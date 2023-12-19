Did Israel kill too many civilians to win the war?
The scale of fatalities has become too severe even for allies
When Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October, the scale and brutality of its assault won the Jewish state one of the most powerful, if intangible, weapons in any country’s arsenal: international sympathy. For the first time in many decades, Israel could plausibly be viewed as a victim, and the international community broadly accepted both Israel’s moral right and political compulsion to extirpate Hamas from Gaza.
Just over two months later, and the poles have been reversed: the sheer scale of civilian fatalities in the Gaza war has caused even Israel’s closest allies to blanch. On Saturday the UK Foreign Secretary published a joint op-ed with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, observing that “too many civilians have been killed” and calling for “a sustainable ceasefire”. More pressingly for Israel, US President Joe Biden has warned that its “indiscriminate bombing” has meant that the country is “starting to lose [international] support”.
The proportion of civilian deaths already vastly outpaces America’s 2003 invasion of Iraq, and the comparable air-led Coalition campaigns to root out Isis from Raqqa and Mosul. Around 25,000 Palestinians have been killed so far, including around 5,000 Hamas fighters according to Israel: roughly one-sixth of the group’s total numbers. Indeed, the proportion of civilian deaths is higher than the average for even the bloodiest 20th-century conflicts.
More of Gaza has been damaged or destroyed than the RAF managed in the bombing campaigns against Dresden and Cologne, now bywords for indiscriminate aerial bombing. According to US intelligence agencies, almost half of the munitions used have been unguided bombs, perhaps because Israel is storing up its guided munitions for potential use against Lebanon’s Hezbollah.
While Israeli military casualties have been lower than anticipated at the beginning of the war — with only 129 soldiers killed in Gaza so far — the staggering scale of civilian deaths is in itself a strategic millstone for Israel. As pressure for a ceasefire builds, the US is urging Israel to transition to a lower-intensity phase of the conflict “in a matter of weeks, not months”. The risk for Israel is that, as well as eroding international legitimacy for its response to the 7 October atrocities, the scale of civilian deaths will force the IDF to call a halt to its campaign before it achieves its war aims of destroying Hamas.
Could things have been different? The only viable alternative solution for Israel would have been to accept a higher level of IDF casualties, in a ground-led operation in which aerial bombing would have been used sparingly, against targets of tactical opportunity. This would have followed Coalition practice in Raqqa and Mosul, though even then the two cities were largely levelled, with civilians killed in their thousands. Yet more carefully calibrated use of air power could have reframed the international debate away from the current binary between a total ceasefire and total military victory, affording Israel more space to conduct its campaign towards a successful conclusion.
Even here, however, success would depend on the IDF’s attitude towards preventing civilian harm. The killing this weekend by IDF ground troops of Israeli hostages waving a white flag and the “murder” by Israeli snipers of two Catholic women in a church compound highlights that either IDF rules of engagement or the level of training undertaken by its conscripts depart markedly from Western norms. As a consequence, civilian suffering may soon allow Hamas to claw back a bloody victory from the edge of military defeat. Disastrous for Palestinian civilians, the IDF’s seemingly lax attitude to target acquisition may be seen by Israelis, within a few weeks, as “worse than a crime, a mistake”.
The biggest problem is that Hamas unashamedly hides behind civilians, making civilian casualties unavoidable.
There are only two options for high civilian deaths, Israeli intent or incompetence? No – there’s also shielding, which is a war crime. Same as holding hostages, etc.
https://www.972mag.com/mass-assassination-factory-israel-calculated-bombing-gaza/
Conducting aerial bombardments of heavily populated areas makes some civilian casualties unavoidable. This is not that. The linked article (whose reporting has been confirmed by Western outlets) confirms that Israel has, in fact done two things which have massively increased the extent of civilian casualties.
First, they have used AI in order to generate targets more quickly and, second, they have changed their rules of engagement such that much larger numbers of civilians are considered “acceptable” levels of collateral damage.
Last month news came that the Israelis had bombed a hospital and killed 500 civilians.
Then it turned out that it was actually Islamic Jihad that had bombed the hospital by mistake.
Then we heard the news that they actually bombed the hospital’s car park and there were no casualties.
How can any numbers from Hamas be trusted?
There were plenty people out celebrating on 7th October.
These are actually the people who deserved to be bombed. The Hamas savages set the human race back centuries, and the politics of these protestors have done the same. In between, there are some cynical forces of ethnic cleansing at play but it’s difficult to see a better overall objective even if the means are foul.
