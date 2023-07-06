Is Europe going cold on Net Zero?
The EU and UK appear less firmly committed to net neutrality by 2050
When the EU passed its landmark climate policy in April, it was heralded as the bloc’s most ambitious to date. Under the new terms, emissions are to be slashed by 62% from 2005 levels before 2030, paving the way for the EU to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
But since the passage of that deal, cracks in the European alliance have started to emerge. In recent weeks, several countries and alliances have been calling for a pause, while others have been quietly abandoning climate targets altogether. In the past week alone, Austria’s federal environmental agency warned that the country’s climate target for 2030 would not be reached in time — just as leaked documents showed that Britain, a fellow traveller on green policy, dropped its flagship £11.6 billion climate pledge to developing countries (a week earlier, a separate report found that the government was set to miss the majority of its climate targets too).
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
According to the leak, the UK government has chosen to reorient its development focus away from green policies in order to deal with its post-Covid recovery, Ukraine and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. At the same time, Rishi Sunak has approved the country’s first deep coal mine in 30 years and promised to look into nuclear power as part of his energy security strategy.
Nuclear energy remains a divisive issue in the EU, but some countries are pursuing it nonetheless. Two weeks ago, Sweden’s parliament reformulated its energy target from “100% renewable” to “100% fossil-free electricity”, opening the door to the use of nuclear energy.
Elsewhere, countries have offered varying degrees of resistance or scepticism about the speed of the bloc’s climate agenda. While some leaders, namely Emmanuel Macron, have called for a “pause” in environmental legislation, other countries are taking a more aggressive approach. Last month, Poland’s climate minister promised to take the EU to court over its combustion-engine car ban.
Even Germany, arguably the EU’s biggest cheerleader for ambitious environmental targets, is struggling to stay on track. Earlier this year, the government’s decision to phase out gas and oil heating threw the coalition into a crisis, resulting in Robert Habeck and his Green Party plummeting in the polls. Just before the EU passed its emissions plan, Germany reneged on a deal to ban the sale of new internal combustion engines in the EU by 2035.
Ahead of European elections next year, an ideological split over the bloc’s green policy is taking shape. On the more sceptical side, a constellation of Right-leaning groups, ranging from the centre-Right EPP (which counts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s CDU as a member) to the far-Right Identity & Democracy, have become increasingly critical of the green agenda. In April, these groups proposed several amendments calling for various aspects of the green agenda to be slashed or removed altogether. Meanwhile, the EU’s Left-leaning alliances are far more divided.
Towards the end of last month, EU climate chief Frans Timmermans warned that plans to reach Net Zero by 2050 now risked being derailed by political opposition. Next week, there will be a much clearer picture as to whether he is correct when MEPs are set to vote again on a controversial nature restoration law that resulted in a 44-44 tie last month. For now, it seems possible that the EU’s landmark emissions plan in April may come to be viewed as the high watermark for the bloc’s green agenda.
Excellent news. Reality bites.
Yeah fantastic. Like realising your house is on fire and deciding to have a BBQ and bring out the sausages and beer.
Politicians are always going to be swayed by the immediate over the distant (i.e. several elections away). Which is probably just as well in this case as Glorious Futures with no plans of how to get there are just dreams (or nightmares).
“EU climate chief Frans Timmermans warned that plans to reach Net Zero by 2050 now risked being derailed by political opposition.”
Or reality, as it used to be called when the adults called the shots.
the EU’s landmark emissions plan in April may come to be viewed as the high watermark for the bloc’s green agenda
Let’s hope so.
YES .. Thank God!!!
The incoherent logic of climate alarmists:
Climate change is a threat to food production (even though global crop yields continue to increase), therefore we must eliminate 30% of agricultural output.
I’ve been avidly watching for years for the first sign that the Alarmists are going to start walking-back their silly theories. (The science is almost worthless, and the spin is much worse. Where did they ever get the idea that the human race is about to go extinct?!?)
I was hoping for something funnier, more Pythonesque. But this will do nicely.
NOAA’s recent data release showed a significant cooling trend since 2015. Before that we had 20 years of temperature plateauing. The media ignore this and instead we hear breathless articles about it being the ‘hottest day ever’ somewhere. Even if temperatures do rise – so what? Europe was 1-4 degrees warmer from 1000-1300 and it was a period of great prosperity. The whole climate narrative is the biggest fraud in history.
There will be many, many studies of this in the future. The growth of the catastrophic narrative would be fascinating if the consequences were not so destructive.
Seimens took a big hit in its stock price because their giant windmills are not performing as planned. In fact the entire industry is having performance problems. Not that the technology made any sense to start with. Not exactly surprising when you think about the size and speed of those blades. Just one more nail in the coffin of ‘green energy.’ If you want net zero you need nuclear – lots of it. The fact that Big Green opposes nuclear demonstrates that they don’t believe the global warming narrative – it is all about something else. I new term I heard was to calling environmentalists’watermelons’ – green on the outside – red on the inside.
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe