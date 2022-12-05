King Charles should not meet Ngozi Fulani
An overly apologetic monarchy will not survive
On the scaffold at the Banqueting House on 30th January 1649, Charles I is said to have expressed deep remorse for having signed the death warrant of his close ally Thomas Wentworth, Earl of Strafford. He had done so eight years earlier, under great pressure from his enemies in Parliament, in the faint hope that it might mollify them and stabilise the deteriorating political situation. It did not work.
Now, nearly 374 years later, another King Charles has felt compelled to cut loose a courtier in the hope of blunting the assaults of his critics.
The comparison with Strafford is absurd, of course. And yet I wonder whether there might be a germ of a lesson there for our new King. It was reported on Sunday that he and Queen Camilla have invited Ngozi Fulani for “talks”. If true, this seems to reflect a certain pusillanimity on their part, a willingness to cede a good deal of moral and political ground that does not need to be ceded.
For the Fulani-Hussey kerfuffle is an entirely synthetic “scandal”, initiated and sustained by an individual with a clear ideological agenda. A brief apology for Lady Hussey’s lack of tact would have been more than sufficient. That the Palace does not seem to understand this does not bode well for their ability to weather more serious storms.
More serious storms are certainly coming. Two notable trends point to this. First, the demographic transformation. Britain will become a majority-minority country, with white Britons forming less than 50% of the population, early in William’s reign — and perhaps even in Charles’, given current levels of immigration. Second, the broad and deep cultural radicalism of the rising generations, as well as their vast ignorance of Christianity and our national history. Taken together, these will be used as a battering ram against the sustainability of a Christian hereditary monarchy, buttressed by tradition and pageantry, rooted in the Bad Old Days of whiteness and Empire.
It may be these storms are inevitably terminal, and that 1300 years of Christian monarchy are drawing to a close regardless. But not necessarily. It is not foreordained that my twilight years will be spent watching Mr George Windsor retire to private life while Buckingham Palace becomes a Museum of Colonial Infamy. The royals must find the vigour, the self-confidence and the courage to stand up for the country and its history against those who would tear down the whole edifice in the service of their sterile and resentful ideologies.
There is no certainty of salvation this way, but there is certainty of ignoble defeat if they embrace the alternative — grievance summits and apology tours, political faddism and gradual erosion of state ceremonial; death by a thousand cuts, making endless concessions in the vain hope of appeasing powerful foes. If the monarchy patently does not believe in itself or in the nation, no-one else will. Better to die standing than live on your knees.
The whole affair is a striking, and prescient, example of who now holds power in modern day Britain. Even the King bows down in supplication, and grovels, at the feet of the new rulers.
Indeed but it should not be so. It is striking that those of mixed race tend to identify as black. The King should certainly not meet with this ultra race conscious individual. It is nothing to do with him if a courtier shows an interest in the background of a woman who was clearly keen to emphasise her African roots by her appearance. Her only fault was not to have backed off when it became clear the woman was likely to make an issue of her curiosity. She was perhaps used to some deference from those less close to the Crown than she was and had failed to register the potential minefield she was venturing into. For that reason it was perhaps time for her to retire. We don’t know if that was the conclusion she reached herself or whether she was encouraged to reach that conclusion.
Everybody needs to calm down.
Lady Hussey was rude and overbearing (touching a stranger at a social event is just not acceptable) and that needs an apology – so Charles is right to offer this. But on the other hand, Fulani was so clearly on a mission that evening. Out for whatever nugget of controversy she could get which could then be bigged up and smeared all over the brainless media to further the narrative of the racist royal family. If you go to an event looking like you covered yourself in glue before running through Oxfam, people are going to ask questions!
Fulani hasn’t done herself any favours with this. Her charity is going to have scrutinising eyes all over it like a rash. And, at the end of the day, she’s caused the humiliation an elderly lady who was hard of hearing and who messed up a smalltalk situation (haven’t we all had/got that one elderly relative who comes out with something off-colour every now and again?). That’s something which you sort out QUIETLY and on the sidelines, not by running to the media, saying (as a domesic violence activist, for Pete’s sake!!!) that you have been violated.
Can we please remember that Olena Zelenska was present at that event – whose people are dealing with real violation: rape, bombing, torture. To have this Fulani woman emoting all over the BBC about a slightly offensive encounter at a social event is proof of just how ridiculous and politically charged British media has become.
