical assistance for regional and local convenings, the development of knowledge products and a policy framework, capacity building, and informal sector integration advocacy campaigns.” 

C40’s financial backers include extremely influential organisations and corporations, including Google, the Clinton Foundation and the World Bank, as well as the businessman and philanthropist George Soros. This support network of ideologically aligned leaders gives the C40 group serious heft, even if its activities aren’t widely known among the broader public.

There is acknowledgement of this undeniable influence in the report, which states that “the network of C40 Cities can use their global spending power to speed up a transition to low-carbon production,” making use of “immediate and ambitious action”. This action won’t just be top-down, however: for the C40 initiative, “it is critical that large-scale behavioural changes occur as soon as possible.”

Join the discussion

To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.

Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.

Subscribe
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
18 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Lukasz Gregorczyk
Lukasz Gregorczyk
3 hours ago

And thus the battle lines of the new religion are drawn! A religion that has no aspiration for the human beings beyond contentment with being locked up in a cage and “saving” the planet. All this whilst it’s high priests whizz around the world preaching their flat ontology of decline and reducing human being to the level of a beast.

38
Reply
Xaven Taner
Xaven Taner
4 hours ago

How long will we tolerate these anti-democratic quangos and their schemes to terraform the lives of Western citizens against their will? Why do we tolerate them?

34
Reply
Matt M
Matt M
3 hours ago
Reply to  Xaven Taner

I’m ready with the tumbril Xaven. Just say the word!

8
Reply
John Galt Was Correct
John Galt Was Correct
2 hours ago

Khan, the mayor of London, a city with 5 airports to its name, one of which (Heathrow) and its home airline (British Airways) that are totally reliant of transfer traffic, and a West End economy totally reliant on international tourism. The mayor who is driven around in a Range Rover. Well it helps explain why London has become a national irrelevance at least. These people are insane.

21
Reply
Mike Michaels
Mike Michaels
2 hours ago

There is no climate crisis.

16
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
1 hour ago

This shows how disconnected the political elite are from the people they represent. No one who lives outside a cloistered bubble would think any of this makes sense, or is even realistically possible. And we have yet another example of an NGO, funded by big business and govt, lobbying govt. It’s no doubt staffed by a bunch of university grads who couldn’t find productive work in the real economy. NGOs are a cancer on democracy.

15
Reply
Laurence Siegel
Laurence Siegel
1 hour ago

I have never especially liked Khan, but I didn’t think he was a madman. Until now.

12
Reply
Arkadian X
Arkadian X
2 hours ago

A world with clean air, but where it is not worth living in?

5
Reply
Prashant Kotak
Prashant Kotak
1 hour ago

Right then Mr Khan, war it is.

4
Reply
Steve Farrell
Steve Farrell
1 hour ago

This reminds me of the iSAGE bigwig (Kit Something?) pivoting to climate change when covid fizzled out, in order to “keep the energy going” – i.e. keep the gravy train rolling.

Prediction: They’ll have to have frequent, in-person conferences in London, New York, Rio etc. Teams just won’t cut it.

3
Reply
Chris Bredge
Chris Bredge
1 hour ago

Evil.
There is no other word for it.

2
Reply
Justin Clark
Justin Clark
1 hour ago

C40’s financial backers include extremely influential organisations and corporations, including Google, the Clinton Foundation and the World Bank, as well as the businessman and philanthropist George Soros. This support network of ideologically aligned leaders gives the C40 group serious heft, even if its activities aren’t widely known among the broader public.

0
Reply
Philip Burrell
Philip Burrell
23 minutes ago

Another clickbait article which has obviously worked given the BTL comments. I won’t hold my breath waiting for the one about right wing think tanks in the UK which have the ear of ministers and even the BBC being funded by US climate deniers and fossil fuel companies.

-2
Reply
Robbie K
Robbie K
2 hours ago

For many societies in less wealthy countries (most of the world) these policies would be received with a shrug of the shoulders, since it is normal life.

-10
Reply
Adam Bacon
Adam Bacon
1 hour ago
Reply to  Robbie K

And they aspire to live in the manner that we do.. You presumably advocate us all returning to their status, in the name of the fabricated climate emergency?

12
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
1 hour ago
Reply to  Robbie K

While people in these societies risk their lives to escape and immigrate to the west, the west wants to become more like those societies. Strange disconnect there.

10
Reply
Julian Farrows
Julian Farrows
1 hour ago
Reply to  Robbie K

That’s the whole problem with Leftish thinking: it’s easier to make everything crap than to make things better. The problem is that those advocating such a lifestyle never seem to follow their own advice.

7
Reply
Jim Veenbaas
Jim Veenbaas
50 minutes ago
Reply to  Julian Farrows

Khan certainly won’t be flying once every three years. There will be exemptions for him. Here’s a painless way to reduce CO2 emissions – ban private planes. It affects maybe 1% of the population.

2
Reply