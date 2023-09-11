Mayors’ initiative calls for car, dairy and meat ban by 2030
C40 Cities recently unveiled a raft of radical green proposals
A climate change initiative, spearheaded by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, is recommending against buying more than three items of clothing a year, privately owning a car and flying more than once every three years. The C40 Climate Leadership group comprises, in its own words, “a network of nearly 100 mayors of the world’s leading cities that are united in action to confront the climate crisis”, and has commissioned a report making suggestions for how cities can halve their greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.
Khan, who chairs the C40 group, has received backlash from Londoners following this month’s Ulez expansion. Though the C40 Cities initiative, under the guise of the Clean Air Wins campaign, has shared videos in favour of Ulez, the Wall Street Journal this week highlighted the less highly-publicised proposals in its report, authored in collaboration with the University of Leeds, such as “no meat, no dairy and no private vehicles”. Also suggested is travelling by plane only once every three years, which the WSJ compares to the policies of “climate lockdowns”.
The report prescribes various “consumption interventions”, without outlining how these measures would be implemented. Reducing meat consumption to zero by 2030 is a listed target, but there is little in the way of detail about how this intervention could be achieved.
C40 Cities employs 433 people worldwide, according to LinkedIn, with headquarters in London, New York and Rio De Janeiro. Its website, however, provides few concrete examples of what C40 is actually doing. Real-life activities are buried under idealistic calls for “action now” and essays detailing milestones achieved by member cities. Yet money is pouring into C40. The UK arm of the company alone received £11m in grants and other funding in 2022. More than £7m of that money was spent on its own staff.
In November 2021, the UK Government invested £27 million in C40’s Urban Climate Action Plan (UCAP). While the initiative’s site claims that from 2018 to 2021 it “provided technical assistance and resources to 35 cities to develop climate action plans that effectively reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance climate resilience”, the nature of this assistance and resources is not expanded upon.
The cities involved in UCAP seem equally at a loss. A less-than-clear summary of Accra’s involvement in UCAP can be found on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly website: “the delivery of the programme has included technical assistance for regional and local convenings, the development of knowledge products and a policy framework, capacity building, and informal sector integration advocacy campaigns.”
C40’s financial backers include extremely influential organisations and corporations, including Google, the Clinton Foundation and the World Bank, as well as the businessman and philanthropist George Soros. This support network of ideologically aligned leaders gives the C40 group serious heft, even if its activities aren’t widely known among the broader public.
There is acknowledgement of this undeniable influence in the report, which states that “the network of C40 Cities can use their global spending power to speed up a transition to low-carbon production,” making use of “immediate and ambitious action”. This action won’t just be top-down, however: for the C40 initiative, “it is critical that large-scale behavioural changes occur as soon as possible.”
And thus the battle lines of the new religion are drawn! A religion that has no aspiration for the human beings beyond contentment with being locked up in a cage and “saving” the planet. All this whilst it’s high priests whizz around the world preaching their flat ontology of decline and reducing human being to the level of a beast.
How long will we tolerate these anti-democratic quangos and their schemes to terraform the lives of Western citizens against their will? Why do we tolerate them?
I’m ready with the tumbril Xaven. Just say the word!
Khan, the mayor of London, a city with 5 airports to its name, one of which (Heathrow) and its home airline (British Airways) that are totally reliant of transfer traffic, and a West End economy totally reliant on international tourism. The mayor who is driven around in a Range Rover. Well it helps explain why London has become a national irrelevance at least. These people are insane.
There is no climate crisis.
This shows how disconnected the political elite are from the people they represent. No one who lives outside a cloistered bubble would think any of this makes sense, or is even realistically possible. And we have yet another example of an NGO, funded by big business and govt, lobbying govt. It’s no doubt staffed by a bunch of university grads who couldn’t find productive work in the real economy. NGOs are a cancer on democracy.
I have never especially liked Khan, but I didn’t think he was a madman. Until now.
A world with clean air, but where it is not worth living in?
Right then Mr Khan, war it is.
This reminds me of the iSAGE bigwig (Kit Something?) pivoting to climate change when covid fizzled out, in order to “keep the energy going” – i.e. keep the gravy train rolling.
Prediction: They’ll have to have frequent, in-person conferences in London, New York, Rio etc. Teams just won’t cut it.
Evil.
There is no other word for it.
Another clickbait article which has obviously worked given the BTL comments. I won’t hold my breath waiting for the one about right wing think tanks in the UK which have the ear of ministers and even the BBC being funded by US climate deniers and fossil fuel companies.
For many societies in less wealthy countries (most of the world) these policies would be received with a shrug of the shoulders, since it is normal life.
And they aspire to live in the manner that we do.. You presumably advocate us all returning to their status, in the name of the fabricated climate emergency?
While people in these societies risk their lives to escape and immigrate to the west, the west wants to become more like those societies. Strange disconnect there.
That’s the whole problem with Leftish thinking: it’s easier to make everything crap than to make things better. The problem is that those advocating such a lifestyle never seem to follow their own advice.
Khan certainly won’t be flying once every three years. There will be exemptions for him. Here’s a painless way to reduce CO2 emissions – ban private planes. It affects maybe 1% of the population.
