Hollywood and Silicon Valley’s Jews are silent on Israel
California's captains of industry are turning a blind eye to the conflict
Back in the early days of California’s ascendancy, the state was described as “the Jews’ early paradise”, a place where the lack of social norms, and enormous opportunities, were ideal for enterprising people unmoored from conventional business ties. In the years ahead, Jews spearheaded much of California’s banking, garment and later entertainment businesses.
In the ensuing years Jews have also become prominent in real estate and in Silicon Valley. Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, is Jewish, as is Mark Zuckerberg. Both Russian refuseniks and venturesome Israelis have played key roles in the Valley. Yet in the Valley, outside of refusals to attend a conference organised by an entrepreneur who criticised Israel, very little has been said about the massacre.
Overall there isn’t much identification with Jewish causes from people like Zuckerberg, whose tribal commitments are tiny compared to his massive efforts elsewhere, notably in influencing elections. Meanwhile gentile executives, like Apple’s Tim Cook, have been particularly reluctant to weigh in too heavily — perhaps not to offend his pro-Palestine Chinese backers — with anything like his passion on climate and other “social justice” causes.
Much of this passivity stems from the reflexively progressive politics that dominate the Bay Area. This makes many Jews wary of groups like AIPAC, the powerful Israel lobby with strong Republican ties. “A lot of them are more concerned with their social justice profile than their Judaism,” longtime Jewish activist and Palo Alto native Nickolas Targ tells me, in an area where “secular progressivism is part of the air.”
The very tech companies that prated most about issues like transgender rights, climate change and George Floyd seem to have become less loquacious when it comes to slaughtering Jews. “A number of leaders who were outspoken for #BlackLivesMatter and #MeToo are amazingly quiet on this,” adds Rony Abovitz, a Florida-based tech entrepreneur who has worked closely with firms like Google and competed against Meta Abovitz. “The PR people pressure CEOs to say nothing (or very vanilla things) so as not to offend global customers.”
This occurs in part to not upset customers who might be sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, despite Hamas. It also reflects their fear, as the Bay Area Council’s Jim Wunderman suggests to me, of their own activist employees, who breathe the same progressive air. In addition, three-quarters of the Valley workforce is foreign, and includes many from Muslim-majority countries like Egypt and Pakistan as well as Palestine.
Ironically this is occurring, as Abovitz argues, as ties between Israel’s “startup nation” and big companies have been expanding. Yet ties to Israel and Jewish entrepreneurs have had little impact on the big shots not only in Silicon Valley, but even in Hollywood. Organisations like the Writers Guild, quick to embrace every fashionable Left-wing cause, have remained noticeably neutral in the current struggle.
Some Hollywood elites — including Maha Dakhil, co-head of motion pictures at CAA — have accused Israel of “genocide”, leading at least one client, star writer Adam Sorkin, to break ties. But Hollywood remains in the grip of progressivism: two thousand actors signed a statement outlining Israel’s “war crimes” with no mention of Hamas’s atrocities.
This weak California response contrasts with that in the more traditional realm of investment banks, notably hedge funds, law firms and Jewish-controlled companies on the East Coast. Jewish donors such as Limited founder Les Wexner, Idan Offer, Mark Rowan and Bill Ackman have pulled away their commitments to the Ivies. This may reflect in part that, unlike the tech oligarchs, these people actually own their companies and can avoid genuflecting for progressive approval.
What happens next to California’s 1.2 million Jews is hard to predict, but a lot of the indicators are less than friendly. The state’s adopted ethnic studies programme is openly anti-Zionist and largely dismisses Jews as yet another group of white oppressors. Like the tragic children of Gaza, Californian youth are being groomed to hate Israel, and along with it perhaps the people who live there.
Some think that groups like Democratic Majority, with considerable financial resources, can halt the pro-Palestine trend and keep their acolytes from gaining more power. One should hope they are right, but trends in California politics seem to be drifting further to the progressive Left, which is good news for Hamas and bad for the future of this most celebrated Jewish community.
They’re silent for two reasons:
They’re afraid of angering their tribe / customer base / employees.
They’re terrified that the mob will come for them.
Personally, I think if you find yourself in bed with people who feel perfectly fine chanting ‘gas the Jews’ and celebrating the death of Jewish civilians, you really need to hold your own moral compass up for inspection. What’s informed it? How did you get here?
From what I can tell, those in support of Palestine appear motivated more by hatred of Jews than compassion for Palestinians.
You don’t think the thousands of Palestinian civilians killed by Israeli bombs deserve the same sympathy as those Israelis murdered by Hamas? Why do you believe one is driven by compassion and the other by hatred
Hamas attacks Israel with thousands of rockets and butchers1500 Israelis and kidnaps over 200. Hamas knew that Israel would have no choice but to retaliate by attacking Gaza
Hamas intentionally launches its attacks against Israel near to schools hospitals and mosques. It places its soldiers, arsenals and terror network under hospitals, schools, apartment blocks. Hamas does this because uses those civilians you mention as human shields to protect themselves and to use their mangled bodies for propaganda purposes.
Every single one of the dead men, women and children would all be alive today if Hamas hadn’t attacked Israel and Hamas did not use civilians as human shields. Will you put the blame for those dead Palestinians on Hamas?
