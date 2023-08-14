Germany cannot keep ignoring AfD voter concerns
Despite efforts to ban the party, support is surging
Fürstenwalde
I was sitting in a beer garden in Fürstenwalde, southeast of Berlin, when the disturbing news alert about the deaths of six migrants in the Channel pinged up on my phone. I told my German friends about it and the small boats crisis in Britain, but didn’t get very far before one of them interrupted me: “You call that a crisis? It’s much worse here and our government doesn’t even pretend it cares!”
The town of Fürstenwalde was embroiled in a bitter battle to stop a school’s sports hall from being turned into accommodation for migrants — an issue that united supporters of almost all political parties. But it is the far-Right Alternative for Germany (AfD) that stands to gain from such social conflicts.
Following reports that Germany is now considering banning the AfD, the party continues to attract controversy. Last week, prominent AfD politician Maximilian Krah told the Times that Germany’s “immigration-drunk establishment politicians” had lost control over who enters the country to a point where a breakdown of law and order is to be expected. He claimed Rotherham-style child sex abuse scandals “will happen without the AfD”.
It’s tempting to write Krah off as a swivel-eyed extremist. He openly uses Nazi terms like Umvolkung, the policy of deliberately replacing one population with another, which he sees as the main motive of former chancellor Angela Merkel’s refugee policy. Right now, not many Germans subscribe to Krah’s views but his vitriol about “knife attacks” and “rape” going unpunished is hitting a raw nerve.
Take Fürstenwalde, a commuter town by the River Spree with a handful of shops, cobbled streets and a small cathedral. One of the topics in the beer garden revolved around a brutal stabbing that had taken place in the town a few days earlier. A 26-year-old from Syria had stabbed another man several times before fleeing the scene. After hours of searching, police tactical units eventually apprehended him. The fact that he is currently detained in a psychiatric hospital rather than custody has led to further speculation as to whether the police are treating this case seriously enough.
The suspicion that the authorities show no interest in protecting the interests of local communities doesn’t need ideology or politics to grow. When Fürstenwalde’s district was told to find housing for 1660 refugees, roughly the same as the total number of migrants that lived there 10 years ago, it was a huge challenge, on which many felt they weren’t consulted.
The headmaster of the school whose sports hall was to be requisitioned said he found out about these plans in the media. His students took to the streets to voice their protest, but stressed that they “do not want this associated with any kind of politics”. Local government rowed back but is still looking for other solutions in the local area. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said when he visited the region that he does not foresee a change in the way Germany manages its refugees.
Many local communities feel helpless. For instance, the mediaeval village of Schönberg, north of Berlin, has 250 inhabitants and is supposed to find housing for 80 refugees. The local government is looking to lease a plot of land from the parish, right in the village centre, to build a container settlement. Residents told the local press that “it’s too much for the village. We don’t have anything here, no infrastructure, nothing…They didn’t even consult us.”
The feeling of being ignored is leaving a void for the AfD to step into. The party is now polling as the second strongest at federal level (in the state of Brandenburg containing both Fürstenwalde and Schönberg, it is the strongest with 28%, the highest it has ever polled there). Politicians can no longer rely on excluding the AfD from government as a solution to its rising support. Their voters’ concerns are real. If they won’t talk to them, the AfD will.
The policy of housing inordinate numbers of immigrants in tiny German villages has been going on for a while. I remember reading about it in Murray’s book The Strange Death of Europe. Seriously myopic stuff.
If you won’t listen to the voters, somebody else will.
Although the author makes a few concessions to the concerns about immigration, it is accompanied by the tired old trick of throwing in some desperate Nazi associations to discredit the AFD.
But as with others who are finally admitting problems now that the facts are too obvious to hide, she can’t seem to see that the dangerous extremists leading Germany to ruin and conflict are the mainstream parties that she would probably describe as centrist.
If one wanted to destroy a country socially, and store up resentment and future conflict, the best method would be to import millions of people from the most violent, corrupt, religiously divided parts of the world, whose culture is wholly incompatible with modern Western values, and distribute them through Germany.
If one wanted to destroy the Germany’s economy, which is based heavily on industry and manufacturing, one would shut down all its perfectly safe nuclear reactors, close its fossil fuel power stations and sell it the lie that all its energy needs can be replaces with wind turbines, solar panels, and a yet non-existent form of energy storage for when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow.
With a ruined economy and ever rising ethnic tensions, we will have the perfect conditions for a German civil war among ethnic groups.
Those whose folly will deliver this future now propose to ban a political party who opposes their catastrophic madness. They claim to be saving democracy by suspending democracy for the 21% of voters who support their opposition. The idea is utterly abhorrent and shameful.
Who the dangerous extremists are should be patently obvious to anyone with a brain, and it’s not the AFD.
“Following reports that Germany is now considering banning the AfD”
That will bring everyone to their senses, won’t it. Looking at the world through the wrong end of the telescope, I fear.
The theme of pieces such as this is always the same: a concerned member of the liberal intellectual classes warns us that failure to deal with the migrant crisis is fueling the rise of the dreaded Far Right – [cue shudder of moral panic at prospect of shameful fascist future].
As though that was the only real problem with mass migration.
Well, the common herd will just have to lump it because the political/intellectual/creative classes desperately need to keep themselves free of the taint of xenophobia. Their whole sense of moral self-worth depends on it.
1.Stop all European spending on Green/Net Zero initiatives (the illegal immigration crisis is far more pressing and serious).
2.Spend all the consequent savings on huge bribes for the leaders of African countries to prevent their own citizens from sailing illegally to Europe and for them to accept returns of all illegal immigrants discovered in Europe regardless of nationality.
3.Make it clear that if this fails, we will remove those leaders from power and replace them with people that can get the job done.
