Hispanic America is turning Right
Joe Biden is learning that not all POCs think the same
Hispanics are not happy with Joe Biden. According to a Quinnipiac poll last week asking if voters approve or disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Presidency, only a dismal 29% of Hispanics approve; disapproval is up to 53%. Biden’s cratering numbers aren’t surprising, since Hispanics have been shifting Rightward for the better part of two years now, but the 29% approval is shocking at first glance. Hispanics, a reliable Democratic voting bloc for decades, have turned their backs on Biden and the Democrats.
The truth is that the Hispanic-Democratic relationship was always a tenuous one. The fracturing dates back to the Trump Presidency. The progressive-led Democratic Party obsessed with woke cultural transformation has been diametrically opposed to the cultural pragmatism favoured by working-class Hispanics for some time now.
Hispanics, after all, lean socially conservative and respect traditional American values, which aligns the demographic with the Right-leaning white-working class. In the last decade or so, as Democrats transformed into a party catering to the whims of white-collar white women and their attendant cultural concerns, a Hispanic shift was all but guaranteed.
Trump instinctively understood the kinship between the white-working class and Hispanics, which is why he over-performed with Hispanics in 2016 and improved his numbers in 2020. Trump pushed America First policies — focusing on border security — and Hispanics, surprising many progressive experts, responded favourably. As Democrats countered with culturally transformative edicts focused on gender and race, Hispanics’ cultural pragmatism only strengthened. Poll after poll has shown that Hispanics, like the white working-class, care about jobs, law and order, and border security. To Hispanics, jobs and safety are of the utmost importance. Securing the border — to the shock of progressives who treat Hispanics from disparate countries as monolithic POC blob — is also very important.
Biden’s more recent collapse with Hispanics is attributable to the demographic’s distaste for transformative wokeness and the increasingly dire economic situation. Hispanics could deal with some wacky ideology if the economy was booming, but now that inflation is up and Biden seems ill-equipped to deal with an impending recession, there’s no reason to stick with him.
The tenuous relationship, built on a supposed pseudo-affinity between POC-appreciating Democrats and pragmatic Hispanics, was destined to break as soon as progressivism crossed over into the realm of total American transformation. The continual acceleration of wokeness in conjunction with a sputtering economy has broken the tenuous relationship altogether.
Unlike black Americans, seven in ten of whom support Biden, Hispanics were never bound to the Democratic Party due to the supposedly alienating whiteness of the Republican base. Democrats made the mistake of thinking that some imagined POC coalition, linking African Americans, Hispanics, and other “brown” people was always going to hold. As Ronald Reagan said, “Latinos are Republican. They just don’t know it yet.” Trump reminded Hispanics of this possibility, and Biden’s culturally transformative agenda and a collapsing economy has made it so.
The symbol of the new Hispanic Republican is Mayra Flores, the first Mexican-born person elected to Congress. Flores, who won a special election two weeks ago in Texas’s 34th congressional district. She’s a Trump-styled Republican married to a border patrol agent; the seat she flipped was Democrat-controlled for over 150 years. Her rise is the pragmatic response to a Democratic Party that has lost touch with the concerns of Hispanics and doesn’t bode well for Biden’s re-election chances.
The fact that many prominent Democrats and their supporters insist (despite objections by the majority of Hispanics) on calling them the pet name latinx says it all really; a neat encapsulation of the way that the progressives set themselves up as spokespeople for selected assumed-to-be-politically-advantageous groups.
Great news that the transparency of this tactic is becoming apparent.
Interesting, but what does the following mean?
“Democrats transformed into a party catering to the whims of white-collar white women and their attendant cultural concerns”
At the risk of putting words in the author’s mouth, I’m guessing it refers to the Democrats’ modern fixation with the plight of minority group such as hispanics, and how it’s largely informed by the sensibilities of affluent, white female progressives, who feel themselves uniquely able to speak on behalf of these groups, causing the Dems to adopt the offputting role of an overbearing mother who insists she forever & always knows whats best for her children.
There was an article on here a little while ago saying that it was wrong to think of Hispanics as a monolithic bloc. Possibly that’s one reason why they don’t like the term Latinx.
The idea that Hispanics are a “people of colour” seems weird in itself given that Latinos are largely derived from an ethnically Spanish population. Of course those with an ethnically native or black slave origin may think of themselves as “peoples of colour” but their experience of life in the US is far more likely to be coloured by their experience as relatively recent immigrants which inevitably differs from “people of colour” who have been settled in the US for centuries as a result of the slave trade.
I always thought that gerrymandering was illegal, or at least it seems so, on a local scale. On a National scale however It seems, some, thought to ‘boost’ their electoral chances by replacing Gerald with Geraldo, amongst others. The trouble, for the ‘devious’ politicians, is that Geraldo was/is a free thinker and is increasingly not pandering to the mandering for which they were imported in the first place. Evidently ‘all’ non Western countries are populated by raving left wing progressive radicals, only suppressed by dictators, autocrats and the insidious global Jewi…, sorry, I mean ‘white’ supremacist cabals. Release them from the bondage to which they have been enslaved for so long and, in subservient gratitude they will vote Democrate, or Labour, for ever more.
So much for theory !
Alex Perez wrote, “According to a Quinnipiac poll last week asking if voters approve or disapprove of Biden’s handling of the Presidency, only a dismal 29% of Hispanics approve; disapproval is up to 53%.”
The weekly tracking poll at the Web site of The Economist shows that the majority of Hispanics have approved of the performance of Joe Biden since the beginning of his presidency. (See the reference.) This poll is more accurate than the Quinnipiac poll and correctly suggested that Hispanics would help Governor Gavin Newsom to defeat his removal in the recall election.
By 2040, the Californian demographics will become the national demographics. The United States will cease being a Western nation. Hispanic culture will dominate, and Western culture will be rejected by a majority of Americans.
The intelligence agencies of Great Britain, Germany, and other European countries can easily verify the demographic changes in the United States. The European governments must begin distancing themselves from Washington. Hispanic interests are hostile to Western interests.
Get more info about this issue.
What have you got against the Hispanics? Every article you complain that by 2040 the US will no longer be a western nation due to the Hispanics (despite the Spanish link and Spain being a western country). What threat do you think the world faces from the Latino’s?
