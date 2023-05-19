Finally, the BBC gets a sex attacker’s pronouns right
Unlike Isla Bryson, Andrew Miller is being referred to as a man
Everything about the case is horrendous. The ordeal of the victim, a primary school girl who was abducted from the street and sexually assaulted over 27 hours, hardly bears thinking about. But there is light at the end of the tunnel, in the form of an admission that the attacker, who is “transitioning” to be a woman, is biologically male.
“Man abducted and sexually assaulted schoolgirl while dressed as a woman”, was the BBC’s headline. It used the pronoun “he” throughout, signifying a welcome return to common sense. As recently as January, reports of the trial of a double rapist in Glasgow enraged readers when they used female pronouns and the nonsensical phrase “her penis”.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
The 53-year-old defendant in the latest case, Andrew Miller, calls himself Amy George. He was wearing women’s clothes when he spotted the girl, who had missed her bus, and offered her a lift. The girl got into the car, believing Miller to be a woman and therefore not a threat. Instead of driving her home, he took her to his bungalow near Galashiels and repeatedly assaulted her.
At this point, I have to resist the temptation to write in block capitals: is anyone in the Scottish Government paying attention? Miller is exactly the kind of sexual predator we warned MSPs and policymakers about when they pushed an unpopular gender reform bill through the Scottish Parliament in December. We said that some men would pretend to be women to get access to victims or be housed in a women’s prison. They said “it never happens”.
It’s happened twice since then, and those are only the cases we’ve heard about. Adam Graham, the double rapist who calls himself Isla Bryson and claims to be transitioning, spent a night in a women’s prison before an outcry got him moved into the male estate. Let’s hope that Miller serves whatever sentence he gets in a men’s jail. Had the Gender Recognition Reform Bill become law, there would be nothing to stop him applying for a certificate declaring his legal sex to be female — and demanding to be moved to the female estate.
Unlike Bryson, Miller agreed to appear in court under his male name and use male pronouns. That means his crime will be recorded as having been committed by a male defendant, unlike previous cases where statistics have been rendered unreliable by recording convicted sex offenders as women. It’s progress of a sort, but it highlights another potential problem in relation to transgender offenders.
A man who leaves prison and gets a gender recognition certificate in a new female name is obliged to reveal his previous identity and convictions to the disclosure and barring (DBS) service when he applies for a job working with children or vulnerable adults. But what if he doesn’t? The onus is on him to be honest, leading the Conservative MP Miriam Cates to condemn a “loophole” in the DBS system.
Miller’s guilty plea will have come as a relief to his victim and her family, but the case raises a huge red flag over the practice of telling children to respect other people’s “gender identity”. Such advice breaks one of the most basic rules of safeguarding, which is that everyone needs to be able to make an accurate assessment of risk. A man who “presents” as a woman is still a man — and biological males, no matter how they “identify”, are much more likely to commit sex offences than women.
There is no such thing as “gender”. There is only sex. Male or female. Everything else is transvestism. That’s fine, if that’s your cup of tea but sensible people, and news organisations, should not be referring to people by the wrong sex. Using the term “gender” is giving in to this magical, woke way of thinking.
This is a step forward. The BBC seems to have revised their language guidelines. Yet only yesterday Nicola Sturgeon received an award from the alphabet soup awards for supporting their nonsense. There is an alternative universe still operating which remains a grave danger to children.
My concern is that it seems to be only because the defendant agreed to be called by male pronouns ….what if he had insisted on being called his new gender identity female pronouns? Would his wishes have prevailed?
Yes, they probably would have. This is why I don’t think that the BBC is changing its tune at all.
I am not sure that this is cause for a sigh of relief. An equally plausible explanation is that BBC staff realised that referring to the sex attacker as “she” would draw people’s attentions to the ludicrous gender self-ID law, currently stuck in legislative limbo (with Humza Useless trying to resurrect it). By referring to Andrew Miller as “he”, they give the impression that it was just some bloke dressing up to improve his chances of snaring his victim.
The wokerati love repeating the mantra about trans people being the most persecuted minority. The wokerati will baulk at giving the impression that a transitioning person might be anything other than innocence personified.
Visited this butchers 5 years ago (ish), my children, even then, (9 and 11) knew, sensed, there was something not quite right about the ‘woman’ behind the counter. And to think I was trying to explain why a man would dress as a woman, in as sympathetic and non prejudiced a way as possible.
Given that ‘she’ was, at the very least, crossdressing several years ago, it is something of a surprise that ‘she’ has identified ‘herself’ as a man during the trial. Maybe, reading between the lines, ‘he’ is hoping to minimise the publicity and resultant notoriety so that when he leaves prison he can ‘vanish’, so far as in that might be possible. Playing the system now in order to gain longer term advantage ‘later’, unlike others (Isla Bryson) who possibly only look to the near term, plus, given recent goings on, short term advantage of being placed in a women’s prison was vanishingly small. Had the Scottish government had their way, outcomes and priorities might have been different.
It’s irrelevant that this person was “transitioning”; any predatory man could dress as a woman and do the same, he doesn’t have to be “trans”. It’s just another way for these sick individuals to commit their crimes.
Man dressed as a woman is a MAN. He has a d**k and different chromosomes. He cannot have periods, babies, or decide to call himself a woman. He can impersonate a woman; pantomimes always need Dames. About whom we can say ‘There ain’t nothin’ like a Dame.’
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe