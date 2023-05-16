Gavin Newsom meets reality with California’s budget deficit
The Governor can no longer satisfy both ends of his party
Gavin Newsom, the would-be president many Democrats hope might be an alternative to the current dodderer-in-chief, has landed himself in hot water. Once an enthusiastic backer of just about every progressive cause, the California Governor must now cope with a budget deficit that has already ballooned to $32 billion. This will no doubt limit his ability to spread largesse to the party’s loyal constituencies.
Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the coming battle over reparations for African Americans. Newsom approved a reparations task force in the midst of the frenzy which followed the murder of George Floyd, but he now faces a bill that could top $800 billion. Newsom has already hinted that the reparations discussion is about “more than cash payments”, but in reality cash — estimated as at least $125,000 per individual but sometimes much higher — is what this is all about.
Newsom’s attempt to spin reparations as a moral lesson has been sharply attacked by reparations advocates and, as usual, he has now backed off from his earlier remarks. Yet at some point he will have to confront the outrageous numbers involved in the scheme, which would overwhelm the state’s daily functions and make it all but impossible to pay for things such as public employee pensions and elaborate “green pork” subsidies for key constituencies like consultants, investment banks and tech oligarchs.
The budget shortfall, itself reflective of mass outmigration of both people and businesses, threatens to place Newsom at odds with the environmental, racial, and economic justice advocates who now dominate his party. When the coffers were brimming with Covid aid and money from tech IPOs, Newsom could play Maecenas to the poor in a state with the nation’s highest cost of living adjusted poverty rate, while still keeping close to the oligarchs who would fund a future presidential bid. Now conditions have changed, and Newsom looks increasingly unsure how to cope.
This reflects a larger problem for other blue state governors, including Illinois’s Jay Pritzker and New Jersey’s Patrick Murphy, both of whom have been earmarked as possible post-Biden presidents. This is particularly embarrassing given that the much-hated red states, like Florida, Texas, and even West Virginia, boast large budget surpluses. Evidently, lower taxes, less regulation and even lots of demon fossil fuels is what makes for a healthy economy today.
These other blue states, including New York whose uninspiring Governor is on no one’s presidential list, also show all the problems associated with California: huge pension debts, outmigration of people and businesses, and slow economic growth. But they lack the remarkable assets that California still has in critical fields like space, software, agricultural technology and biomedicine. These are all states that lack powerful economic drivers and have far less potential to stage a comeback than California.
But these advantages, if they are allowed to develop, are not likely to provide Newsom with the news he needs in the near future. Instead, he will be spending his time fighting off the increasingly dogmatic Left on climate policies, housing, reparations and expanding the welfare state. Their solutions tend to be for more taxes, which threatens to accelerate the exodus of high-income taxpayers; 0.5% of all tax returns filed in the state collectively pay about 40% of all California personal income taxes, the state’s primary source of revenue.
Something has to give between reality and progressive fantasy. The days of Newsomesque preening may have to end, and the blow-dried king of Sacramento, like his Democratic counterparts, may have to actually deal with the problems that their policies have caused, rather than rely on ceaseless virtue-signalling.
I live in Sacramento, CA. The subhead implies that there are 2 wings: “radical progressives” and “normie liberals”. There are not. Whatever liberals (let’s just say, Democrats who don’t think men can get pregnant) remain in CA, this diminishing number has never been Newsome’s constituency. He’s from San Francisco.
“Something has to give between reality and progressive fantasy.”
And in true postmodernist form, what will give is reality. Progressive fantasy is a theology. CA may face serious problems, but we’re a long way from so bankrupt that Newsome or the Democratic Party is going to abandon the god of personal autonomy that has been their idol since the sexual revolution.
We have lots of experience in this state at milking obviously unsustainable and pointless programs. We’ve spent 15 years “building” a high speed rail line that has no usable track yet. The Democrats bilked CA taxpayers for $6B simply to payoff their friends who write environmental impact reports. Reparations present another huge opportunity for the same.
Predictions for this year: apologize for slavery, make some token antiracism programs, throw grants at black political organizations to buy off the angriest and most organized voices, and hold legislative hearings on making a “downpayment” on reparations for everyone else.
Predictions for the next 3-4 years: hire grievance studies PhDs as consultants to study how best to implement reparations.
Predictions for 5+ years: This process will end the same way high speed rail did: petering out slowly so that no one has to acknowledge failure.
You fail to understand just how dysfunctional this state really is.
Music to my ears, and yet… I believe the extreme left are now so powerful in California nothing will change until there is complete economic collapse in that state. That would likely require tech to leave en masse, that the movie/entertainment business mostly relocates, and green policies render California’s impressive agriculture sector unprofitable. It’s possible the woke will push the state that far, but I suspect cooler heads will pull back at the brink and California will limp along indefinitely.
So far as reparations goes, it’s politically impossible for Newsom to scrap that idea now it’s out of the bag. He’ll have to reduce the proposed amount of payments. It will be interesting to see what California voters make of that.
I think Victor Davis Hanson said it best; “Once socialism takes hold, every mediocrity, every ossified bureaucracy, every constipated careerist, every hack writer and nobody actor, comes out of the woodwork to find his socialist ‘fair share’ of what he lacked in talent or accomplishment. ”
There will always be people who believe that they are due their ‘fair share’ of other peoples’ money. Indeed this constituency of clients is usually sought and encouraged by left wing politicians who don’t mind spending other peoples’ money. But eventually the ‘other people’ move away or their money dries up.
Perhaps the best way forward is to award reparations of 1 million dollars to each person that believes they qualify – and then impose a ‘special reparations’ tax rate of 99c on the dollar. After all if you have a big wodge of money the State can always find better ways to spend it…
Joel, if you see this, your recent piece in the Spectator was masterful.
Delicious.
