Doctor Who: the latest symptom of the BBC’s decline
The broadcaster's upcoming license renewal could spark a viewer exodus
On Saturday evening the BBC screened the second of three Doctor Who specials to be aired this year. After last week’s grating, clunky trans propaganda, it was time for some historically implausible colour-blind casting, with Isaac Newton portrayed by the British-Indian actor Nathaniel Curtis. Both episodes have sparked a good deal of understandable eye-rolling and irritation, with critics noting that New Who shed about three million viewers during Jodie Whittaker’s tenure, when a series already tending towards smugness became insufferably self-righteous.
There is little left to be said about the suffocating Leftish conformity that afflicts British television. A more important and interesting question is what the future holds. For now, the BBC and Channel 4 coddle many creatives who would struggle in a genuine marketplace. But that is probably coming to an end. In 2027, the BBC will face its Charter renewal and just this week Rishi Sunak warned the organisation to “be realistic” about what families could afford.
It may be that a Labour government with a comfortable majority chooses to extend the lifespan of the licence fee in its current form. There is even the faint possibility that BBC chiefs decide to course-correct on their own initiative, ending the progressive agitprop in drama and children’s programming, and make a genuine effort to build bridges with conservative-minded people.
My own suspicion is that both these outcomes are unlikely. The BBC’s bias problem is institutional, not least because the sections of society from which the BBC recruits are overwhelmingly to the Left and incapable of understanding or practising impartiality in the old sense. And even if a Prime Minister Starmer wanted to continue the licence fee, the cultural and technological trends point towards it having come to the end of its life.
For good or ill, many people of my generation and below barely watch scheduled television, and are now very used to the subscription model. I do rather regret this in some ways: although I am a strong critic of the contemporary BBC, I retain a certain sentimental attachment to the organisation as it was, and to the old mass culture of which it was an important part, which persisted until the early years of this century but is now fading quickly. The vanishing of event television and the fragmentation of audiences is a significant barrier to the renewal of a cohesive national culture.
Sadly, mainstream channels’ factual programming is now at a nadir, with stringent political imperatives and strictly-policed taboos crippling their ability to make rigorous documentaries. The lowering of technological barriers to market entry mean that supposed amateurs, often with limited resources, are making informative, well-researched programmes with high production values that are much more enlightening and thoughtful than anything on the legacy channels.
It’s very hard to know what the visual entertainment landscape will look like in a decade or two’s time. But one thing is pretty certain: those who prefer their drama unencumbered by political lectures will almost certainly be able to avoid funding such lectures if they so wish. Unfortunately, that could mark the beginning of the end for the BBC.
More grotesque, Orwellian lies from the BBC and the current left. The ascription to Newton of Afro-Caribbean heritage is waved through with a “what does it matter?” whilst if anyone of conspicuously European ethnicity should so much as sport a sombrero or a fez, why that’s “cultural appropriation” and banned. We are subject, therefore, to a miserable double standard operated without a scintilla of shame; and it is spuriously justified by appeals to skewed, fake history and assumptions of collective, inherited “guilt”. Worse, it denies to anyone of European origin or descent the natural and necessary pride they should take in their ancestral culture; a culture which served as the seedbed of Enlightenment and progress in the modern world. In short, the plain, awkward, salient fact being squashed here, is that Newton was a white Englishman and that it was the particular culture of his people which enabled him to put his extraordinary mind to world transforming use. Of course, the vicious left – speaking with forked tongue as usual – actually hates Newton and hates the Enlightenment; and you can bet your bottom dollar that were they arraigning the great man as the begetter of Blake’s “dark, Satanic mills” he’d change his pigmentation back in the twinkling of an eye.
“But one thing is pretty certain: those who prefer their drama unencumbered by political lectures will almost certainly be able to avoid funding such lectures if they so wish.”
Here’s my prediction, and it won’t be popular with Unherd readers: the further advance of technology, and continued globalization, will deprive an ever-increasing percentage of the population of meaningful work. Those people will rely on State benefits for survival. Consequently, the power of the State will increase and will be felt in every aspect of life, not least in which views are permitted to be expressed in the entertainment industry, whether in the public or private sectors.
Our only way out of this impasse, imo, is a huge social-economic disruption, such as a major war directly affecting Western countries, or financial crisis like the Great Depression. Only then will the “reset” button be pressed and we can gradually climb out of our current hole. It will not be an easy process.
Yes, I know, I’m in a cheerful mood today.
