How Iran could wreck the global economy
If the Islamic republic joins the war directly, all bets are off
When the Gaza war broke out in October, the contrast with the 1973 Yom Kippur War was stark. Whereas the earlier conflict sent inflation soaring in the West, triggered a global recession and heralded the end of the Keynesian era, this time around the breakout of fighting barely registered in world markets.
Now, as the conflict enters its third month, that second proposition is starting to look dicey. Despite constant diplomatic efforts to prevent Iran or its various regional proxies from entering the conflict, their pace of activity has stepped up. Recently, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have opted for a new tactic of attacking Red Sea container ships perceived as Israel-connected or Israel-bound. With 12% of global trade passing through this channel, the diversion of ships to the longer Cape route by some companies will start to raise shipping costs. Meanwhile, as volatility grows in the region, the price of oil — which had been declining all through the early weeks of the war — recently resumed rising.
Should this situation continue, inflationary pressures will once again begin building, even if they look manageable for now. While an uptick would complicate the job for central banks which are still trying to bring down inflation, provided matters don’t worsen, the effect on retail prices will remain muted. The US-led Combined Maritime Forces, originally formed to protect Red Sea traffic against Somali pirates, has now been repurposed to counter Houthi attacks, and the oil price remains well below the highs of recent years.
But what if matters do worsen, and Iran and the United States are drawn more directly into the war? For the time being, it appears that Iran would still prefer to avoid outright involvement. However, Washington claims that the Islamic Republic has been assisting the Houthi attacks, and Israel recently used that as a pretext to assassinate an Iranian Revolutionary Guards general. It seems likely that Iran will issue a response in due course.
It’s equally possible that Israel may have its own reasons to strike preemptively, most probably against Hezbollah. Because it is a closer ally to Iran than Hamas, Tehran would be less likely to stand by if its Lebanese partner became mired in combat. For their part, US forces are now stretched increasingly thinly across the region, which could embolden Iran and its allies.
Were Iran to directly enter the conflict, attacks on shipping would probably widen beyond the Red Sea to the Strait of Hormuz, which could dramatically affect oil prices. Given how much the world economy has changed in the last fifty years, inflation wouldn’t soar as it did then. But the current wave of celebration that inflation has supposedly been licked, and which is fuelling rallies in stock and bond markets, would probably come to a screeching halt. Central banks would dial down any optimism that rate cuts are on the way.
Tension is rising and American diplomacy has proven ineffectual at halting the spiral. It may be that recent diplomatic initiatives from within the region will suffice to cool tensions. Because if Iranian and American forces end up facing one another, all bets about the stability of the world economy can be called off.
They’ll be Hawks in the Knesset and in White House/Congress v much hoping Iran oversteps and much more significant retaliation justified. The IDF and US military are deploying a fraction of the firepower they could at the moment, as much because you can’t deploy more in Gaza and the Houthi Drones haven’t inflicted much more than inconvenience to date.
The Iranian leadership knows this, thus will nimble and probe but won’t want to jeopardise it’s own position by provoking a much firmer reaction. Autocracies care most about protecting their own position.
The bigger threat comes in the S China sea post Taiwan elections in late Jan – mere weeks away, although everything still points to Xi waiting a little longer to assess how much more Agent Orange can destabilise US politics and lessen resolve to resist.
Based on what happened to Iraq and Saddam Hussein, neither the US nor the IDF will need ANY excuse whatsoever to destroy Iran.
Some years ago now at Nuremberg, we used to HANG people for such behaviour.
I’m surprised CH you’d not jumped at the error in the withdrawal from ‘east of Aden’ foreign policy completed in 67?
“Washington claims”…as believable as Iraq having WMD..
I don’t think there’s any serious doubt that Iran are involved at some level with support for the Houthis. Whatever view you take on the Yemen conflict (and I’d suggest that as with so many current conflicts there are “bad guys” and “worse guys” and no real “good guys” – though not well enough informed to know just who the “worse guys” are in this particular case) there’s little doubt that Iran is involved in supporting the Houthis. Impossible that the Houthis could have survived this long without outside support.
I’m not convinced this actually is a critical issue for the US which has been self-sufficient in oil for some time now. It’s more important for other Western nations who need to start stepping up and paying for their own defence. Why should the US always sort it out for them ?
Its a critical issue for Israel, so that means its a critical issue for US politicians
