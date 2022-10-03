Liz Truss is on the horns of a trilemma
The PM must either sacrifice her party, her authority or the economy
To survive, Liz Truss needs to do three things.
Firstly, she must pull the Conservative Party out of its tailspin. Labour poll leads that start in the upper-teens and go a whole lot higher are not sustainable for a Tory leader.
Secondly, Truss must retain her authority as Prime Minister. This is distinct from merely remaining in post. It is possible for a PM to be in office, but not in power, which would be the case if she U-turned on her flagship policies.
Thirdly — and this one is really important — she mustn’t crash the economy again. It’s conceivable that Truss could recover from the events of the last week, but not if they’re repeated. Though the sudden collapse in Sterling has reversed itself, a second nosedive would sink this government for good.
So, those are the essential requirements. However, while she might achieve any two of these must-haves, achieving all three is impossible.
Let’s start with not re-crashing the pound. If Truss wants to go through with her tax cuts, then the money markets will want to see spending cuts to pay for them — at least in part. That’s economically viable, but politically toxic. How does she expect her MPs to sell a combination of tax cuts for the rich and what looks like a plan to freeze benefits for the poor? Over the weekend, Michael Gove made his disquiet heard — and he’s leading the way for others.
Alternatively, the government could satisfy the markets by postponing the tax giveaway. What the rich would lose in their bank accounts, the Tories might regain in their poll ratings. The more dystopian parts of the deregulatory agenda could be dropped too. However, if Liz Truss cancels her libertarian policies, then what would be the point of her? She would lose her backers, her Chancellor and what remains of her authority.
The final option is to go ahead with the tax cuts, but to finance them by taking on more debt instead of taking an axe to the welfare state. The mini-budget would be saved and the Tories could avoid annihilation at the next election. However, that brings us back to the economy — and the very real risk of another market meltdown, in which case it’s all over anyway.
So, in short, this is Truss’s trilemma: she must either sacrifice her party or her authority or the economy. As things stand, she’s gone with the first option. That’s probably her best bet. A Tory tailspin isn’t exactly an ideal context for a Conservative party conference, but compared to the other two options it’s less immediately fatal.
A wipe-out in the local elections next year would be the end of her, but that’s several months in which something might turn up. If growth is higher than expected or the UK clearly outperforms the EU, enough voters could be won round to Trussonomics.
However, long before that, she’s got to persuade her own MPs to vote for her cuts to tax and spending — which will be tricky because rebellion is afoot. According to Sam Freedman’s latest count, fifteen Tory MPs have spoken against the scrapping the top rate of income tax.
So while Liz Truss has bought herself some time, it’s still running out.
8 am update: The Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced a U-turn on scrapping the top rate of income tax, which he said “has become a distraction from our overriding mission”. However, it was in fact emblematic of his government’s overriding mission — and thus the overnight decision represents the beginning of a shift from the first option (sacrificing the party) to the second (sacrificing the government’s authority).
The ability of elected governments to govern is now being stripped away before our very eyes. Only policies pre-approved by the Left-Progressive-Media-Whitehall industrial complex are deemed acceptable. Democracy is officially dead, just in case there was any remaining doubt about that.
Absolutely, approved by the Blairites for short.
Totally a risible comment.
UK GOV can govern as it pleases – don’t ask foreigners to pay for it.
For’approved by L-P-M-W i c’ substitute ’…approved by the market that Karteng and Truss consider fundamental to their programme..’ and you are about right. In a free market economy the democratically elected government have to please the market as well as their electors. Or at least convince it.
I don’t claim any great understanding of finance but, in my simple way, I believe that a decade of zero interest rates and magic money would eventually deliver an almighty crash: The proximate cause would not be the real cause.
QE was introduced as a lifeboat measure to deal with a frozen financial system. Politicians transformed it into a scarcely disguised form of money printing: They behaved like snake-oil salesman brandishing their latest elexir of live. They convinced themselves, and many of us, that they could turn base metal into gold. Liz Truss is not the most signicant author of our current troubles, and commentators should wonder why they were not shouting from the rooftops a long time ago, pointing out, in the words of Captain Blackadder “The trouble was Baldrick, it was a load of bollux”.
Considering so many in this country particularly those on the Left bring up the 1930’s every time something doesn’t go their way you’d think people would remember the consequences of money printing *Facepalm*
UK debt as % of GDP (consumer + gov + business)
1974 – 80% (banking deregulation begins)
1979 – 120% (Maggie comes to power)
1992/3 – 200% (ERM Crisis, house bubble)
2007/8 – 270% (GFC, house bubble)
2022 – 320%
Despite structural reforms, North Sea Oil/Gas, Big Bang, End of Cold War the driving force of UK economy has been an ever increasing pile of debt.
The problem with Truss (and the rest of the fools) is the belief that UK can replicate US financial debauchery without the global reserve currency. £ is $.
I do not read your posts, Jeremy.
I am sorry I invaded your safe space. it will not happen again.
For anything to change One (or preferably both) of the Big 2 parties needs to die 1st which will create the room for a new one.
The Tory party is the biggest roadblock to a proper party of the right. The Labour party hates the poor – they are “gammon” etc
2 Parties left over from the last century and now captured by Blairties.
Vote UKIP, farage, whatever…
Look up Stockholm syndrome.
Jeremy has been here before. He seems to be a hyperactive teenager who bombards this forum on occasion.
At least this article presents a sensible and nuanced view of how things stand.
If i didn’t know better (ahem…) i’d say Unherd enjoys putting out articles which simultaneously express a sensible and an extreme version of something high in the news agenda, either to cater for all tastes or to simply provoke a reaction. (Am i guilty of ‘reacting’? Sometimes!)
But then we have pieces such as the one by Lionel Shriver, and highly intelligent contributions from such as Mary Harrington.
The Tory Conference will no doubt be throwing up (as it were) a whole host of opinion pieces, and it’s not even started yet.
Shoulda gone for Kemi!
Events have already overtaken us.
The U-turn on the top rate of tax, according to the analysis in this article means Truss loses the authority she needed to govern effectively.
Unfortunately, i agree. If i were in her shoes (and i don’t rock heels btw) i’d be considering resigning.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion, get the free daily email and read more articles like this, sign up.
It's simple, quick and free.Sign me up