I would have sympathy for any civilian killed that had denounced Hamas and entirely disassociated themselves from the attacks on Israel. Hamas would still hold responsibility for their death. But unlike those who support Hamas, they didn’t bring their own death upon themselves.
They have my sympathy as do all that die in war and conflict, but Israel’s reaction to Hamas is completely understandable.
We have a young left wing Jew on a news channel in UK who boasts about going on ‘pro-Palestinian’ marches. He no doubt thinks his anti-Israel virtue-signalling will save him.
The cure for anti-Israel sentiment is to go there. See who creates and who seeks to destroy, who provides for its citizens (Jew, Arab and Christian) and who debases and deliberately martyrs its own people.
In the Holy Land you can go back in time, from a flourishing Western democracy to medieval living conditions by simply crossing a border. It’s the best advert for civilisation you’ll ever see.
I went to Egypt once over Xmas, and travelled overnight from Cairo to Aswan (@20mph) on the sleeper train. I awoke on Christmas morning and looked out the window to see three men riding camels on the Nile embankment and it was as if nothing had changed in 2000 years.
As for your lefty Jew; well that’s just the triumph of youthful idealism over (our) bitter experience.
I think people are beginning to realize that the pro-Palestine leftists are actually anti-West more than anything else. They view Israeli society as the embodiment of colonialism – Western civilizers who immigrated to backwards lands and improved them by forcing locals to adopt better practices and norms – you know, things like the rule of law, civil rights, free markets, etc. The implicit racial overtones makes this completely impossible to accept on the Left, and the logical consequence is that they can’t find it in themselves to condemn raping and torturing women and children.
What’s really being fought over right now is the legacy of the West. Should we be ashamed that we’re racists? Or proud that we’re civilized?
(The vast numbers of people desperate to move to the West, legally or not, should answer that question quite easily.)
Alas, just like ‘Friends’, Facebook (the digital b*****d) with its value-free, non-judgmental, relaxed, open, interconnected, supportive, happy future turned out to be a pipe-dream.
Unsurprisingly, it’s all about the money (just like the movie business – the ‘art form’ of the 20th century which clearly didn’t live up to the early hype).
And Facebook (fronted by that transparent bot Zuckerberg ), far from linking us all up, has in fact driven us all into smaller and smaller lonely virtual silos.
Dear Unherd, it’s either ‘Waiting for Approval’ or ‘Awaiting Approval ‘.
Didn’t you go to school ?
Blaming ordinary Palestinians in 2023 for the actions of Hamas is like blaming ordinary Germans in 1943 for the actions of the Na3is. Discuss.
…climate change and George Floyd seem to have become less loquacious when it comes to slaughtering Jews
Jews are always ‘slaughtered’. Palestinians simply ‘died’.
Correct. Because the way they were killed is different.
Why must every Jew show solidarity with Israel? Why should Americans who’ve never visited the Middle East have to feign a connection with a country situated thousands of miles from their home, friends and family just because the people there happen to share your religion?
If I was a more religious man (I was christened as a baby) would I be expected to show solidarity with every Christian country in Africa every time there was a regional flare up?
The Islamists aren’t going to stop at the Jews, you know.
Which Islamists are you most afraid of? The strongest two Islamic countries militarily are probably Iran and Saudi, and neither of those are strong enough to take on NATO.
You also didn’t respond to my comment. Why should American Jews have to show solidarity to a country they have no ties to, just because they share a religion?
You won’t ever get a coherent answer, Bob. Like so many, he’s afraid of whatever justifies his prejudice.
For my part, it’s not so much prejudice, but wariness. I fear much of the West’s reluctance to condemn Hamas atrocities is based on fear of Islamic retaliation, which is understandable considering the terrible misdeeds we have witnessed in places like Sweden, France and Germany.
the West’s reluctance to condemn Hamas atrocities is based on fear of Islamic retaliation
I’m afraid that if you think you can avoid dealing with this by keeping schtum then you’re somewhat deluded, to put it mildly..
Yes, I’m afraid of Islamism. So should you be. It’s a barbaric ideology worse even than Hitler’s and needs to be eradicated.
“Why should American Jews show solidarity…” Because Israel is the homeland of the Jewish ethnicity, and it is natural and normal – although not, of course, compulsory – for members of that ethnicity to “show solidarity” with their ethnic homeland. But ethnic loyalty does not weigh heavily on everyones shoulders.
We could certainly argue that the Jewish homeland should never have been founded in someone else’s country, but it was and there is no turning back now without another Holocaust. (Perhaps California would have been a better location had it happened back in the early 19th century?)
But was it ‘someone else’s country’? There have always been Jews in ‘Palestine’ and they were migrating there in ever increasing numbers prior to the post war declarations.
The irony to me is that the very people who would claim Australia for the Aboriginals, New Zealand for the Māori, and weep for Native Americans and Canadians, would deny Israel to the Jewish people.
I didn’t say Islamic countries. I said ‘Islamists’. Islamists in Africa are carrying out atrocities like 7th October on a weekly basis. Eventually, when they have the numbers, they will do the same in Europe and the US every chance they get. It’s not just someone else’s war, it’s yours too.
“Why should Americans who’ve never visited the Middle East have to feign a connection with a country situated thousands of miles from their home”
Do you mean by chance Ireland?