This wasn’t racism. I live abroad with a surname that no native can pronounce or place and it means that people are just interested and ask questions. Most of the time it’s pleasant and I’m glad to talk about it, but there are weird ones: one person I spoke to was absolutely ADAMANT that because my name is Eyre, which is one letter away from “Eire”, then I – or at least my ancestors – must be from Ireland. I’m not and they weren’t. But you just move on, you don’t have a nervous breakdown and cry on TV!
Another classic own goal by the #bekind mob, attempting to further their crusade for more kindness and compassion in the world by behaving like berserkers.
Hear, hear!
I thoroughly agree with your comment aside from the first line. Was Lady Hussey rude and overbearing though? Everyone who knows her says she is anything but, she was however being deliberately obfuscated by Fulani whilst trying to get information from her, which is her job. This would understandably have been confusing to an 83 year old who was quite obviously just trying to work out the origin of the African dress Fulani was proudly wearing (even though she is not in fact African).
The touching thing, do you never touch someone lightly on the arm when talking, I do. All she did was move her hair away from the name card so she could address her properly and politely. This is hardly unacceptable, by calling it this, we are digging ourselves a very deep hole in terms of human relations and kindness.
A photo a bit later shows Fulani with her arms around two other women, so she obviously does not have touching issues herself.
I don’t like being touched by people I don’t know and so I refrain from doing so in social situations like business networking mixers as there are probably a lot of people out there like me. If you know it’s controversial, stay on the safe side and don’t do it is my approach.
On the other hand, I have a very dear friend who is about 80 years old. Every now and again during conversation, he’ll pat my leg or put his hand on it. With a man any younger, or who I didn’t know – that hand would be swatted away pretty quickly and I would think the act highly inappropriate. With him, I know it’s not meant in a creepy way, so I let it go. But the point is, I know him well enough to make that judgment. At a social mixer, you don’t have that info and shouldn’t assume that “people will understand I don’t mean it that way”.
You usually write a lot of sense on this site.
Generally, your main post (beginning ‘Everybody needs to calm down’) makes many very good and important points.
But I do agree that Angelique Todescu is right to ask whether there is evidence that Lady Susan Hussey was ‘rude and overbearing’.
And I also agree that it is doubtful that that complainant really minded about ‘being touched’ (as I understand it, having her hair moved a little to read her name badge) if she had her arms around other people, as AT states.
The fact that you can say “Charles is right to offer an apology” shows exactly how bonkers this has all become. Why should he apologise? As you say yourself, Fulani was on a calculated mission. She went looking for offence and, lo and behold, she found it. And you think Charles should apologise for that, whilst Lady Hussey – a dedicated and loyal servant of the Crown – is cast aside in the process? Are the consequences to Lady Hussey irrelevant to you?
Whenever someone apologises in a contrived scandal like this, the grievance-mongers demonstrate their power, achieve the humiliation they desire and are incentivised to do it all over again. They are vicious parasites masquerading as victims, ruining good people’s lives in the process. No-one should be apologising to them. They don’t deserve it. At the very least they should be ignored. And wherever possible they should be condemned and ridiculed. Otherwise this is never going to end.
If you had read my comment properly, then you would have noticed that I did mention the unnecessary humiliation of Lady Hussey.
And to be honest, I thought that Lady Hussey’s behaviour seemed rude. If I give an answer to a certain question then – unless I’m in a police cell or at a witness stand in a court or something – then I expect that answer to be accepted and not be badgered.
If I’d have been the addressee of those questions, I would have felt a bit put out and think that Hussey was a bit too much like Mary Poppins for her own good but just let it go. But there again, I’m not out to cause a scandal.
Was she rude? I don’t think so! Elderly hearing in a noisy room is the only reasonable explanation for pursuing the subject…
However by involving the media with phrases like “it went on for five minutes” and “I felt violated and diminished” – both ridiculous assertions – she has, in fact, verbally abused Lady Hussey..
.
Never complain, never explain and never ever apologise.
Hear hear!
Has anyone seen the video of Jeremy Vine’s takedown of Love Actually. It’s the most nauseating grovelbrag yet:
‘Yes, I know I’m disgustingly white and grotesquely over-privileged but you can forgive me because I CARE, I REALLY DO. I care about black people, brown people, wimmin, the poor, transgender people… Everyone except disgustingly white people like me. (It won’t change my behaviour though).”
This is a strange article. The writer passes over;
Britain will become a majority-minority country, with white Britons forming less than 50% of the population, early in William’s reign
and concentrates on the;
It may be these storms are inevitably terminal, and that 1300 years of Christian monarchy are drawing to a close regardless
Now, it may be that the second will follow from the first, but surely the first is the important one.
This cutting loose of the courtier was a despicable act by the monarchy. Even the “offended” party felt it was too far.
