Farewell Mark Rutte, Europe’s last centrist dad
The Dutch PM's brand of modern, moderate conservatism is no more
There they were, three centrist dads in a boat with their Mutti Merkel. The year was 2014 and the three men were Fredrik Reinfeldt, Prime Minister of Sweden; David Cameron, Prime Minister of Britain; and Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands. They were the moderate, modern leaders of a moderate, modern Europe. They were the future. Or so they thought.
Within a few months of that fateful boating summit 10 years ago, its host Reinfeldt had gone, kicked out by voters in favour of a former trade union man from the Left. Then, two years later, Cameron followed suit as Britain voted not simply against his government but the entire European system he was trying to defend. This left only Merkel and Rutte, but now both of these old hands are gone, too: Merkel, first, in 2021, after 16 years in power, and then finally Rutte, who announced his shock decision to leave politics altogether today. The era of centrist dadism is well and truly over.
It wasn’t supposed to be like this, of course. Reinfeldt, Cameron, Rutte and Merkel were supposed to be the leaders of an era, driving Europe in a new, more liberal direction, injecting a sense of energy and dynamism into the continent’s turgid economy. They had come together that summer’s day at the Swedish Prime Minister’s summer retreat in order to “set a new economic course for Europe, based on free trade, liberalised markets, research and deregulation,” the Financial Times reported. And the general presumption was that this agenda was indeed Europe’s future. Certainly, nobody was looking to the one man so conspicuously absent from that summit — France’s President François Hollande — as the representative of an alternative European future.
In 2013, the Economist declared that Reinfeldt’s Sweden would be “the next liberal supermodel” of the continent. By that point he had been prime minister for seven years and Cameron and Rutte, both elected in 2010, were following in his footsteps. All three, of course, were following Merkel, too. Together, the four leaders were a genuine force to be reckoned with, even though they did not see eye-to-eye on many issues (including the other great theme of the lake summit — Jean-Claude Juncker’s bid to become European Commission president).
But fast forward 10 years and it’s worth pausing to reflect on what is left of this moderate, modern conservatism. In Sweden, politics has moved decisively to the Right in the decade after that centrist summit in the countryside, with the once untouchable Sweden Democrats now part of a governing alliance pushing for ever stricter controls on immigration. In Britain the era of liberal Cameroonism now feels like a distant memory, while in Germany the old era of Merkelism carries with it a stain of staggering complacency, exposed by the war in Ukraine.
After Merkel’s departure, Rutte was the last survivor from this old centrist summit — the exception which suggested that perhaps there wasn’t as much uniting these disparate leaders as we once assumed. Perhaps they were all just products of their own national circumstance and nothing more.
And yet, look a little closer and there is one, obvious destabilising factor uniting them all: immigration. Rutte announced his intention to leave politics today after failing to bridge the fierce divisions in his own government about how to reduce immigration. The same concern lies behind the rise of the anti-immigration Swedish Democrats, who have gone from 5.7% of the vote and 20 MPs in 2014, when Reinfeldt lost power, to 20.5% and 62 seats today. In Britain, meanwhile, it is obviously impossible to understand the 2016 EU referendum without taking into account the backlash against free movement over the previous decade or so.
Look across Europe today and immigration is one of the defining and enduring issues, rearing its head at almost every election and in every country, from Giorgia Meloni’s Italy in the south to Viktor Orbán’s Hungary in the east. Far from being the representatives of Europe’s future, those four leaders who came together on Reinfeldt’s boating lake 10 years ago now look like visions from a failed past. Today’s Europe is not theirs, but something altogether more fractious and hard-edged, no longer demanding “free trade and liberalised markets” but protection. The era of the centrist dad is over.
Importing tens millions of people into Europe from the some of the world’s most violent, corrupt and criminal countries is not centrist. It was/is grotesque recklessness.
Net Zero is not centrist. It is an absurd, arbitrary target that is both technologically and politically impossible. It will only succeed in impoverishing and weakening the West and strengthening our competitors and enemies.
The “experiment” governments in Britain, Europe and elsewhere have undetaken with QE and ultra low interest rates was economic madness that left us with enormous asset bubbles ripe to burst, and an enormous pile of public and private debt.
The woke, “Progressive” ideology that has gained ascendency in the West is not centrist. It is demonstably incoherent madness
The idea that policies that have been pursued in the West over the past decade or so are centrist is absurd. They have been the most reckless, extreme and destructive policies ever implemented in the West.
Voters in Europe are voting for controlled immigration, protected borders, energy security, sound economics, and a return to scientific truth and facts over deluded and destructive ideology. Those are centrist policies.
