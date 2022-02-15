Glenn Loury: Reject race politics and embrace humanity

Video

Freddie Sayers spoke to the economist about race relations in America

by UnHerd

To get a handle on some of the race related news stories coming out of America, from Biden’s Supreme Court nomination to Joe Rogan’s cancellation, Freddie Sayers spoke to Glenn Loury, an economist and cultural critic. Loury was the first African American tenured professor of economics in the history of Harvard University and has set himself apart from his contemporaries by taking a sceptical view of the racialised rhetoric of American academia. In this wide-ranging conversation he discusses model minorities, Black Lives Matter and Whoopi Goldberg’s alleged anti-Semitism.