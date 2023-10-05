Left-wing extremism is on the rise across Germany

Debate

18:35

A spate of attacks on AfD politicians may have political consequences

by Ralph Schoellhammer

Leftist demonstrators took to the streets to demand freedom for Lina E.. Credit: Getty

At the time of writing, Tino Chrupalla, the co-leader of the German Alternative für Deutschland party (AfD) is under observation at a hospital, after what appears to have been a potential attack with a needle-like object. The German authorities are still investigating the incident, but it is as of yet unclear what precisely happened.

Even if there was no political motivation behind the attack, it serves as a reminder of the increase in Left-wing political violence occurring across Germany. Overall, Left- and Right-wing extremism in Germany show a similar number of incidents, but in recent years the Left has begun to move from “general” violence (for example at demonstrations) to more specific targeting of individuals.

In May 2023, a local court in Dresden sentenced the Left-wing extremist Lina E. to five years in prison. The 28-year-old student and a few others founded a group with the specific goal to “hunt Nazis” and beat them up. At least 13 people were injured by this violent gang, including two victims who almost got killed. The group became known as the “hammer gang” since they used said tool to attack those whom they believed to be Nazis. As the court states, whether the victims were in fact members of Nazi movements remained unclear.

The case itself was less remarkable than was its reception by elements of the German media, which seemed to be confused as to why a group of people who want to harm alleged Right-wing extremists should be persecuted at all. A prominent member of the public broadcaster ZDF tweeted that “an easy way not to become the victim of left wing violence is not to be a Nazi.” During the reading of the verdict, there was applause and standing ovations for Ms. E., who used the occasion to thank her supporters.

There seems to be a growing sentiment among Germany’s far-Left that violence against those who are further to the Right is acceptable. The Augsburger AfD politician Andreas Jurca was brutally beaten up in August of this year, and the police suspect that he was singled out for political reasons. Meanwhile, Alice Weidel, the co-head of the AfD, had to cancel an in-person appearance at an event due to heightened security risks for her and her family.

As the popularity of the AfD continues to rise, there is considerable risk that such incidents will become more common in the future — including similar acts committed by AfD sympathisers. Yet Left-wing terrorists should be warned: the desired outcome of their attacks could have the opposite effect. When the Bavarian politician Hubert Aiwanger and his small party of “Free Voters” became the victim of a failed smear campaign by a German newspaper a few weeks ago, their numbers hit record highs in the polls. It cannot be ruled out that something similar may happen to the AfD. If the Left wants to truly defeat this party, it would be well-advised to do so at the ballot box — not on the streets.