That said, try to remember that Charles has given thought to preserving our ancient traditions. He stands up for old architecture. “Defender of Faith”. He is trying to feel his way through the storm just as much as the rest of us are. If you want a truly reprehensible foe, try those climatology lecturers in “uni” teaching students to give up on themselves and the world.
Oh FFS! Another perfectly polite post, with associated debate, has been disappeared. If you want people to write opinions that would not make it at the Guardian, you really have to stop disappearing all these posts.
OK, honour where it is due – it was not gone for many minutes (and the top poster was not me, but someone on the woke side).
Ngozi Fulani was born Marlene Headley to parents Meredith and Gladstone. Her sister is called Sharon.
She was brought up in Kilburn not Hackney.
She runs a one person charity and paid herself £65k with £150k of expenses undetailed in the accounts which have not been filed for 3 years.
She is “from” Barbados but dresses in full African clothing with an adopted Nigerian name.
You can see why she doesn’t want to answer the question where she is from because to do so would expose her hypocrisy and cultural appropriation.
That could explain quite a lot. Makes one agree ever more with the headline.
Identify as British? That is a laugh, then why change your name to Ngozi Fulani from Marlene Headley and dressing in African clothes, plus wearing dreadlocks (pretentious). My brother was christened Terence Brian but was known by his nickname of Jim and later in life changed his first name to Smiley (he’s now back to being called Terry). A friend changed her surname from White to Gentle because of numerology, thinking it would change her fortunes (it didn’t). I have been known by my birth name all my life and it has left me unharmed as far as I can tell.
If someone asked me where I come from I’d say Norfolk and name my town. Did Lady Hussey ask other people there, where they came from, no matter what their colour? There was nothing in Lady Hussey’s questioning that was overtly racist. Also why didn’t she just answer and say her parents were from the Caribbean straight away?
Her reactions sounded defensive as though she had an inferiority complex about her origins. At least that is what I thought first of all. Her putting the exchange on Twitter seemed more like seeking kudos or a cuckoo in the nest trying to kick out rivals for attention (apparently she is a pal of Meghan Markle and is obviously seeking to impress her or why publicise the encounter?).
Never complain, never explain is obviously not her motto. Real prejudice is the killing of black youths by black youths as in a news item a few years ago, where a senior detective pointed out that knife fatalities in London the previous year was one white person and twenty eight coloured men, in gang warfare by black on black youths mostly. My wife was asked, when she went to school in Inverness, whether she used knives and forks where she came from? This was the Western Isles and she was white.
The New Puritans – Clinging to their Critical Race Theory cannot be accommodated. There are no terms they they will ever accept.
They require the whole country to give them all the money and total power over us all. Nothing less would satisfy them.
So there are two choices- agree and give in – or tell them to get stuffed. I recommend the latter they are bullying hollow people.
Was immediately clear this incident would make a lot of Monarchists, anti-woke-ists, and even more so anti-Megan Markle-ists v uncomfortable, although of course they’d deny it. The exposure of such utter arrogance never a good look. And confirmation Megan may just have had a point even more distressing for her foaming at the mouth critics. The entitlement to interrogate an invited guest who was clearly uncomfortable can probably only be found in those who feel they are born to rule. The fact she felt empowered to harass a guest in her official capacity tells us that the problem is potentially the culture of the whole edifice. And harassment is what it was. Any normal person would have backed off quite quickly.
Remember the Palace banned ‘coloured immigrants or foreigners’ from serving in the royal household until at least the late 60s and has never apologised for that. They then made sure the Palace was exempt from Equality laws. Err why? So you can carry on discriminating against people on account of race or sex? Hussey’s formative years were no doubt under this sort of culture.
The idea that this a momentary lack of tact is a poor excuse and new Charles/William regime seemed to get it pretty quickly to their credit. I’m no fan of the institution but they’ve better chance of surviving if they grasp the need for change and seems they agree.
Hunkering down won’t work. This stuff will continually drip-drip. Much better to ‘run to the fire’ and seize the opportunity to show a really new regime is now in place.
The incident was trivial. Someone with genuine dignity and self-respect would ignore it.
‘Utter arrogance’ and ‘culture of the whole edifice’ is blowing the whole thing out of proportion. When you have a guest whose ancestors manifestly did not come from Yorkshire, curiosity and questions about that person’s background is both natural and reasonable. Either side should have been able to avoid this escalating into a problem. The courtier should have learned to deal with this kind of situation and should obviously have desisted and changed the subject, even when faced with what seemed like a wilful refusal to understand or answer a natural question. And the guest should by now have learned a way to answer such questions in a way that satisfy reasonable curiosity without either accepting any undesired assumptions or provoking a fight. Even if she is sick and tired of being asked and suspects there are racist reasons. Something like ‘I am from Barnsley, (or wherever) actually, but my ancestors were West African if that is what you mean’ might do the trick.
