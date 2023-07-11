Gender surgeon promotes bizarre range of ‘nonbinary surgeries’
Blair Peters's field has strayed from the core tenets of medical care
In the world of gender, evidence disappears from the public realm all the time. Social media giants ban upstart accounts and censor uncomfortable conversations. Videos proudly shared on the website of a children’s hospital one day vanish the next, replaced by carefully crafted denials. This week, a revealing interview with a prominent American gender surgeon named Blair Peters (he/they) suddenly went private.
I can understand why. In the video, Peters demonstrates just how far his field has strayed from the most basic tenets of medical care (the distinctly old-fashioned oath to “first, do no harm”) into the wild frontier of helping patients realise their “embodiment goals” through life-altering, function-destroying surgical procedures.
“As a surgeon, my whole goal is helping you self-actualise how you see yourself internally,” Peters says at one point. “I really love that,” the interviewer gushes. “The collaborative vision-making, as opposed to, like, ‘this is what we’re doing and that’s all you have to choose from.’” Peters chides his fellow surgeons for clinging to a “binary” mindset when it comes to gender surgery, turning away from the wider world of “non-binary” surgeries, which encompasses procedures like phallus-preserving vaginoplasty (this is exactly what it sounds like) or gender nullification surgery (“removing all external genitalia to create a smooth transition from the abdomen to the groin”).
Under the pretence of “following the patient’s lead”, gender clinicians like Peters dabble ever more boldly in body horror. All along the way, training targeting clinicians reminds doctors not to judge their patients’ desires. Under the framework of “gender-affirming” care, doctors become facilitators or customer service specialists, freed from the responsibilities that ought to accompany the power they wield.
When I attended the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) conference in Montreal last year, I was struck by how persuasive the idea of making progress was. New gender identities are always being declared. Fresh surgical techniques and new patient requests keep emerging. And everything can always be made more “inclusive”: there’s always some new marginalised group to bring in out of the cold, like self-identified asexuals who nonetheless enjoy sex. Or eunuchs, who crave the legitimacy inclusion in WPATH’s Standards of Care provides.
The pace of progress in this arena can be breathtaking, and everyone must run to keep up with the latest developments. Gender clinicians make unnerving statements like “we’re building the plane while we’re flying it,” as one WPATH presenter said. The “plane” they’re “building” refers to children’s bodies — the only bodies their patients will ever have.
During a session on non-binary surgeries, presenters lamented the difficulty of reconciling personal identity with the limits of medical technology and the human body: “What [these patients] want may not be physically possible” — yet. Even within the constrained realm of the possible, clinicians acknowledge that “we’re doing the procedures here and we don’t have outcome data […] these surgeries are on the edge of the field of medicine and you need a structure around you.”
By “outcome data”, the speaker meant that we don’t know whether these surgeries will ultimately help patients or harm them. By “structure”, she meant protection from medical malpractice. The uncomfortable topic of protecting patients from medical harm didn’t come up. Clinicians like Peters have become fond of saying things like “it will be fascinating to see how these young people fare”.
As Hannah Barnes put it in her damning expose of the UK’s Gender Identity Development Services for children, there’s simply no time — and little professional incentive — to think.
These people are some of the most evil the world has ever seen, such that the word ‘evil’ doesn’t do it justice.
They take a patient with a mental condition and convince them they can have all the happiness and tranquility they desire, if they only pay for the pleasure of having the most sensitive parts of their bodies hacked, spliced, chopped, cut, butchered and reconstructed in the most twisted fashion imaginable. And they sleep soundly. It’s an existence even the most devoted serial killers could only aspire to.
It boggles the mind how these surgeons and the medical field who cheered them on will be looked on in the future. Lobotomies don’t hold a candle to it.
And these new Mengeles get celebrated by their peers at WPATH and in most of the lefty press for serving the cause of “inclusivity”!!!
it makes my blood boil.
The men in white coats are turning the whole world into an asylum.
Mengele is about right. As the example of him, and others like him, shows the medical profession does not deserve a special place of trust, far from it.
The only thing that will put a stop to their activities is the flood of claims that is sure to follow.
Another day. Another story of gender insanity. I feel bad for young gay people. It seems like the medical establishment is trying to cut it out of them. All that progress disappears at the blade of a scalpel.
