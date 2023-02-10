Labour’s by-election win paves the way for a Boris return

Reaction

10:04

A drubbing in West Lancashire is a troubling sign for Rishi Sunak

by Alan Wager

Drinking in (Labour’s) success. Credit: Getty.

Picture the scene. A by-election, fighting over a Brexit-voting seat in the north west of England. A reshuffle, caused by a ministerial scandal. The Supreme Court, ruling on the Northern Ireland Protocol. And Westminster following Boris Johnson around, at one moment analysing his personal finances and the next wondering about his relationship with a visiting foreign leader. This sounds like a standard week in the high-octane Johnson era of British politics.

But all that happened this week. In case you missed it, the West Lancashire by-election went off with barely any national interest — Labour boosting their safe majority with a regulatory 10% swing to the Opposition on a dismal 31% turnout. A competent but achingly dull reshuffle went almost completely unnoticed beyond SW1. And from Brexit to arms for Ukraine, Rishi Sunak sits there — a prisoner of the decisions and character of his predecessor-but-one.

Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email Sign up, for free Already registered? Sign in

It is unlikely to be long before Conservative MPs begin to think that Sunak’s listless leadership and his party’s flatlining polling might be interlinked. The set of local elections due to come in May is widely viewed as a possible pinch-point, where several councils (including West Lancashire) look likely to be captured by the Labour Party. Yet the ballots counted in Burscough, Lancashire last night, consistent with a Labour majority and a swing at the next election roughly equivalent to 1997, is evidence enough that most of the 11 Tory MPs in the Red Rose county will be lucky to have a seat at the next election.

The question for the Conservative party — which tried Boris, then gave Barmy a brief go before settling on Boring — is where it can go next. Tory grandees suggest the party should troop on and hope that economic recovery cures Tory ills. Another answer, unlikely but not impossible, is that MPs with nowhere left to turn may look to complete the circle of the last 12 months of British politics. Among those present in Westminster on Wednesday, it was not just Volodymyr Zelenskyy who may have wished that Johnson rather than Sunak were still sitting in Number 10.

Prompted by the results in West Lancashire last night is the question: what should parties do when they know they are about to fall to spectacular defeat? The answer may well be rolling the dice. The Tories were around seven points behind the opposition when Johnson left Downing Street. That deficit stretched, and has now settled, at more than 20 points. If there is no narrowing of the polls, and the countdown to the election begins with meltdown imminent, panic could quickly set in.

The truth is that this could not just be the most emotional decision, but the most rational one too. Indeed, the key barrier could be not whether Johnson is able to mount a comeback, but instead whether he wants to. We may have to stop looking back at the more dramatic ‘Johnson era’ of British politics. After all, we might still be living in it.