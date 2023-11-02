Keir Starmer is patronising Muslims

Reaction

14:30

Labour is treating the community as permanent victims

by Rakib Ehsan

There are several prominent Muslim MPs in the Labour Party, including London Mayor Sadiq Khan. Credit: Getty

Yesterday, Labour took to social media platform X to post a video of party leader Sir Keir Starmer promoting “Islamophobia Awareness Month”, which supposedly comes at a “troubling time for Muslims in Britain”.

In what can only be described as identitarian theatre, Starmer refers to the “devastating rise” in Islamophobia, warning that Britain must not become a place where British Muslims are unable to be their “whole selves”.

The clip revealingly exposes how Labour both views and wishes to interact with the wider British Muslim population ahead of next year’s general election. Instead of inclusively celebrating the traditional triad of family, community and faith which runs deep in British Muslim communities — something which much of the atomised and secularised mainstream could learn from — Labour has decided to nail its colours to the mast of grievance politics.

While this unhelpfully perpetuates the myth of British Muslims as a monolithic bloc, victimised and downtrodden, it is the preferred strategy for a Labour Party which is full to the brim with radical cultural liberals who have no time for the social conservatism which exists among those of faith. Appealing to British Muslims by offering a defence of the conventional two-parent family unit, promoting the institution of marriage, pushing back on radical transgenderism, and presenting a positive view of the role of religion in modern Britain would help Labour reconnect with its own traditional roots. Of course, this would also risk the antagonisation of the party’s progressive Left-wing.

Labour continues to prioritise a political approach of building voter coalitions based on minority grievances and identitarian victimhood — even though this is an incredibly high-risk strategy which is unsustainable in the long-term due to conflicting desires.

Starmer’s concept of “progressive patriotism” could be a celebration of Britain’s relatively successful multiracial, religiously diverse democracy. It could take pride in the fact that more than three in four British Muslims believe that Britain — a land of considerable religious freedoms, economic opportunities, and legal protections — is a good place for their co-religionists to live. Ahead of Remembrance Day, it could commemorate the likes of Punjabi Muslim Subedar Khudadad Khan, the first soldier of Indian origin to receive the Victoria Cross (awarded for his bravery in the Belgian village of Hollobeke during the Great War).

In an era of doom-and-gloom narratives and tribal identity politics, Britain needs a mature social-democratic party that can provide a positive account of its own history and heritage. It should focus on tying together the country’s diversity through a shared national story based on quietly traditional values such as determination, resilience, and courage — as opposed to fanning the flames of grievance. As it stands, the Labour Party is failing miserably in presenting an uplifting vision for integrating diverse communities and bolstering social cohesion.