Did the New York Times just admit Covid deaths were overcounted?
Writer David Leonhardt made the startling admission in a recent column
A recent New York Times article contains a rather surprising piece of information. Discussing the significant decline in official Covid deaths in the US, writer David Leonhardt claims that the actual number is almost certainly even lower. “The official number is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had the virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death,” Leonhardt writes, noting that even the CDC’s own data shows that almost one-third of recent official Covid deaths have fallen into this category.
Leonhardt adds this very nonchalantly, as if it were the most obvious thing in the world. In fact, the issue was verboten until not too long ago: throughout the pandemic, claims that the official number of Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths was likely to be inflated — due to the use of very questionable statistical methods — were dismissed as groundless conspiracy theories. It’s good to see another taboo fall, but the real question is why it took so long, considering that it became apparent almost from day one that governments were adopting a very “liberal” approach to attributing deaths.
As Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator under Donald Trump from 2020 to 2021, declared: “if someone dies with Covid-19, we are counting that as a Covid-19 death.” The same approach was adopted in most Western countries. This was rather surprising, especially in light of the fact that the overwhelming majority of “Covid-19 deaths” were patients with pre-existing illnesses (hypertension, diabetes, heart conditions, and so on) for which a direct causality from Covid was impossible to ascertain.
This was a completely novel approach. Until then, the standard method had been to consider the true cause of death the underlying disease — if someone suffering from end-stage cancer contracts pneumonia and dies, the cause of death is still cancer. Indeed, in March 2020 Walter Ricciardi, Scientific Advisor to the Italian Minister of Health for the Coronavirus Pandemic, reported that “on re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12% of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus.” Yet they were all counted as Covid-19 deaths. And the same thing was happening everywhere.
This is what came to be known as the death “by/with Covid” debate. Even worse, though, it soon became standard practice in virtually all the Western countries to classify every deceased person who had recently (or even not so recently) tested positive for Covid as a “Covid death”, even if the death was manifestly unrelated to the virus. Indeed, in several countries it wasn’t just fatalities with a positive Covid-19 test that entered the ranks, but also those where Covid-19 was simply suspected — as per World Health Organization guidelines.
As Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director, put it in April 2020: “technically, even if you died of a clear alternate cause, but you had Covid at the same time, it’s still listed as a Covid death. So, everyone who’s listed as a Covid death doesn’t mean that was the cause of death, but they had Covid at the time of death”. It would later emerge, in one American county, that “clear alternate causes” of death could include anything from injury and poisoning to motorcycle accidents and gunshot wounds.
So, overall, it’s safe to say that Covid-19 hospitalisations and deaths were massively overcounted — as even the New York Times now admits. This raises a number of very disturbing issues: was this simply the result of authorities erring on the side of caution by rounding up numbers, or was there a deliberate attempt to inflate the figures in order to stoke panic and fear in the population? And even more importantly, if many of the excess deaths weren’t caused by Covid itself, there’s only one logical conclusion: that they were caused by the political response to it.
The answer is simple really – fear. Govts used fear to make people compliant.
And what about excess deaths? Why is no one interested in seriously investigating this?
How naive of Mr. Fazi to fail to mention the real reason.
The real answer in the U.S. at least, has to do with the additional money hospitals received for caring for a patient with Covid, Always follow the money!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/24/fact-check-medicare-hospitals-paid-more-covid-19-patients-coronavirus/3000638001/
As a side note, it is revealing that this USA Today article was certain to state that there is no evidence of hospitals inflating the COVID19 numbers in order to increase their payments. Had to laugh at that one.
I think the whole covid issue showed us a few things. One, it showed us just how corrupt, dishonest, and authoritarian the governments were, and also it showed us how fearful people have a sort of consensus filter where rather than asking “is this true?” they ask “is this safe to think and say?”. So, we found out that consensus could be manufactured, from above. If on every screen people saw the same thing was repeated over and over again, they simply believe it to be so. Because it’s safest to belong to the majority tribe, and the impression is that the argument is over, this is the right position, and anyone who says otherwise is dangerous, misinforming people, evil, needing to be stopped, censored, etc.
By extension, and I agree with you, we can have some sympathy for the ordinary Russian who is subject to the same narrative control on a daily basis.
you don’t have to look to Russia – just turn on your own TV and witness the hysteria around hot weather and wild fires in Europe over the past few weeks. We are being subjected to all the same unethical psychological manipulation techniques once again, blantently and shamelessly.
Amen. It’s as if we never experienced a hot summer before. It’s summer!!!
I suspect the Russian media is more reliable than what we get fed
And yet people continue to believe the climate catastrophe narrative – the all purpose excuse to get people to do what the progressive elite tell them to do.
And this is why I condemned government overreach during the COVID-scare. Functional governments quell panic by presenting factual evidence to their populations. Instead politicians colluded with experts and journalists to spread fear and hatred toward those who objected to enforced vaccination and lockdown mandates.
I think the difference this time was that they – globally- discussed the matter and the useful idiots that lead us were convinced by those they sought counsel from that this was the ideal opportunity to build back better and to usher in the biometric information passport for all scheme via mass vaccinations etc etc.hence the reason to keep the fear going long after it was clear that the main threat had passed.
Omicron made it clear that they were desperate to get compliance. The variant was identified by a South African doctor after it had first made its appearance in Botswana. She strove to make it clear that this variant though virulent was relatively mild and she was bewildered by the hysteria Western governments and media confected. Truly despicable behaviour and surely criminal to create mass fear and panic for no reason. But then they – along with the WHO – had been busy for some time creating the opinion that to believe in immunity via infection was some kind of right wing conspiracy theory and of course they wanted to get those boosters ‘into arms’. After all they had stockpiled millions upon millions of doses.
Pharmaceutical companies pay mad stacks to buy politicians, and they are the media’s biggest advertisers. Money is always the motivator.
Good job Thomas. But why pose that final rhetorical question? All sceptics (you too no doubt) raged at this naked subversion of medical ethics and statistics at the time; who can forget the shock when we realised they were counting covid positives who were hit or killed by cars 2 weeks later?? Literally beyond belief. And sinister. You, we, all know this was just one part of a conscious State directed Project Fear to exaggerate the scale of the epidemic and to enforce the tyrannical shutdown of a society. THE question is why so many arms of the British State – the BBC, our legal system, doctors and Scientists all became de facto Vichy collaborators in an NHS First Dystopia for two long years (i.e beyond the First Media induced hysteria?), by supporting and failing to expose THIS base and basic manipulation of the Truth – and all the others too?? Sure, they all got rich wfh on the coercion. The wretched Boris and Sturgeon got to look Churchillian and ride high in the polls as people freaked out. But why are these thousands not now shamed? Why are all involved – State, public health,, ofcom, bbc, lawyers – not feeling The Fear themselves in 2023…of justice, criminal police investigation and public retribution?
Because they are our ruling class.
‘or was there a deliberate attempt to inflate the figures in order to stoke panic and fear in the population?’
But we know that was the case, there is already overwhelming evidence for it. Doctors who dared to speak out were censored and their reputations trashed. Bizarre that just because one of the main gas lighters, the NYT, has let the truth slip we now feel we can legitimately discuss this organised terrorism of populations by their own governments.
Here is a useful test of the Project Hysteria. Ask anyone under 40 this question: what do you think the average age of covid death was? Remember the official answer will be inflated by the covid by/with. None ever guess less than 50. Always 40s. When you tell them it was over 80, they are stunned and sickened. That was not what Newspeak told them about a deafly contagion threatening all. That makes no sense of the lockdown and sacrifice. And the children?? We closed their schools didn’t we…
Well, I’ve just done this, and 9 out of 9 were absolutely clear that the average age was ‘above 75’, ‘over 80’, and so on. Where do you live? Do they not watch/read the news?
Tosh. A. Try younger, 20s. B. The average age of death stats are/were never ever presented on the News so I reckon you have just used an upmarket Unherd demo data set, hardly representative of public at large. C. London. D. Do you really believe the threat level of covid was reported objectively, fearlessly with no Project Fear and exaggeration?
In Miami Beach a police officer told me they were listing Covid as cause of death for people who died in traffic accidents. He was just obeying orders. As Thomas asks, where was this utterly deceitful, hysteria-raising, pan-Western policy push actually coming from? Why did politicians connive in it?
Complete fantasy! What drives you to post such utter nonsense?
The deaths were clearly inflated all along.
Does this admission mean I wasn’t “out there killing people”–commonplace rhetoric at the time–after all, with my refusal to comply with mandates, guidelines, etc? Too bad, I was enjoying the notoriety!
“‘The official number is probably an exaggeration because it includes some people who had the virus when they died even though it was not the underlying cause of death,’ Leonhardt writes.”
Gawd I love it when liberals abruptly begin spouting as though they’ve just discovered it something we’ve been saying for years and for which we’ve been condemned, shouted down, and officially deplatformed and then pretend they never did any such thing.
Yes, many “COVID deaths” were, in a technical sense, caused by other factors such as pneumonia, cancer, gunshot wounds, or goats, but in a deeper, more transcendent sense, they were caused by COVID.
Most weren’t. Let’s not give these people any get out of jail free cards.
I think RWH might have had sarcastic intent?
Conservatives should never attempt humour – you just aren’t any good at it.
We need to put them in jail first.
Yes most assuredly so. Gravity – although technically the agent of death in leaps from tall buildings – must be a secondary consideration as Covid concerns are surely the most implicated in the origin of such destructive impulses.
Just put Covid as the cause of death there Bob.
I believe RWH is saying that the RESPONSE to Covid was responsible for numerous deaths.
“The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.”
According to President Biden, over 100 people died during the Pandemic.
