Kate Forbes’ Christian beliefs illustrate the limits of secularism
Certain perspectives are inherently disqualifying from public life
Until last week I had not heard of Kate Forbes, one of the candidates to be leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland. She has shot to the top of the news agenda over the last couple of days because of her commitment to the orthodox Christian position that abortion and same-sex marriage are wrong. Forbes is a member of the Free Church of Scotland, a relatively small denomination holding to the kind of austere Calvinist Protestantism that would be recognisable to a Parliamentarian trooper in Cromwell’s New Model Army.
Her beliefs have predictably drawn a good deal of hostility. One journalist tweeted that “you just can’t have these views and lead a modern party, faith isn’t an excuse for intolerance”, and he was not alone on Twitter in expressing such thoughts. Even the conservative-leaning columnist Alex Massie suggested that anyone in a leadership position in British politics should accept that abortion was “settled”.
Obviously in a democracy politicians must make their appeal to the public and to their party electorates, and politicians with unpopular opinions run the risk of failing those tests. But there seems to be a different idea lurking in some of the commentary on the Forbes kerfuffle, in that certain perspectives are inherently disqualifying from public life. To this way of thinking, belief in the code that helped to define our civilisation for centuries, and has only been discarded in the last few decades, is now a serious moral failing which must not be tolerated in our leaders.
This raises an interesting problem with one particular aspect of secularism: its alleged neutrality on religious, philosophical and ethical matters. Secularists argue that strict government neutrality on such questions is both desirable and achievable.
The problem is that politics cannot avoid adjudicating metaphysical or ethical claims, even if it doesn’t want to and even if it does so implicitly rather than explicitly. Take Sunday trading laws, which restrict the number of hours for which most shops can open on Sundays. Many secular liberals would say that it is not for the State to tell businesses when they can and can’t open, to tell people what days they can and can’t work, and therefore that the proper government position should be one of total neutrality on the issue.
However, this is a kind of sophistry. To refuse to take a position on whether Sunday should be treated as a special day is, inevitably, to take a position on whether Sunday should be a special day. Even by refusing to take a position on this, there is still an implicit judgement being cast. The same applies to abortion; the secular liberal will say that it is not for the State to say exactly when life begins, or to interfere in individual decision-making, and that therefore the proper neutral position is the permissive one. But again, permissiveness is not neutrality. If there is no rule against abortion, then the State is objectively in favour of it.
Substantive arguments — that is to say, arguments about the core of moral questions, as distinct from procedural ones about how we should organise our deliberation — are ultimately inescapable. The “view from nowhere” is a myth. That is the reality that secularism seeks to obfuscate.
It is apparently not enough that abortion and same-sex marriage is legal, and certain to remain so. Anyone who holds a contrary view must be hounded from public life, and humiliated to boot. It is apparently intolerant to regret abortion while accepting that the majority support the law as it is. It is apparently tolerant to support placing males in women’s prisons notwithstanding that the majority oppose such a law.
Unsurprisingly, i disagree with this analysis.
In ascribing an implicit lack of neutrality to the secularist view, the author misunderstands what secularists (and i’m one) would regard as the basis of this view.
Take the case of abortion. Gooch argues that secularists can’t take a neutral stance, and yet – of course they can! There will be some secularists who don’t agree with abortion on demand. The true position of the secularist is therefore that of seeking to eradicate the religious viewpoint from the legislative process. It would follow therefore, that a legislature that voted to stop abortion on demand – providing it wasn’t influenced by religious campaigners or indeed legislators – would be perfectly acceptable.
What i suspect the author has a problem with is precisely the attempt to eradicate religion from the discourse that precedes legislation. His claim that the “view from nowhere is a myth” is hypocritical. The secularist would argue that all those of a religious disposition are hidebound by myths!
Over the centuries, the vagaries of whichever religious creed was in the ascendant has provided us all with an historical record of the problems that arise when one view seeks to dominate another. The secularist wants none of this. So, is that another example of a viewpoint seeking to dominate others? Or is it an honest attempt to do away with those arguments which seek to dominate from a religious perspective? Well, there’s another article in Unherd today, about Islamists seeking to wrest control of the agenda in Western democracies. Give way to the argument put forward by Gooch, and you’re opening the door wide open to those whose intentions couldn’t care less for democracy.
Some Muslims believe that homosexuals should be killed by being thrown off high buildings, or strangulation-hanged on cranes. I wonder will anyone ask Kate Forbes’ Muslim opponent what his views are on this? And actually insist on an unequivocal response from him.
Surely secularism allows Governments to pass laws based on moral judgements, just not in obedience to the doctrine of a particular religion. I have never understood why the Church has not drawn a distinction between blessing “Holy Matrimony” for breeding and celebrating civil marriage for partnerships.
Precisely.
If she was a Muslim, the progs would have no problem with her views
