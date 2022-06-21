In defence of my critic Monisha Rajesh
The author has every right to use physical descriptions — no matter how objectionable
‘All it boils down to is: please stop writing about us like this’. This weekend in The Guardian, as part of a feature by Gaby Hinsliff, Monisha Rajesh admonished me for the physical descriptions of young people in my book, Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me. She says that she’s not trying to ‘cancel’ me, but challenge me on my depiction of the characters in my book.
It is strange, though, to see her attack me on these grounds when she makes such a habit of physical descriptions herself. In her lauded debut, ‘Around India in 80 Trains,’ she describes a ‘Punjabi lady’ with a ‘buffalo-sized backside,’ who Rajesh likens to ‘a pudding in a purple salwar kameez’. Or the closeted gay man she enjoys outing with a reference to the ‘nipples that peered through the black netting’ of his top.
Older women are not spared the treatment: one has ‘a fleshy pink triangle at the neck, adorned with ugly beads that hung like freshly speared testicles’, while another has ‘bleached curls that spiralled around her oversized head and clumped together to reveal patches of sunburnt scalp’.
Rajesh is unsympathetic to the very poor, mocking the way the ‘eunuchs and hermaphrodites’ of India’s Hijra population ‘huddled together in their plight beneath one umbrella of transgendered ambiguity’ and ‘flimsily embrace womanhood with garish make-up, cheap jewellery and low-cut blouses stretched around their broad backs’. When she watches a ‘dwarf march…past pulling a suitcase behind him, the same height as he was,’ she records her friend making the crack: “Ooh can you hire them?”’
There is of course context to all these passages, but I confess I found them somewhat chilly and unpleasant to read. As Rajesh said of my book, they could fairly be said to suggest a ‘general lack of kindness’ in tone. The joke about the person with the suitcase I found rebarbative: I could well imagine him crying ‘please stop writing about us like this’.
On the whole, however, these physical descriptions add, rather than subtract, from the book. Rajesh is a travel writer who specialises in vivid, cartoony, images intended to amuse. Her images are bright, pungent and memorable, and that is a travel writer’s job. Her physical descriptions of people serve as an effective way of de-centring the narrator; they emphasise the fact that there are two people involved in a written encounter, one seeing and one seen. We can see the other person more clearly and fully if we know the eyes that are seeing them — and that is often done best through explicit boundaries, especially embodied ones.
That is why there is a strongly bodied, loudly middle-class and explicitly privileged ‘Kate’ in every scene of ‘Some Kids’: she is there to acknowledge her limits, and to learn from conversations rather than take over narratives, to be a character, rather than an omniscient narrator. I, as white middle-class adult, held the cultural power over the disadvantaged and often migrant children I was writing about. I couldn’t tell their stories as they happened to them, but rather, as they happened to me: as I heard them, as they changed me.
It is plain that Rajesh’s images have not spread harm or unduly influenced anyone: this is a book for adults, not one being read aloud to children. She is not telling the Hijra’s story for them, though we may be frustrated by her prejudices: she is recounting her personal impressions. She has not directed her contempt to a real short person on a train platform: she has confined her wit to the page. No one will be harmed by any of her words.
If, on the other hand, I queried her right to write colourfully, I would be questioning a right invaluable to all writers: to write as we see and as honestly as possible, to experiment, to be young, to make mistakes. We can help each other best by not shaming each other. Images and physical descriptions are invaluable writer’s tools: we cannot regulate them out of existence. In other words, I didn’t like the images Rajesh used, but I would defend to the death her right to use them, and I would heartily hope her publishers do too.
Kate “as white middle-class adult” you aren’t ‘entitled. You might have been ‘entitled’ yesterday, but times have changed, as has the ‘colour’ palette from which we draw. Not only have you failed to keep up and acknowledge past transgressions, but you have also committed the ultimate sin, which is a failure to have predicted the future. Shame on you!
If you had spent more time studying history, you would have known that ‘Revolutions’ have a nasty habit of eating their own. (Please don’t take seriously, I’m just trying to be cheeky)
Just be grateful you’re not a man as well.
I don’t know Monisha Rajesh and her books, so I can’t comment. I have read Kate’s book, though and I have to say that not in a million years would I have found her descriptions offensive. I read it after all the fracas, so I had been “unduly” influenced, so I recognized some phrases as I was reading. However, had I not heard them before I doubt I would have noticed them at all. I thought that in parts the book was very moving and, by and large, honest.
This long preamble to say that for me the problems within the book lie not in the “ashkenazi nose”, but elsewhere.
I found all the political sniping, directed 100% towards the Tories and Gove in particular, not so much misguided, but uninteresting. Mention it in the passing once if you must, but instead this is a concept that was reiterated a few times and at length. Why would I care about the author’s political leanings? Does the reader really benefit from a lesson on English politics from her perspective? I don’t think so. Besides, in a few years’ time, would anyone remember who Gove was?
However, the bit I liked the least was when the author put on her holier-than-thou hat to talk about her son and how, after agonizing about it, decided to send him to the sink secondary school, rather than an allegedly better one slightly further out, to the shock and horror of her colleagues. The author makes a point of how she sent her child to that school on principle and highlights how he turned out fine with straight A’s anyway, so what is all the fuss about? The fuss is because when you talk about your child there are no do-overs; you get one shot and that’s it. If you are a teacher instead you can change year after year to make things work better for the next class; in other words you have endless do-overs. Hod her child not turned out so well, what would she have said? In my view that whole story (assuming it has been described as it actually happened) is unbelievably sanctimonious. The way I read it, she used her child to score a political point and to prove her impeccable left leaning credentials – and, I think, to criticize Katharine Birbalsingh, AKA the evil incarnate, too.
(Full disclosure: we agonized on what to do with our secondary school too and in the end we opted for a fee paying school which is a HUGE stretch for us, not because our secondary is bad, but because our school system is so awful – and I am Scotland, so no Gove to blame. It seems that not only the Tories get things wrong on schooling…)
As I was reading the book I had the interview she gave to Freddie in my mind; I could hear the subtext loud and clear where should would say,
“WTF, I sent my &%$& to a %$&/ sink school and now you are accusing me of being a heretic? What else could I have done to prove my faithfulness? I offered my first born, could I have done any more?”
No, you could not have done any more, but are we surprised that the mob turned on you? In due course probably it will turn on Monisha Rajesh too.
….
