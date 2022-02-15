Video
00:01
Glenn Loury: Reject race politics and embrace humanity
Freddie Sayers spoke to the economist about race relations in America
by UnHerd
To get a handle on some of the race related news stories coming out of America, from Biden’s Supreme Court nomination to Joe Rogan’s cancellation, Freddie Sayers spoke to Glenn Loury, an economist and cultural critic. Loury was the first African American tenured professor of economics in the history of Harvard University and has set himself apart from his contemporaries by taking a sceptical view of the racialised rhetoric of American academia. In this wide-ranging conversation he discusses model minorities, Black Lives Matter and Whoopi Goldberg’s alleged anti-Semitism.
