Jonathan Haidt: abolish DEI to save academia
The professor warned that campuses were now ideologically captured
Abolishing DEI may be the only way out of the Leftist ideological capture of American campuses, Jonathan Haidt told an audience at the University of North Carolina (UNC), Chapel Hill, on Wednesday.
Those words mark a dramatic departure for Haidt, who has been known as a restrained, moderate voice on the subject of cancel culture, identity politics and what he calls the obsession with “safetyism” that has gripped Gen Z in the past decade. Haidt, a professor of Ethical Leadership at New York University’s Stern School of Business, is the author of “The Coddling of the American Mind: How Good Intentions and Bad Ideas Are Setting Up a Generation for Failure,” and founder of the Heterodox Academy, an academic organisation committed to the ideals of viewpoint diversity and academic freedom.
On Wednesday the professor said that he no longer has confidence that universities can reform themselves. The reason for his volte-face: the unwillingness of university administrators who diligently police speech codes and pronoun usage to stop students and professors from chanting genocidal slogans against Jews. Indeed, the antisemitic eruptions on campus, and subsequent Congressional testimony of three elite university presidents who waffled on genocide, was “probably the most important turning point in the history of American higher education,” Haidt stated.
Haidt characterised those events as the logical consequence of DEI, or Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which emphasises one’s identity and encourages people to think in terms of power dynamics between the privileged and the oppressed. The professor described people who see the world exclusively through the lens of power dynamics as “monomaniacs,” and said they are the ones who run the campus DEI apparatus.
He said he used to think that some parts of DEI might make sense, but now it’s clear that DEI does not work, and often makes things worse by exacerbating racial hostilities. He continued:
Haidt argued that things have gotten so bad they are beyond repair and need to be jettisoned. Since many universities are not likely to take those steps on their own, they may have to be pressured to do so. Haidt even suggested that Republican legislatures should intervene in running public US universities as a means of “counter-pressure” against universities.
“I think we’ve dug ourselves in a hole, especially with the studies departments, where there is no way to reform them [but] from the outside,” Haidt said.
As an example of one possible approach, Haidt mentioned UNC’s newly created School for Civic Life and Leadership, which was promoted by UNC’s GOP-dominated board of trustees. “Boy, does America need that,” Haidt said. “Imagine if you’re an employer and you can employ either someone who’s an Anthro major, who majored in protest, versus someone who went to this school. Who’re you gonna employ? So I think some of the moves have been very positive.”
However, Haidt warned that creating such programmes to promote pluralism and the pursuit of truth must not be done in a ham-fisted way that will create faculty opposition and foment bitterness. “Now, in a culture war, if you do it in a heavy-handed way, you’re going to cause a strong reaction from the faculty,” he said. “You need procedural fairness: that is the importance of people seeing that whatever’s happening is done by a legitimate process”.
It is worrying that someone as eminent and scholarly as Professor Haidt still does not get it. There is a constellation of NGOs, foundations, and regulatory agencies in Western countries that provide a viable career path for all of those Anthro majors who majored in protest. DEI cannot be abolished. It has reached critical mass and is self-sustaining. The only way it will end is if the West is hit with an existential crisis, where we are forced into a stark choice between competence and annihiliation. There are no DEI coordinators in foxholes.
Not necessarily. If you think of the DEI hegemony in similar terms to the hegemony that the Catholic Church held over people’s lives and institutions up to the early Modern period, the church didn’t lose its grip due to one identifiable existential crisis but several factors across several countries, including its own dogmatism, intransigence and incompetence.
There’s no such thing historically as a self-sustaining movement, given the pressure of forces external to it. Certainly, if actors such as China or Iran were to apply further pressure (a process that looks to have gained some impetus recently) then the potential for ‘annihilation’ – even in the cultural rather than physical sense – could come into play; but even without such threats, cultural intransigence has never been sustainable.
I suspect we’re just at the very beginning of being ‘re-awakened from the woke’.
Great comment and important perspective. DEI isn’t a monolithic movement that can never be stopped. If businesses start losing money because of it, they will abandon it, or be displaced by better performing companies. NGOs would be crippled if govt’s simply stopped funding them and introduced regulations. Nothing is inevitable.
There are a couple things you can do; suspend govt funding to all schools with DEI dpts, and install new board of directors at public universities. For private institutions, you can suspend govt funding and start taxing endowments – although that should be done regardless.
I suspect that the eradication of DEI intiatives is necessary, but not sufficient, in order to turn universities around. There is also the problem of the number of faculty in “activist” areas. As another poster, Mr Ó Náraigh, has pointed out, there is demand for their courses because there are career paths for for those majoring in activist subject. It is unrealistic to think that they will be expunged from universities and time soon. The only hope is to somehow quarantine them.
I suspect that this article is completely false. Where does Haidt actually say anything about DEI? I think he just made it up knowing that the sheep at Unherd just love this kind of stuff.
“Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, which emphasises one’s identity and encourages people to think in terms of power dynamics between the privileged and the oppressed.”
This, for instance, is utter nonsense and is simply this biased writer’s feelings about DEI.