As the host, and a representative of the sovereign, the courtier has an obligation to put people at their ease, whereas the guest has the right to be awkward if she so chooses (certainly to a mere underling). A polite apology and a resignation are reasonable enough. Having the King and Queen meet for apologetic ‘talks’ is way over the top.
I also found the ‘incident’ both racist and rude, just completely the reverse and at odds with ‘your’ take.
Lady Hussey wasn’t decoration, or even there to take on the DoE’s mantle, she had a job, of assisting the QCon. What was her job ? It was to identify ‘interesting’ people, or groups, who were ‘pleasant’ and ‘easy’ to speak to. It was then to discover some interesting facts, background, details (colour, if you will) about the person and what they did (I assume the event was ‘not’ a personal meet and greet, but instead a ‘networking’ event, with patronage and ‘gloss’ provided by the QCon. Lady Hussey was doing her job. She approached a ‘colourful’ individual, with an ‘unusual’ name and tried to ‘discover’ ‘interesting’ factoids about the woman and her background. Given the ‘environment’ (noisy chatter) Lady Hussey’s age (82 ?), that she might not have the hearing of a 20 year old and that her function was SPECIFICALLY to discover interesting details AND PREVENT THE QCon FROM MAKING EMBARRASSING SOCIAL FO-PAH’s or meeting ‘uninteresting’ people, it is no surprise that she ‘needed’ to ‘see’ the name badge and delve into the background ‘colour’ of the person she was speaking too. She was, in fact ‘complimenting’ her, she had singled her out, from the crowd, as somebody who ‘might’ be worth presenting to the QCon for a ‘personal chat’.
The fact that the founder of SoulSista (?), who takes evident pride in her ‘African’ heritage (dress sense and adopted name) should be offended by being asked about it, because the person doing the asking is ‘white’, and therefore ‘obviously ‘race-ist’, while attending ‘their’ function, is not only extremely rude but smacks of the race-ist behaviour she claims to so abore (sorry, don’t know how to spell it).
The fact that the absolutely ‘worst’ interpretation has been applied to the ‘incident’, and reinforced, by those who should ‘absolutely’ know better, against some of the best connected, and most loyal servants, and goes unchallenged is a possible ‘frightening’ foretaste of where power, and truth, is heading.
Good post.
(I believe it is ‘abhor’, BTW).
Poor excuses chaps, further compounding the underlying blindspot I fear. This lady gave an answer and any intelligent person would have accepted that and not keep pushing for the answer they wanted – i.e ‘you aren’t really from here are you’. It beholds us to listen to how it feels from people on the end of this and stop assuming we, in our wisdom, can state how it feels for them. If you’ve had this crap all your life you no doubt feel different.
The ‘you aren’t really from here are you’ part is simply not true (I could put it stronger than that). Not in most cases, anyway. It may be genuinely felt that way by the recipient, but that is not the message being sent.
OK, I am not black, but as the father of two transracially adopted children you get a lot of experience with more or less appropriate questions, and how to answer them. People are obviously interested and curious, even about things that you may not want to talk about, but it is not that hard to be polite and accept people’s curiosity while still setting some boundaries. After all, the curiosity is natural, once you see my face alongside my childrens’. So you smile and relax, and say things like ‘Yes, they are brother and sister – now – but they were not born that way‘. Or ‘We would rather not talk about the details of their birth family, because that is their own story to share with strangers, but adoptions from country X are generally for this kind of reason.’ I do not think I ever got a reference to their ‘real’ parents, but the answer would have been ‘Oh, we are real – but their birth parents were …”.
It is only if you decide that you are going to be offended by peoples’ curiosity and demand that they find a way to protect your sensibilities without any help from you that you run into social problems. You can certainly decide that people are always out to get you, and mount an aggressive defence. You might even have cause – but that will not make life easier either for yourself or for people around you.
Ngozi nee Charlene changed her name so that she sounded more African. Isn’t that some sort of “Blacking-up’?
Especially as she is not of African origin, her parents were Windrush from Barbados. For some reason she seems to have ‘adopted’ her Nigerian persona.
Remember the Palace banned coloured immigrants……the late 60s. I havent done any research on this point but didn’t Queen Victoria have at least one Indian in her household staff?
