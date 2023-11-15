It’s not transphobic to question endometriosis charity’s new CEO
The appointment of Steph Richards deserves scrutiny
When Endometriosis South Coast announced the appointment of a trans woman as its CEO, the message to women was clear: “object to this, bigots! Go on, we dare you!”
It felt like trolling, because that’s what it is. For several years trans activists have told us that our female bodies have nothing to do with whether or not we are women. Hence we are bleeders, gestators, cervix owners and the like. We have objected to this dehumanisation, and now here’s the response: “Oh, so you wanted a woman in charge of a women’s health issue? Here you go! What’s that? It’s the wrong sort of woman? Honestly, no pleasing some people.”
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The appointment is cruel, and those behind it will be perfectly aware of the hurt it will have caused. Nevertheless, those who are offended will be expected to suffer in silence. It’s particularly poignant, given the history of endometriosis, and the way in which it has been coloured by a lack of interest in female experiences and the devaluation of female pain.
I am aware, of course, of the way in which the appointment of Steph Richards is being defended. One does not need to suffer personally from a disease in order to treat it. One does not have to have given birth to be a midwife, or to have a vagina to be a gynaecologist. But being the head of an endometriosis charity is not the same sort of thing. Women’s healthcare campaigning is political, and it’s political because women’s bodies have been so badly neglected by science and medicine.
And why have our bodies been neglected? Because men have insisted that their idea of what women are trumps our own embodied realities. Because gender is a construct, they tell us, and they will construct us as they see fit: as helpmeets, as gestational vessels, as privileged cis ladies. Never as human beings with internal experiences which have nothing to do with them.
Right now, we know far less about endometriosis than we might if it were something that happened to men. As Elinor Cleghorn points out in Unwell Women, it remains “one of the most frequently misdiagnosed, misunderstood and medically stigmatised chronic diseases”:
Cleghorn notes that prejudice regarding femaleness and femininity has led to sufferers being mistreated and bullied by the medical profession. “One ignorant misbelief,” she writes, “has held fast: endometriosis is a punishment for women who dare to deviate from the biological imperatives and social duties marked ‘female’.” It’s yet another story of women being told that what they believe their bodies are going through doesn’t matter. Femininity must define them, or else.
In such a context, forgive me — and many other women — for being less than impressed when a charity for endo sufferers considers it appropriate to put a trans activist at its helm. The pain of sufferers is intimately connected to the prioritisation of male perceptions of womanhood at the expense of women’s own. A movement in which male people compare their penises to miscarried foetuses or describe “the asshole” as “a kind of universal vagina through which femaleness can always be accessed” prioritises these perceptions more than most.
What’s especially grotesque about the Endometriosis South Coast appointment is that the women who complain are being portrayed as bullies. Don’t women know how unfeminine it is to voice their pain? As in women’s healthcare, so in the politics of women’s healthcare. Suck it up, uterus-owners.
I would like to ask the author (sorry for the trolling) why she avoids the use of pronouns when talking about trans women. This is the third article on unheard where she does that (admittedly, this one is less obvious than the previous ones as she barely mentions Richards).
On the matter at hand, I would ask whoever appointed Richards why they did it. From what I understand they are a bunch of women. Was there not an old fashion woman available? *Did they use Richards to get free publicity?* From what I read they approached *him* (take note, Smith), not viceversa.
For sure I had never heard of this illness, so when they talk about “endometriosis sufferers” I cannot possibly exclude that I could find myself in that group one day.
I’d never heard of endometriosis either, until this latest controversy arose, which does make me wonder, whether the appointment was simply a ploy designed to generate a buzz and thereby raise awareness. It if it was, then you have to admit that it worked, sort of.
I say “sort of” because the reputational damage which it also caused may mean that the move was counter-productive in the end.
“Women’s healthcare campaigning is political, and it’s political because women’s bodies have been so badly neglected by science and medicine.”
Now that is complete rubbish. Scientists and doctors have bent over backwards to try and fix female-specific problems, and all you can do is complain? Just listen to yourself! You’ve never had it so good.
The UK in 2023 is an absolute disaster to the point where the chaos in its politics emulates the anarchy generated by this notorious left-liberal culture that has been inculcated over the last 10 years.
But what’s most sad is that insulting women, or being grossly insensitive to those of 40s, has become a kind of sport also passing as an ideological purity test.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe