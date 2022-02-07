Interesting. I watched the video and immediately thought it was for American eyes and ears. Very similar to Afghanistan, where every woman given air time on the BBC spoke English well, wanted to be a doctor or an engineer, despite being steeped I the gender studies language of inclusions, and was afraid of the Taliban. Fair play, but this was not representative of the country–in fact only a small minority in Kabul. I suppose Western reporters rarely ventured out.
I sympathize with Marta, but it’s not my business. Why is it the job of Western youth (read American youths) to fight and die in Ukraine? Even on BBC I heard two Ukranian guys–one wanted to fight, one didn’t. Representative? If so, is NATO supposed to pull the weight of the 50% who wish to stay on the sidelines? WHY?
Trump was right. NATO is useless–rainbow flags, gender advisors–disband NATO! NATO won! It was designed as a counterweight to the USSR, that’s over, so if needed, come up with a new military (not “equity”) organization to meet 21st Century needs.
And Germany! Germany! Pay your 2%, Germany. Germany won’t let EU countries such as Estonia send military kit to Ukraine. Will Germany be behind the Mother of All Sanctions–I think not, taking Russia out of SWIFT (international banking system) would mean Germany can’t pay Russia for oil and gas? Mutti’s completely moronic decision to kill nuclear in Germany coming back to bite. And what is so great about sanctions? Is there a real desire to create a criminal class–even bigger than the existing criminal class–which is exactly what sanctions will do?
Back to Marta. If the Russians invade, her life expectancy is about 7 seconds. Not a smart move. Her husband was onto something, about making the cost of invasion very high. Marta being a target, though well-intentioned, is not the way. Look to Finland. Something like a guerrilla war. Good luck Marta, but be smarter.
German propaganda casts women as defenders of Ukraine
A film about an embattled Ukrainian mother is designed for liberal Anglo audience
America’s internal argument about whether or not it still wants to be the global policeman is producing some curious side-effects. This apparently now includes liberal internationalist propaganda representing Ukraine’s volunteer defence force as a battalion of middle-aged women.
The video is produced in English and features an English-speaking heroine. Like the English-language placards that appear at (for example) pro-abortion rallies in Poland, its implied target is not a domestic audience but virality on the liberal Anglophone — thus, overwhelmingly, American — internet.
51-year-old Marta has volunteered to join Ukraine's military to send a message to Russia: Invasion would be costly. pic.twitter.com/VlGj9SHGmJ
— DW News (@dwnews) February 5, 2022
At stake in current tensions with Russia is Ukraine’s putative membership of NATO, a body principally funded and resourced by the US and founded to project American interests and values under the banner of ‘rules-based international order’. That international order, today, is an increasingly explicitly progressive one, which flies the rainbow flag and has an ‘Office of the Gender Advisor’ whose mission is to ‘integrate a gender perspective into all aspects of NATO operations’.
Not everyone is convinced by this turn, or indeed by the prospect of continued military adventures under the NATO banner full stop. One of the leaders of the newly muscular realist faction in US foreign policy, Senator Josh Hawley, recently called on the US to drop support for Ukrainian NATO membership, arguing that, from a pragmatic rather than an idealistic perspective, antagonising Russia is worse than foolish when the real US rival lies further east, in China.
Against this stands the still-powerful perspective that views US-led, military-backed global enforcement of democracy and gender rights as a moral obligation. If that’s you, then even if you’d find images of white men shouldering guns to protect their border bit ‘nationalist’ or even redolent of ‘toxic masculinity’, you might nonetheless be touched by the tale of a 51-year-old woman doing so to protect her way of life.
As a formula, it brings together both the 20th-century internationalist ideal — Woodrow Wilson style ‘national self-determination’ — and the 21st century one of individual self-determination under the banner of ‘gender’. Strikingly, though, this stirring message doesn’t come from within that American ecosystem at all. Its origin is Germany: a nation potentially more directly affected than the USA by Russian revanchism, both in terms of geography and also resources.
First among these German vulnerabilities is the decision to shut down the last three German nuclear plants, in the process leaving Germany acutely dependent on Russian gas to keep the lights on. Germany presumably felt able to embrace this risk thanks to the reliable presence of a US-backed international order, both able and willing to keep Putin in check. It’s thus unsurprising to find German media outlets contributing enthusiastically to an internal American debate about the ongoing wisdom of continuing to act as Europe’s policeman – and doing so in terms calculated to stir the souls of those Americans still committed to that worldview.
In other words: whether emotively oppressed under a burqa or pluckily wielding a gun, 21st century geopolitical propaganda enthusiastically centres women. But while the visuals may tilt at gender stereotypes, and the talk focus on international values, the real stakes are, as ever, national interests.
Have progressives been learning from Vladislav Surkov?
if I’m understanding correctly, which I’m probably not and that’s part of the point, a German based progressive group is funding a Ukrainian propagandist video for the benefit of American Democrats / Progressives. did i follow correctly? With the aim being to get America to defend the borders Germany has undermined? or has Surkov been funding the German progressive group all along?
I feel for the plight of Ukrainians, they are being left to twist in the wind, Germany has traded eastern Europe’s stability for cheap access to Russian gas. But the notion of an army of Hilary Clintons is hardly going to dissuade Russia, I’m sure it’ll get likes and retweets from the actual Hillary Clinton but will it actual lead to any meaningful American support? Am i really supposed to believe that the administration that fumbled the evacuation of Afghanistan is now looking to start a war in Russia?
My instinct on it is that these progressives are toothless they want others to fear the power of the institutions they have taken over, but they have hollowed them out, is Russia really in fear of the gender fluid CIA disrupting its operations?
An army of Hilary Clintons! Hahaha I can’t say I’d be in a hurry to run to their defence. Might be more inclined to encourage Russia to “ get Ukraine done!”
