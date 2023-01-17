I don’t have a Gender Recognition Certificate — and I don’t want one
I don't require government-issued paperwork to prove that I am trans
Alister Jack was entirely right to make a ‘Section 35’ order to block Nicola Sturgeon’s controversial Gender Recognition Reform Bill from proceeding to Royal Assent. As Secretary of State for Scotland, Jack invited the Scottish Government to bring an amended Bill back for reconsideration at Holyrood. He added, “I hope we can work together to find a constructive way forward that both respects devolution and the operation of UK Parliament legislation.”
The SNP will no doubt be outraged, but Sturgeon’s Bill would have impacted on reserved matters — including the UK-wide Equality Act and the administration of UK passports. From a purely legal aspect, that makes the bill ultra vires. It is on those grounds alone that Jack will have acted. Should the Scottish Government choose to waste taxpayers’ money on another judicial review there will be further discussion in the courts, but this is a debate in which the legal arguments are eclipsed by emotion and politics.
The debate in Scotland was high on emotion. Trans people, we were told, are subjected to a demeaning and humiliating process just to be ourselves. That is nonsense, and suggests to me that those making those arguments do not understand the purpose of a Gender Recognition Certificate.
A GRC is not some sort of transgender licence, nor a certificate to prove that someone is transgender. I have no GRC, and I have no intention of getting one: I have no need to falsify a historical document of my birth in order to live in the present. What matters in real life are relationships — how we see ourselves and how other people see us — not government-issued paperwork.
Rather, a GRC serves a single purpose: to change the sex recorded on that birth certificate. Since I cannot remember the last time anyone asked me to produce that piece of paper, it really has no impact on my life. But it would matter very much if I were ever asked to prove my sex. My birth certificate would confirm straight away that I am male.
However, if I were to acquire a GRC then all my documents would indicate that I am female. Service providers would have no way of proving otherwise, unless I came clean. So, while the Equality Act might allow them to offer single-sex services, they have no way of distinguishing — on paper at least — between women and transwomen with a GRC.
Before Jack’s announcement, there had been talk of simply refusing to recognise Scottish GRCs outside Scotland. But that would simply not be possible. It’s not the GRC that matters but the birth certificate that has been altered as a result. Services in England, Wales and Northern Ireland can hardly refuse to accept birth certificates issued in Scotland.
The Scottish Bill might not have created the problem, which goes back to the original Gender Recognition Act of 2004, but it magnifies it because self-declaration opens up the process to a much wider group of people, and to 16- and 17-year olds. Children born in Scotland but resident in another part of the UK could have acquired a GRC and then demanded to be enrolled in schools designated for the opposite sex.
The impact of the Section 35 order will reverberate through Scottish politics, and the politics of the United Kingdom as a whole. The constitutional question remains unresolved, and this might seem like a golden opportunity for supporters of independence to mobilise the people of Scotland. How dare the Westminster government use its powers to block a clear resolution of the Scottish Parliament?
But polling suggests that the wider population of Scotland is not keen on self-ID. Research by YouGov for the Times found that two-thirds of Scottish voters opposed Sturgeon’s plans. Ultimately, the court that really matters for the Union is the court of public opinion. If the public decides that, actually, they are relieved to have a UK government that can — and will — step in to protect the rights of women and uphold the safeguarding of children, then the independence debate may finally be resolved. Just not in the way that the SNP hoped.
Another balanced and engaging viewpoint. Thank you. It does seem that the significance of changing one’s birth certificate on a whim, and whether 16 years olds fully appreciate the significance of this, has been overlooked. Arguments have focussed on the impact on women and girls, and perhaps rightly so; but consideration also needs to be given to what will happen to people who then change their mind or have buyer’s regret, as young people are wont to do. That the current Education Secretary thinks this is all fine beggars belief. Sunak should sack her.
I wonder when the trans people in Scotland will realise they have been used – as a provocative act against ‘the English’ and a distraction from the SNP’s failures?
Honestly, I think the great majority of people would prefer that trans activists of all descriptions showed the simple common courtesy of minding their own business?