The official record rewrites the number….
‘And there’s still — we’re still feeling the profound loss of the pandemic. As I mentioned, we have over
100 [1 million] people dead. That’s 100 [1 million] empty chairs around the kitchen table. ‘
Without a doubt. That’s what governments do.
The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.
Sorry, Tor, you beat me to the punch.
Great minds think alike.
It becomes clear that the scare-demic – whatever else it was – was an imposition of authoritarian rule by a ruling class of “experts,” wholeheartedly supported by politicians too cowardly to speak out against the media panic-inducing fear campaign. And as the public now know, it was also a highly successful exercise in the suppression of the truth both written and spoken, enforced by a twitter mob easily roused by a post from an expert denouncing any facts that ran counter to “their truth.” And society will pay the price economically, and on many other levels, possibly for generations.
Unreliable – as is everything Fazi writes.
The UK criterion was counting any death with COVID on the death certificate. Which means that COVID was listed as either the main or a contributory cause of death. When there is more than one cause involved deciding which is the cause is anywhere from hard to impossible. The lockdown sceptics clearly wanted to count only cases where there was no other possible cause, to artificially minimise the number counted, and Fazi has managed to cherry pick some quotes (in or out of context) to back his cause. So what?
An illustrative example: If a man with respiratory disease dies after a police officer has kneeled on his neck for ten minutes, would you say that the police officer was irrelevant, and he died of natural causes? I would say that he likely would not have died except for the actions of the police officer, and so the police officer likely killed him. The same with COVID – a lot of people would not have died except for the infection, whatever other contributory causes you may find.
As for how to count them, at the beginning it made sense to count everyone with a compatible cause of death and COVID antibodies as a COVID death. since the antibodies strongly suggested that COVID was involved. It might not be that accurate, but it was the best that could be done, and it gave a reasonable estimate; determing the exact cause case by case would have required spending months of investigation on every single death. Which was obviously impossible. Now that COVID antibodies are very common and COVID-caused deaths are rarer, the probablilty that a ‘death with COVID antibodies’ is indeed caused (in part) by COVID is lower, and the estimate becomes too unreliable. Which is all standard statistics.
If you die within 28 days of getting a positive COVID test, the cause of death is COVID, even if you subsequently tested negative.
Obviously this doesn’t work for vaccines. If you die within 28 days of getting a vaccination, the cause of death will not be the vaccine.
Explain why in e.g Ireland the average number of co-morbidities of people who died from Covid was 4.2. That suggests victims were already in very, very precarious health. Now go tally the numbers of people who died with Covid who had no co-morbiodities. Very, very few. Any fool can tell Covid was not dangerous to healthy people, and unlikely to kill anyone just by itself, the statistics are screaming it out loud.
This was known from early on. The Princess Cruise liner was marooned off LA. Perfect controlled conditions to observe the spread of Covid. No crew members (younger) seriously ill or dead. Everyone affected seriously of that died were elderly passengers in their 80s already in poor health.
So the prevailing message Covid affected everyone and posed a threat to all was a huge lie, pure and simple.
There is a bit of an inconsistency here. You say that since most people who died of COVID had other things wrong with them (that is how you get average), COVID is only a threat to people who were about to die anyway. The smaller number of young and fit people who do die do not count. Meanwhile many on your side get immensely excited about a single anecdote about a young and strong athlete who dies suddenly, after possibly being vaccinated, which is supposed to prove that vaccines are dangerous to everybody. Here the rare cases do count, apparently.
But anyway your question is easy to answer. Most, but not all, people who died from COVID were among the tens of millions of people in just the UK who were old or had some health problem. Sure. They still had many years of life expetancy left, though. People make a lot of fuss over comparing the average age of COVID victims with the average life expectancy, about 82 years. They just forget to consider that people who make it to 82 on the average have another ten years of life left. If you think that it is OK to let the older and sicker people die, to save the younger and stronger from the annoyance of having to take precautions, by all means say so. It is quite reasonable to balance the costs and benefits on both sides of the equation. You just have to be honest enough admit openly to which people you want to let die, and how many years of their life you are sacrificing.
We shouldn’t be doubting the NYT, should we?
I do not. In fact I heard something similar about COVID claims in Denmark over a year ago. The way of counting COVID deaths were only ever an estimate, since it would take immense resources to decide the exact cause of deaths for everybody. At the height of the epidemic it was a reasonably good estimate (as I say above), but now more people have COVID antibodies from past sickness and the disease kills fewer, overestimation is a more serious problem. But it was never in the evidence that COVID deaths were wildly overestimated – as the anti-vaxxers would have us believe. Even today, the NYT claims, two thirds of the estimated COVID deaths are believed to be COVID deaths.
If anything has changed it is that now it is no longer a matter of life and death whether anti-vaxxers manage to ruin public health policy, we do not have to be so careful about not giving them anything they can misinterpret.
