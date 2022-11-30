Video
11:56
John Mearsheimer: The West is playing Russian roulette
We are screwed, says the realist foreign policy scholar
by UnHerd Staff
Chicago professor and political theorist John Mearsheimer joined UnHerd‘s Freddie Sayers in Westminster this week. The world-famous scholar of realism had just returned from Hungary, where he met with Viktor Orbán to discuss the war in Ukraine. In the studio, he defended his controversial take on Putin’s motives and warned that America is losing sight of the greater threat: China.
Read a full write-up of their interview here.