What matters in real life are relationships — how we see ourselves and how other people see us …
I would rephrase as what matters in real life is what you are, and how you and others perceive you.
The question is, is there an expectation that others perceive you the way you perceive yourself? I have no problem with a person having their own self perception provided they do not expect me to take part in that self perception.
If people refuse to perceive a person the way they perceive themselves then they cannot claim they are being delegitimised or non affirmed, because that self perception is not a joint relationship that is shared by that person and the rest of humanity.
Throughout history there have been individuals who have successfully passed as the opposite sex to their actual sex. Provided you appear the sex that you wish to be there is seldom any issue. The point of certificates is to provide a legal bludgeon for people who don’t wish to attempt to convincingly pass but want to insist on their “rights”. The Scottish Bill provides the perfect vehicle for bad actors of every sort to wield that bludgeon with minimal restrictions.
I would include Sturgeon as one of those bad actors.
What do you mean “successfully passed as”? Do you mean they are perceived and recognised as 100% the opposite sex?
Dear Debbie Hayton,
If you will permit a personal but relevant question:
How do you manage with public lavatories, changing rooms etc.? And do you ever see the utility of a piece of paper that proves that you do indeed have some kind of official recognition for changing in the women’s changing room?
Or if you prefer to keep the personal out of it – how should that work in general, according to you?
In real life Debbie Hayton is slim, of medium height and has long hair. He does not look particularly male, nor particularly female. I don’t know how he manages public toilets, nor will I ask because he recognises that he is a biological man. That may answer your question.
Actually it does not answer my question – that is why I ask. A person with male anatomy but female dress and movements will cause or get a certain amount of trouble no matter which public lavatory he/she goes into. There are several solutions. One is to treat this person in all respects as a male (male loo). One to change the birth certificate and treat this person as female in all respects (female loo). But we could also decide that subject to suitable procedures and rites of transition some people, while still male, could be given access to female spaces in some contexts (like public loos. changing rooms and pronouns), but not others (like sports teams, prisons, and rape crisis centres). And there some kind of proof of status would be useful, much like a handicap parking badge..
I do not actually care about DH’s personal habits, looks or build, but he/she is a person uniquely qualified to have an opinion and willing to share it with us. I would love to hear what she thinks about the various options
An interesting reply.
But we could also decide that subject to suitable procedures and rites of transition some people, while still male, could be given access to female spaces in some contexts (like public loos. changing rooms and pronouns), but not others (like sports teams, prisons, and rape crisis centres).
I think it is dependent on what you mean by suitable procedures and rites of transition because we are talking about male psychology and male physiology/anatomy regarding aggression and upper body strength. There is still the potential risk of serious physical assault because we are talking about the set of men, not the subset of men.
Interesting. From his face and voice I would identify him as male.
There is the proper noun, for example ‘John’. Proper nouns are labels. But when John calls himself Jane, is he attempting to become herself – to position himself within a sex category, that of women? If so, that is a problem because the proper noun has ceased to be a mere label, and is now being used as a classifier – a common noun. And in doing so, ‘woman’ has ceased to be a common noun and has now become a proper noun – a label (since it has no coherent singular meaning).
This is changing the meaning of language at the grammatical level such that we cannot communicated using shared language with codified meanings.
I am coming to the conclusion that the claims of transgender ideology are a fundamental denial of the three laws of thought.
Do you carry your birth certificate with you when you go to the loo? Their point is that a bit of paper is irrelevant.
If I looked 14 and wanted to order a drink in a bar – or looked like a bum but needed to get into judge’s chambers – then, yes, I might want to carry some kind of authorization. Probably not a birth certificate, to be sure.
Debbie, out of curiosity, why is your Twitter account locked from time to time? I have now learnt that you do it routinely, but I am puzzled 😉
Plenty of us do it to avoid pile-ons (a risk of voicing our dissent with respect to the synthetic sex industry free-for-all). Even the most rational people can only take so much name-calling and nastiness.