You should care about young gay people just as much as they care about you, and not one drop more
What does this even mean? Of course I care about all people, regardless of sexuality, race, religion etc. And I don’t need people to care about me to empathize.
I see your point, Jim, even if no one else does. The problem here is vocabulary.
Words such as “care” and “empathy, usually refer nowadays strictly to emotion. What you’re trying to get at, I think, is an act of will, not a feeling. Even the word “love” has been gutted of its earlier moral content and filled instead with sentiment or “chemistry.” In the ancient world, though, there were words that referred specifically to moral ideals: caritas in Latin, for example, and agape in Greek. These words referred to altruism and even self-sacrifice. And these were directed toward people who might or might not be personally liked or even personally known. Moreover, both rabbinic Jews and Christians are commanded to love. You can’t command an emotion, but you can command behavior.
Excellent, very articulate response Paul. I’ll just say one thing. I don’t care if words like empathy and love are dog whistles for some people. That’s their problem. Not mine. If someone has an issue with me caring about gay people as a category, or thinks I’m being disingenuous when I say it, again that’s their problem. Not mine.
Are you saying I shouldn’t sympathize with people if they belong to a demographic that is unlikely to care about mine?
Where does one even start with this?
A phallus preserving vaginoplasty: could it be more perfect? These people will literally be able to go f— themselves!
Gender nullification surgery: another winner. When mere puberty blockers aren’t enough, you can have nether regions that are even less developed than when you were in utero!
And because this is all billed as [pun intended] “gender affirming care” (aot “cosmetic surgery”) you can get your neighbours to pay for it, whether via UK/Canada single payer systems, or in the US, via higher insurance premiums for everyone! Fab.
And then, if this all doesn’t work out as you expected (and it won’t), more and more countries are following Canada’s pioneering MAID program of assisted suicide for mental issues.
There. That should fix it. What’s the common theme? More money for “healthcare”, any way you slice it.
It is utterly baffling how any board of ethics in any medical establishment anywhere in the world can authorise these procedures on children. That genital mutilation is sanctioned even for adults is questionable, but where are the professional bodies in all this?
Over 20 yrs ago there was a case in the press where a Scottish surgeon had performed at least one amputation of a healthy limb in an NHS hospital (intentionally). His patient had what is now known as Body Integrity Identity Disorder.
The argument for amputating a healthy body part is/was that the individual would self-mutilate if a surgeon didn’t oblige. But a patient’s autonomy does not override other ethical considerations. The law does not allow someone to mutilate someone else, even if the victim is a willing participant, as a recent court case proved.
Plastic surgeons, at least in the UK, are rarely persuaded to perform procedures that they consider unnecessary or potentially disfiguring. That any medic can be complicit in intentionally deforming a patient’s healthy body, either with drugs or surgery, is incomprehensible.
These are not physicians; they are infantilist butchers. Criminals. They belong in abattoirs, not surgeries.
Whoever wasted the time and money training them in medical arts and science should be very depressed.
And of course he has pink hair.
This reads like the plot of a David Cronenburg horror movie, except it’s real.
JK Rowling and other sane monied people could do with putting together a major war chest legal fund for detransitioners. It’s only by constant legal action that this will stop.
These are crimes. Atrocities. How can any of this be legal?
These modern-day Mengeles are going to face profound criminal charges when the world wakes up to what they’ve been doing.
Lonny Donnegan is re releasing his famous old hit single ” My non binary M/F birth parent is a waste recycling removal executive”…..
I have seen NO discussion (on any “side” of gender issues) of the genesis and validity of the identity category “non-binary” and I can’t figure out why we aren’t talking about this in depth.
There was a general agreement just a few years ago that as far as “trans” goes, it consists of a tiny tiny percentage of people, usually men, who suffer strong mental anguish with their sexed bodies from an early age. Three-year-olds who try to get rid of their p***s and who insist they are girls with no prompting whatsoever. Society was willing to make some accommodations with these men if they persisted in their discomfort into adulthood and felt it necessary to present, socially, as women. No one thought there are more than two sexes, and no one denied that these people were biological males. Transexuals are and were at very high risk for other mental health disorders, substance abuse, and suicide.
