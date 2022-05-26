I am unmoved by the Sue Gray report
We should be questioning the rules themselves more than petty infractions
Speaking as someone who lost both parents to Covid during the second lockdown, who was kept from her mother’s deathbed, and who attended a funeral for 10 surrounded by duct tape – I find myself unmoved by the Sue Gray Report.
It’s not that I don’t think Boris Johnson is unfit for office — I thought that before he took office. And of course, it’s important how government officials behave and spend money, but we’ve known about Johnson’s special brand of squalor and extravagance since Wallpapergate (and before). Nor do I approve of throwing up on walls and carrying drinks in suitcases — I’m a schoolteacher. I’d like to call them in and phone their parents.
But it seems unlikely Johnson will resign. And focusing on the parties probably won’t bring Downing Street many new enemies, either. But it will bring back the atmosphere of authoritarianism and puritanism of lockdown: the focus on rules for their own sake; the demonisation of students; the removal of chocolate from supermarkets; the tracking of hill walkers with drones; the tsking at hard-breathing joggers; the making of hospital saints and covidiot sinners.
Such strong binaries; such tides of condemnation. It worries me because I’m not sure how much it all helped my parents in the last year of their lives, and nor were they; and the more condemnation there is, the harder it is to ask.
Even writing down the question makes me want to set out more disclaimers. No, of course I’m not an anti-vaxxer. I’m fully jabbed up and so is everyone I’m related too. No, I’m not a doctor. No, I’m not a statistician. I don’t follow strange accounts on Twitter or wave graphs in people’s faces (I don’t even know how to read the graphs). No, I didn’t sign the Great Barrington Declaration (though my mum met Carl Heneghan once. He was writing an emergency prescription.) Absolutely, I wore a mask. So did my parents. We kept to the rules, and we just had a few questions about them. We wondered how it would all pan out.
The questions seem urgent, now. All around us are the tolls of the pandemic — in education, the economy, the health service, in our private and public lives — and we need to be able to talk about them with some sort of dispassion and discrimination. We need to talk about Covid as an illness, not a plague, and public health as public health, not a moral battle. We have to get over our personal conduct and the conduct of our neighbours and think about how useful it all was.
During lockdown we all went to live on the internet and imbibed its mixture of private and public. Now, it seems, we can only discuss policy in the same way. I have to introduce myself to the Covid debate by saying ‘Speaking as…’ . We are more interested in condemning Boris Johnson’s morals than his decisions. We have to do better than this. It would, excuse me, horrify my parents more than the Sue Gray Report.
Good article, with the exception of the long disclaimer in the middle.
(And Carl Henegham is not part of the GBD, although I believe supported it).
What questions did you have, what would have liked to see discussed, what would you change before the next wave of the new and improved variant hits us?
Anyway, maybe Johnson is unfit for office, but look on the bright side, at least he is not Saint Nicola. Personally I would prefer the type ideas of drunken orgies (as Blackford more or less put it), to the piousness of Sturgoen.
We do need a SERIOUS discussion about the mass hysteria that hit us, the nefarious role that the MSM played in it and our complicit attitude, but that is not going to happen, is it.
It might be interesting to consider the implementation of the rules rather than the rules themselves. In the early days of the pandemic people were desperate for ways to reduce deaths, and I rather expect (in glorious hindsight) the rules should have been loosened sooner.
I get the impression that there were far too many people determined to apply the rules whether or not they (still) made sense. They were minions thrilled with a taste of power over others.
That some of the senior Establishment failed strict application of the rules is hardly a surprise. And there were plenty of ordinary people that made their own accommodations with the rules. It’s the street wardens and curtain twitchers who delighted in the rules. It was always thus.
Great article – but just to pre-empt misunderstanding. Carl Heneghan didn’t sign the Great Barrington Declaration either.
In some ways I think Boris Johnson must be happy about the fuss over partygate because it takes attention away from all the really important things that his government is doing wrong. No one seems to be challenging the government on its policies
This would be the even more incompetent opposition MPs, and the media who seem to have only a seemingly childlike ability to understand the issues.
Watching Parliamentary discussion is like being in a primary school.
Interesting article from somebody who is well left of centre. Also interesting is the number of caveats she puts around being able to talk about it, since it is her fellow travellers who generally try to shut down the debate.
Something that occurs to me, that doesn’t seem to have been raised so far, is the fact that older generations generally had a little bit more trust in government. Gt Barrington could have easily been made to work given the greater willingness of this group to cooperate.
If the government had simply said “everybody above 65 has to stay at home,” an overwhelming majority would’ve done so.
Instead they said “everybody has to stay at home,” until the summer of 2020, then they said “you can go out” until around December, then they said “you have to stay at home.”
My 87-year-old father, a rule follower, stayed at home when they told him, and went out when they said he could. He went on a coach trip in October 2020 and died of it in November.
Gt Barrington is generally sold as avoiding the lock down pain for the majority. In fact, more targeted rules would have protected the at risk group much more effectively.
