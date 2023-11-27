Ireland’s liberals are copying America on immigration
The country’s elite has become obsessed with foreign cultural politics
Last week’s Dublin riots saw the most riot police deployed in Irish state history, according to the country’s justice minister. While the immediate cause was the stabbing of several children and carers by a man who moved to Ireland from Algeria, unrest had been building for some time.
Before the riots, many outside of Ireland were unaware of just how radical the Republic’s experiment with migration over the past decade has been. The numbers speak for themselves. A full 2.8% of the population is made up of people who have moved to Ireland only in the last year. This means that if you walk down the average Irish street, one in 35 people will be newcomers to the country.
While Ireland had been accepting large numbers of migrants for a long time, this was turbocharged by the war in Ukraine. Ireland, whose political and media classes have become notably outward-looking over the past decade, wanted to prove its liberal values and committed to hosting huge numbers of Ukrainian refugees. On a per capita basis, Ireland accepted six times more refugees than Britain — and made almost no plans for how to accommodate them.
The latest numbers show that Ireland’s foreign-born population is 904,800 people. This means that 18% of the Irish population is foreign-born. In a recent paper on immigration, fertility rates and demographic change, the demographer Paul Morland and I highlighted that no country had successfully integrated more than 15% of foreign-born people. We argued that anything over 15% was highly experimental, and Ireland has proved our argument for us.
Why are Irish leaders doing this to their country? The country’s elite has become obsessed with foreign cultural politics, especially that which emanates from the United States. One of Ireland’s most popular opinion columnists, Fintan O’Toole, moonlights as Milberg Professor of Irish Letters at Princeton University. His columns are typical of the new Irish elite: all domestic issues are interpreted through the lens of American politics.
This means that the entire immigration issue, for example, is framed in an identical manner to the immigration debate in the United States. So when in America those who dislike the porous border with Mexico are framed as racist hillbillies, the Irish “East American” liberal elite go in search of racist hillbillies of their own and find them among the working class of Dublin’s inner city. This became particularly acute when liberal power players in Washington DC developed an obsession with “far-Right” Trump supporters, and columnists like O’Toole spread that fear to Ireland.
Ireland has become a sort of cultural satrapy of American liberalism. Yet while the Irish elite are comfortable in their satrap roles, the broader population finds the new ideologies foreign and bizarre. They simply do not understand them. Most citizens have basically the same view of Ireland as they did before the American liberal revolution swept the shores of the country. And this puts them on a collision course with an increasingly out-of-touch and frightened elite, whose control appears to be slipping.
I used to go to Dublin a lot years back and I was amazed at the demographic change when I saw the video footage online. Even when I recently watched a 20 year old film set in Dublin, it was still basically as I remembered. So this monumental population change has all occurred in the space of a single generation.
It seems like there is a mass movement in the West to destroy all cultural trappings (and subsequent protections) of Europeans and white Americans in order to replace these with a culture and populace more conducive and obedient to corporations and the politicians that work for them. Any attempt to prevent this from happening will simply be labelled extremist or far-right.
In 2020, the Irish Justice Minister Helen McEntee said the following about the “fiery but mostly peaceful protests” of BLM:
I’ve seen so much footage of armed military in the US attacking peaceful protestors. It’s upsetting, it’s infuriating, its hard to watch but we must, people need to see what’s happening. #GeorgeFloyd dying before our eyes should be a wake up call for all of us #blacklivesmatter
When Dublin had its own “fiery but mostly peaceful protest” there was no talk about the riots being a response to an attack on schoolchildren, a result of urban decay or the marginalization of poor inner-city communities. Not at all. The response was very robust language, the deployment of riot police and now, the loan of two water cannon from Northern Ireland. Hypocrisy, Luxury Beliefs, and Virtue-signalling rolled up and delivered as official policy by the Minister for Just-Us.
A lot of the sound and fury around immigration from both sides is just noise.
The signal is the undeclared arms race between western liberal democratic countries to attract immigrants for one simple reason: our fertility rates are well below replacement level but our economic model depends on having increasing numbers of productive people to pay for all the unproductive people, especially retirees who are living much longer and make up a much bigger proportion of the population than at any previous time.
I’ve only had time to read the abstract of Philip Pilkington’s paper (linked in the article above) but he appears to summarise the problem well in his description of the “Demographic Trilemma”: either we birth more children indigenously, accept more immigrants, or abandon economic growth.
I guess there is another option^, at least hypothetically, which is to adapt our economies in some way to be sufficiently productive with fewer people. For example, through technology. But right now we are a long way from such a scenario being plausible.
^ Its possible this is discussed in the linked paper but not in the abstract.
It sounds like Ireland is having a kind of 2004-Tony Blair moment.