After gay marriage became legal, TRANS stepped forward seamlessly to become the new face of rabid activism. Again, western societies didn’t push back at all against the concept that a trans person should not be denied basic civil rights such as freedom from discrimination in employment and housing. You’d think that would have been enough.
Instead, the rage and insanity has been escalating with no end in sight, and I think the first logical break with reality was the sudden appearance of “non-binary.” We went from acknowledging that a few people feel compelled to live as the opposite sex to saying that there’s this undefined thing called non-binary, and it’s imperative that we accept this. We actually have to change the way we speak to, and about, someone who asserts this identity– It’s suddenly become as vital as society making accommodations for the mobility-impaired.
But where is the evidence that non-binary is some essential and immutable characteristic of which we must take note and then bend all of society around? Is it a mental illness? If so, where were all the people suffering from unspeakable mental torment because they didn’t really feel much like a man or a woman—where were all the suicides? Where was the legal discrimination? Why has society just accepted this???
As in many of these plainly incomprehensible policy initiatives the regulators choose to ignore, one has to wonder what is the end game? Is the goal to collapse Western Culture? Who ultimately benefits? Or is this like the inward collapse of the Greek & Roman empires as unintended consequences of their own excesses? One thing is for sure: the CCP is watching & waiting.
So, if a young person who really got off on pirates went to Peters and requested a leg amputation and eye enucleation to fully realize his “embodiment goals,” would this surgeon lop off the kid’s leg and cut out his eye?
Because to this admittedly old school physician, that’s essentially what this butcher is doing—mutilation which is largely irreversible, and will leave kids with lifelong pain, dysfunction, and add to their psychological problems.
Primum non nocere is still at the heart of medicine, for those of us old enough to remember the oath we took.
The fictional Dr Moreau had to flee to a remote Pacific island to continue his ghastly experiments. Dr Mengele to South America. Yet we allow these present-day butchers to work and walk among us without shame. Shame on us.
If, as the radicals claim, ‘gender identity’ is entirely independent of biological sex, there can be no wrong body so why is all this necessary? And if there can be a ‘wrong body’ then gender must to some extent at least, follow biological sex. Which is it to be? It cannot be both.
Don’t expect rational thought or logic from what until recently was considered a psychiatric disorder in the DSM 4.
C.S. Lewis: “When you’re on the wrong road, the most progressive man is he who turns around first.”
We’re definitely on the wrong road. And we’re making “progress” toward something. But it’s not a good something. It’s a something that Huxley would recognize. Time to turn around.
Oh the joys of a free medical market, US style, where money is king and you can get anything that you can pay for. In the UK, the General Medical Council would have suspended him
Exactly. America is where all this is coming from and it needs to stay there.
The NHS is a taxpayer-funded service which should respond to ‘need’, not ‘want’. Cosmetic surgery should be limited to those deformed from birth or disfigured by accidents or lifesaving surgery for such as cancer. Most taxpayers do not want to fund ‘gender affirming treatment’ at all. In children it should be completely illegal and, for adults, entirely self-funding. No exceptions.
Those who recommend privatising the NHS should be careful what they wish for.
Never knew that the swear words :” f*** yourself “ , will one day become physically possible.
What a nightmare!
Author identified him as American surgeon — yes, he currently practices at an American institution but he appears by his pedigree to be Canadian
If you haven’t, read Wells’ ‘The Island of Doctor Moreau’.
strapadicktome?
strapadichtomy?
It is about time that people started becoming aware of the transmedical-industrial complex. 20 years ago there were a handful of trans medicine centers in the US. Now, there are more than 300. The number of new gender dysphoria diagnoses in the US between 6 and 17 y/o almost tripled between 2017–21 (Reuters).
A lot of money is involved in this industry. Exact numbers are difficult to obtain. However, the US military spent $8 million between 2016 (when transgender’s were officially allowed in the military) & 2019 (USA today).
Estimates of the total costs of this industry in the US range up to many billions of dollars per year. This is not to denigrate anyone with true gender dysphoria. The point is that there is a lot of money to be made by people in the transmedicine industry. No doubt some , perhaps even many, of the people involved do so for altruistic reasons. However, there is also no doubt that some, perhaps even many, do it for the money.
