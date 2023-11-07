Even the King can’t rescue Rishi Sunak
The PM is pursuing pet issues rather than solving national problems
Rishi Sunak is running out of time to shake things up. Today’s King’s Speech was many things — sometimes sensible, occasionally interesting, and often just bizarre — but it was not game-changing.
In the legislative programme for the coming year read out by King Charles this morning, there were plans to eradicate smoking (worthy), new rules to encourage driverless transport and make it easier for leaseholders to buy out their freeholder (interesting), as well as proposed new restrictions to tackle the “scourge of pedicabs” (bizarre). There was the occasional nod to raw politics: new oil and gas licences in the North Sea and longer sentences for violent criminals, though neither exactly amount to a radical break from what already exists. On top of this, there were proposals already trailed at the party conference in Manchester such as “Network North” and Sunak’s determination to reform the education system again.
Like what you’re reading? Get the free UnHerd daily email
Already registered? Sign in
Taken together, the package of measures is, at best, mildly curious. Pulling the camera back, it’s possible to detect a strategy of sorts, trying to mend the Tory Party’s image for chaotic profligacy under Boris Johnson and Liz Truss by offering voters an old-school pragmatic conservatism: moderate in general but tough on crime, sensible with the economy and willing to prioritise the national interest over global concerns like Net Zero. For the Conservative Party’s critics, of course, such a programme is automatically deemed “populist”, but in reality it barely meets this description — in large part because it really isn’t that interesting.
Sunak is entrusting the Bank of England to bring inflation under control, and has increased taxes. In the grand scheme of things, his watering down of his predecessors’ Net Zero plans is mild, tinkering at the edges of a policy to which he remains committed. Almost all governments end up promising to lock up the most violent criminals for longer.
Today’s King’s Speech reminded me of Sunak’s party conference speech in October: all a bit, well, meh. Unable to do much about the overall economic environment, he is left to pursue pet issues: smoking, tech regulation, poor education standards. Perhaps these will be Sunak’s lasting legacies, legislation with outsized impacts — today’s version of the seatbelt law or the creation of the National Lottery. Even so, they’re unlikely to do anything for his chances of winning the next election.
To stand any chance of beating Labour at the ballot box, Sunak first needs living standards to start improving — and consistently so. But he also needs to present a coherent vision of how this will continue under his premiership and to provide at least some kind of downpayment so that people can believe it.
After today, the Prime Minister has at most one more King’s Speech in him before the next general election; one more party conference; one more budget. He needs to do a lot more with each opportunity than he has so far.
The country is falling apart…so let’s ban smoking…
The writer misses one key provision in the King’s Speech which might actually be “game-changing”, the proposed setting up of a regulator to oversee the financial conduct of football clubs in the top five tiers in English football (down to the National League).
For decades now, smaller, community-based professional clubs have suffered due to the lack of regulation over who can acquire and dispose of assets associated with these clubs, the main asset being the land upon which their grounds are built. These are truly assets to local communities, and not just for football but if utilised wisely, for the benefit of many sections of that community (health activities, business forums, outreach to schools, concerts, etc.)
Financial chancers have been allowed to get away with the ruin of these community assets, and the rot starts at the top, accelerated once the Premier League came into being in 1992 which syphoned off much of the cash-flow within the game to the detriment not just of smaller clubs but the fans who’d hitherto been able to support the major clubs but were then priced out of attending on a regular basis.
Many lower league clubs are struggling, on the verge of going bust and just at the time when the cohesion that sporting attachment to a local club is needed more than ever. If the setting up of a regulator to properly oversee this governance of football – which the EFL has miserably failed to do – then this legislation could have an impact on communities up and down the country much wider than many people might imagine. Included in this would be the redirection of cash-flows to the lower tiers of the professional game, away from the obscene wealth at the top which attracts “investors” from overseas whose values are not entirely consistent with the values our communities might wish to pursue.
For more info: Fair Game (fairgameuk.org)
All the King’s speeches and all the King’s men, etc., etc…
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe