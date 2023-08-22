Green Party’s trans court case is a sign of things to come
Shahrar Ali's litigation will be watched closely in other parties
How did the Greens become so focused on trans rights that they’ve ended up in court? The question is at the heart of a landmark action brought by the party’s former deputy leader, Dr Shahrar Ali, which is being heard this week. In what is believed to be the first civil case of its kind, he is claiming he suffered discrimination, hostility and victimisation because of his belief in biological sex.
Ali was sacked last year as the Greens’ spokesman on policing and domestic safety after he was accused of breaking the party’s code of conduct. He was told that his “decision to champion a highly controversial position in the trans rights debate” was incompatible with the role. His offence? Arguing that sex is immutable, an opinion shared by most human beings who have ever lived.
He even believes — pause for gasps of horror — that a woman is an adult human female, and issued a statement to that effect when he ran for leader three years ago. That such statements can be characterised as “highly controversial” demonstrates how radically opinion within political parties — beyond just the Greens — has shifted in little more than a decade.
Politicians now say ridiculous things with straight faces, such as denying that only women have a cervix (Sir Keir Starmer) and claiming that some women have a penis (Starmer and the Lib Dem leader, Sir Ed Davey). The Labour leader has backtracked, acknowledging that a woman is an adult female, but the Lib Dems are as heavily influenced by trans activists as ever. The party attracted widespread ridicule this week when it emerged that its annual conference will vote on a motion stating that “menstruation is not just a women’s issue”.
People can believe whatever they like, but Ali’s case highlights what he calls a “fanatical clampdown on legitimate debate”. There have always been factions and disagreements within political parties, but the hostility faced by members with gender-critical views is unprecedented. During the Labour leadership contest in 2020, most of the candidates signed a “pledge” threatening members who hold “transphobic” views with expulsion.
Accusations of “transphobia” are now enough to damn a political career. People only have to “like” a mildly gender-critical social media post to face demands for a grovelling apology. The situation is all the more remarkable following the release of figures by the Office for National Statistics in January, showing that fewer than 100,000 people identified as trans in the 2021 census. That is 0.2% of the population, yet the issue of trans rights is at the forefront of titanic battles in just about every political party.
Ali argues that his beliefs are protected in law following the successful outcome of Maya Forstater’s case in 2021, which established her right to express her gender-critical views. The Green Party says it will “vigorously” defend its position in court, insisting that it is proud of its support for the “trans community”. Labour and the Lib Dems will be watching with interest, not to mention anxiety, as the right to free speech in politics — something most of us thought was decided years ago — is debated in court.
Will Dr Sharar Ali also make a legal stand against the use of claims of Islamaphobia to shut down any discussion let alone criticism of Islam (see recent SNP leadership campaign and reaction to one candidate’s ‘problematic’ Christianity’) ?
It’s disgraceful how the Tory Party, despite being on the path to electoral oblivion, won’t intervene to stop the madness once and for all. Rather. they choose to sit on their hands and squander the final opportunity they have to pass legislation setting out unequivocally that all references to “woman” or “women” in legal texts and government documents shall be interpreted to mean adult human females exclusively.
Starmer’s precise words were: “Firstly, a woman is an adult female, so let’s clear that one up.” This statement does not preclude Starmer later claiming that, although adult females are women, so too are certain biological males who claim to be “trans women”. . Given that Starmer is a dishonest weasel who is temporarily dropping unpopular baggage until he picks it up again after the election, I don’t doubt that self ID will quickly be back on the agenda if he gets in to No.10.
But again, I’ll never forgive the Tories for how they have facilitated and nurtured the takeover of all our institutions by deranged and dangerous leftist ideologues, and how, even now, they won’t act to protect women, children and free expression.
I can’t imagine going to a political party convention and discussing menstrual issues as they relate to trans men. You know you have become completely unserious when . . .
Here’s a thought – join a different political party. And if they’re all too cookoo for trans pops, start another another party. I get suing an employer for discrimination, but it’s a political party. You’re supposed to support the party’s position on issues. Maybe I should join the Greens and sue because of my critiques of net zero.
Political parties are subject to the Equalities Act and must not discriminate against members on the basis of protected characteristics.
As was established by the Forstater case, so called “gender critical” beliefs can fall under the category of a protected belief.
“Labour and the Lib Dems will be watching with interest, not to mention anxiety, as the right to free speech in politics — something most of us thought was decided years ago — is debated in court.”
I hope one day we will be able to look back on this current period of McCarthyism-in-the-guise-of-inclusion as an aberration and a salutary lesson that free speech is never “decided”. It must always be defended with vigilance.
I support women’s right to protected single-sex spaces for legitimate purposes such as safety, dignity and fairness.
Like there really aren’t major environmental issues, including what looks like deliberate pollution of our waterways and backtracking on green energy policies! Clearly they have nothing better to discuss.
annual conference will vote on a motion stating that “menstruation is not just a women’s issue”.
I assume that this is not making reference to the male suffering caused by PMT