100%. it’s not just immigration but a lot of those elitist progressive agendas that are being pushed by those leaders and their affiliated links to globalist unelected bodies such as Bilderberg, WEF and corporate links.
net zero is bound to fail and just looking at the Dutch farmers movement who achieved a tremendous success in the last elections…
if our politicians – no matter if they are in the netherlands or elsewhere – in the EU and EU institutions don’t reform and get back in touch with what the people’s concerns are, right wing and anti-establishment parties will continue rise because ‘we the people’ are fed up!
Also in no other industry or company so many incompetent people as in politics. Instead of solving problems, they are mostly creating them.
Quite so. And these agendas involve no less than the attempted abolition of reality, notably human realities such as motherhood, womanhood, the family, the home, the nation state – the very foundations of identity and sanity.
As James Lindsay has made clear, this flow of poison has one essential source – the vile repackaged Marxism of 68, that despicable year. It should be equally clear that the poison is pumped into society by an alliance of governmental and deep state machines across the western world.
Propaganda is everywhere – in shops, in banks, in adverts, slipped into the plotlines of popular dramas, foisted upon old classics where they are not grossly parodied or subverted beyond recognition. And the elite class will gladly pervert badly drafted law to persecute its most effective critics – see the recent travails of Nigel Farage. We are not dealing with pure incompetence, therefore. We are dealing with diabolical malice.
Yes, your are absolutely right, those so-called centrist politicians weren’t centrists, but very much left of centre. Merkel left Germany’s most successful centrist party utterly destroyed, moving so far to the left, that Germany’s right wing party, AfD, has, according to the latest polls, reached 20%, becoming fast the second largest party in Germany. Those supposedly centrists politicians in a boat were already planting the seeds of destruction of cultural cohesion in their countries by showing no resistance to millions of migrants (Merkel in 2015: “Wir schaffen das”), and the “centrists’” Net Zero policies are slowly deindustrialising successful economies.
In Germany a week doesn’t go by without stabbing incidents of Middle Eastern clans, or recently Somali immigrants running street battles against each other. The whole Ruhr Region became unrecognisable to working class Germans.
Fantasists, not centrists.
look a little closer and there is one, obvious destabilising factor uniting them all: immigration
It amazes me that so few politicians and pundits acknowledge this point. The desire to reduce immigration has driven almost all political events in Europe and the USA over the last decade, including, obviously, Trump’s election. And still it is derided as beyond the pale as though citizens having a say in who lives in their country and in what numbers is outlandish. To most people, privileging locals over foreigners, especially in areas like jobs and housing, is unquestioned. To our ruling class, it is unspeakable chauvinism.
This is because far from their opponents being “far right”, the establishment is extreme left. Their neo-communist bias means that anything resembling opposition is called names.
Those establishment types who wear the label “conservative” or “centre right”, meanwhile, are either buffoons who have been suckered by the left’s recently acquired institutional authority, or cowards who lack the stomach for an argument.
The worst of these will offer all sorts of pragmatic reasons for remaining with the left’s wholly artificial consensus, perhaps not quite clear – even in their own minds – where it is leading. “Don’t rock the boat,” they say, when what they really mean is “Don’t anger the Captain”, even though he is sailing said boat straight towards the rocks. Rutte was one of these. He shan’t be missed.
The Dutch farmers will be rejoicing at his departure. They want recognise the ‘centrist dad’ description that’s for sure.
These people are responsible for multiple policy failures, not just immigration. They were all united by climate change alarmism and what would become net zero. This incoherent push to eliminate fossil fuels, and switch to wind and solar, has been just as devastating as immigration – maybe even more so. Those that were still in power during Covid were also responsible for the devastating economic consequences of lockdowns and other authoritarian policies. These people were complete failures on multiple fronts.
Wow, not a single reference to WEF in respect of Mark Rutte… astonishing… well that’s “journalism” for you…
https://www.eutimes.net/2023/07/dutch-citizens-reject-wef-agenda-as-mark-ruttes-government-dramatically-collapses/
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/mark-rutte
Mass migration.
End of centrism in Europe.
On a lighter note, the picture appears to show the perennially overweight Cameron at one end – and the lightweight Rutte at the other.
Moderate conservatives my foot. They all stood for extreme globalism, open borders, crony capitalism, and woke ideologies. With “conservatives” like that, we don’t need leftists.
Too much worrying about labels. Take the lid off the box and just look at the contents. Mass migration, social disintegration, globalism, ordinary people’s living standards steadily declining but plutocrats rich beyond the dreams of avarice, mutilation of children, men in women’s sports, reparations, Equity. Now, you can call that Left, Right or Center and I say it doesn’t matter what you call it, what matters is what it is.
