Does Manchester really need LGBT-only housing?

Reaction

16:00

The council is attempting to segregate communities based on sexuality

by Josephine Bartosch

Gay people don’t need to be ghettoised. Credit: Getty

Britain in 2024 is a place and time in which the sexual orientation of the people with whom we share a street should not matter. Yet it seems Manchester City Council and its team of developers disagree. This week it was reported that a specialist “LGBTQ+ Extra Care” housing scheme has been given the go-ahead and is now at the consultation stage. The site is set to comprise 80 homes for people over the age of 55 who identify as LGBTQ+, and 40 affordable apartments for first-time buyers. (One wonders if the young-bodied who identify as over 55 will also be considered.)

Great Places Housing Group (GPHG) pioneered the project with input from Manchester City Council and organisations such as LGBT Foundation. GPHG states that the “aim is to provide an open and inclusive, physical and psychological place of safety for the older LGBTQ+ community”.

Arguably, if there is a risk to what is here clumsily referred to as the “LGBTQ+ community”, it is from projects which promote segregation. Any letting agent, landlord or estate agent who discriminates against a customer on the basis of their identity or sexual orientation might rightly expect to find themselves at the sharp end of a lawsuit. Yet, bizarrely, 13 years after the passing of the Equality Act and at a time when being homophobic carries more stigma than being homosexual, Manchester is not the only council to be considering specialist accommodation. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has put funding towards a First Brick Housing project to provide “LGBTQ+ housing free from oppression”.

The idea of what cheekily might be referred to as a “gay ghetto” is based on a paranoid worldview of lurking danger. But the UK is undoubtedly one of the safest places to be “out”. Most people in Britain shrink in horror at the gated communities which are common in other parts of the world, where people lock themselves away from would-be neighbours deemed too poor or too different. Yet while it might not be gated, the idea that specialist housing is needed to keep people safe is divisive and regressive. It can only be justified if one believes minority groups in Britain need protection from a backward and bigoted majority. Thankfully, this is not the case.

There is also a financial incentive to divide populations by their characteristics. For those in the third and public sectors, identifying how many within a particular group tick which boxes can loosen the purse strings of well-meaning donors. Similarly, in encouraging suspicion and fear of the wider world, by pulling minority groups together new markets can be established. Indeed, the diversity and equality industry has been built on these foundations.

Most of the same-sex couples I know don’t want to separate themselves from the wider community. We are not defined by who we love, nor should we be defined by where we live. Manchester City Council’s plan for an LGBTQ+ development can only serve to further fragment communities, by stoking fear, resentment and ignorance.