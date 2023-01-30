How bad will the global housing market crash be?
The metrics are eerily similar to 2008
Since the last global property bubble in 2006-07 and the financial crisis that resulted from it, central banks have held interest rates close to zero. While few have paid attention, this has led to a reflation of many of the same property bubbles that caused the disaster to begin with. A perusal of the excellent global house price index published by The Economist shows that, since 2008, most housing markets around the world are either registering record valuations or are close to previous records.
Inflation-adjusted house prices across the Western world are reaching their previous peaks, but with interest rates climbing that looks set to change. Over the Atlantic, American house prices have been falling as Canada endures its first annual decline in over a decade. In Europe, British house prices have been falling for four months while the former governor of the Swedish central bank is warning that his country faces a “day of reckoning”.
Does this mean that the world is facing down another 2008-style housing and financial crisis? Quite possibly. But to see if this is a possibility, we need to check a few other metrics. First and foremost is how dependent our economies are on the housing market. House price changes do not hit the economy directly. Rather, the impact on the economy manifests itself as investment; as home-building dries up, builders are then laid off and, through this channel, spending declines.
To see how reliant our economies are on booming housing markets, it is worth looking at investment in dwellings as a percentage of total investment. The chart below compares the levels at the height of the last housing bubble in 2006 with 2021.
As the chart shows, our economies have become extremely reliant on homebuilding again. Considering that homebuilding made up for 26% of total investment in 2006, the difference isn’t all that great from today, which is 24%.
Then there is the threat this poses to the financial system. In 2008, we saw an enormous financial crisis as mortgage-holders could no longer afford to repay their loans in the face of rising interest rates. As these loans soured, the public was made aware of a previously arcane financial product called the ‘mortgage-backed security’ that packaged multiple mortgages together and sold them to investors, banks, and pension funds.
Looking at the data on mortgage-backed securities in the United States today, it paints a grim picture. Mortgage-backed securities held by commercial banks have risen from around $990 billion in 2009 to around $2.7 trillion today — in other words, a roughly threefold increase. While we may have expected banks to have learned their lessons the last time around, it appears that low interest rates have pursued them to forgive and forget and once again take the plunge into the market for mortgage-backed securities.
Since October, it has been reported that mortgage defaults are already taking place in the highest risk category of borrower. Meanwhile risk metrics show the potential for a mass default event rising and rising. While the looming housing collapse may not be as bad as the previous edition, it nevertheless looks like it could be quite painful. Considering that the rest of the economy is now much weaker than it was last time around, it could produce similar overall results.
With global governments rushing to indemnify renters from paying rent and rentals getting more scarce watch for for government intervention to make housing more affordable. Regrettably, this was the formula for the housing crisis in 2008, proving once again that any lesson learned by government, no matter how bad the outcome is worth repeating.
Not agreeing with this analysis. In fact, the stock market crash of autumn 2008 was preceded by a ratchet starting 12 months earlier where money availability dried up across the board, followed by a year long Wile-e-coyote scenario where the housing market and other bubbles peddled on, suspended in mid-air. Then, just before any housing market crash could take place, central banks cut interest rates very aggressively, to almost zirp levels almost immediately after the crash. They did this, not to save people from repossessions, but to reflate the banks, who were stuffed, by allowing an interest rate differential banks could profit from, for example to the higher fixed rates many people were stuck on. But the side effect was that while wage rises ground to a halt, many people who might otherwise have faced livelihood loss followed by repossession in the ensuing recession, managed to survive by taking a cut in living standards.
The point about a general high inflation environment is that house prices don’t in fact go down that much, because they can’t. There is a floor, decided by the cost of materials needed to build a new house, which are all ramping. A crash below that would imply that the new home builders would be forced to sell below cost, which they are not going to do. Seen this movie before: in the period 1977 to 1980, the house my parents bought in the east end of London had doubled in three years when they moved to west London, in a situation where inflation was running at double digits all those years.
It could be that the author of the article above is correct. But the information needs to be completed for full understanding.
Presumably the investment numbers he quotes are for banks. Banks are investing about 25% of total investment in houses. What makes up the existing 75%? If the western world has less manufacturing, what else can banks put their money into? In the UK new businesses are tending towards one-man-band enterprises and investment by banks will be relatively small. Personal loans are moving away from banks because of high interest rates and the difficulty in dealing with banks is well-known. Investors who don’t have the title ‘bank’ are proliferating.
So, are banks still relevant?