Perhaps if the international community had not delivered such large amounts of ‘aid’ indirectly to HAMAS then there would be no HAMAS and no terrorist infrastructure worth destroying?
Perhaps the (alleged) loss of civilian life is a side effect of Israel becoming unwilling to allow international meddling any more space to create more terrorism?
The Western world wants the warm fuzzy glow of helping the oppressed. Israel wants to survive.
“international community” – ha. Try “The Netanyahu-led Government of Israel”
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/12/11/middleeast/qatar-hamas-funds-israel-backing-intl/index.html
For years and until very recently, Netanyahu funnelled money to Hamas with the intention of establishing it as a conter-weight to Fatah for the express purpose of frustrating the peace process – which he personally opposed.
Does that affect your view?
Hamas is responsible for EVERY SINGLE DEATH in this war. Israel is in a fight for her very survival.
Hamas is no more capable of taking over Israel than the IRA would have been in overrunning Britain. I can imagine the Americans response wouldn’t have been quite as forgiving if the RAF had carpet bombed the Republican areas of Belfast whenever a bomb went off in England
I wonder what you would have written if your wife or children would have been butchered on October 7th.
The emotions would probably be very similar to what they would be if they’d been killed by the Israeli bombing campaign that followed it to be honest.
Billy Bob: you are very gullible which is exactly what Hamas wants from Western naifs and bleeding heart liberals. The fact is that nobody has any clue as to what the true civilian casulaties are in Gaza. But one thing is for absolute certain: they are not the numbers the Hamas has simply plucked out of their rear end. As for indiscriminate bombing by the IDF, do realize that the IDF drops l;eaflets and phones civilian households in Gaza indicating that they should move out of a particular building as it will be bombed in 30 min. What other fighting force does that?
There are virtually no independent journalists in Gaza, for the very good reason that Islamist terrorist groups such as Hamas have a long history of kidnapping and killing journalists. Organisations such as UNHCR and WHO have a very thin presence and have been compromised in any case. The alleged civilian death figures are simply announced by Hamas and reported as fact. It is likely that both the Hamas deaths as stated by Israel, and the civilian death toll as claimed by Hamas, are overstated, particularly if the death toll is out of line with previous conflicts, where some level independent verification was subsequently possible.
Is any of this true? I don’t think it is.
A brief search for references to journalists kidnapped and killed in Gaza returned only this story from 2007. Alan Johnston was freed after 16 weeks in captivity. He was held be an Islamist group but Hamas were actually instrumental in getting him out – threatening his captors with an armed raid.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2007/jul/04/middleeastthemedia.israel2
As to UNHCR and WHO they have local staff on the ground, many of whom have been killed which is why Sec Gen Martin Griffeths went to visit UNHCR facilities (and staff) a few weeks ago. He described what he saw as the worst humanitarian crisis of his career.
https://www.ft.com/content/01b592be-47c7-4a20-9bbd-621aa40f7640
Civilian casualty figures are being reported not as fact but as credible because, in previous cycles of conflict, the figures released by (Hamas controlled) health authorities in Gaza have been broadly correct. Moreover, all of the casualities listed have been accompanied by Israeli-issued ID numbers. Finally, given the extraordinary levels of damage to infrastructure – along with restrictions in fuels, medicine and water, it would be astonishing if the casualty figures were anything but enormous.
The present issue of civilian casualties is part of a much wider conflict between religions and an even bigger issue of civilisations. The Western media focusses exclusively on the casualties in Gaza, whereas the Israeli leadership may have the bigger picture in mind. Israel is the one country in the region where an attempt is made at Western civic values. Remove Israel and you have an entire region of theocratic states. They might, one day, unite into a unified political and cultural block; a prospect which will no doubt make the Zombies in the West very happy. Difficult choices for all at present, but too early to take an audit.
The writer of this article has no idea what it means to fight in Gaza. The bulk of the Israeli army is composed of reservists. In this case a fallen soldier brings automatically a widow and orphaned children. Does the writer realize in what state of mind these people are risking their lives ?
In the last two days I searched thoroughly in the press serious evidence about two Catholic women “killed” by a sniper in Gaza. Could not find any. So maybe the writer jumps to conclusions too fast ?
You can’t have been looking that hard
https://www.churchtimes.co.uk/articles/2023/22-december/news/world/pope-condemns-assault-on-gaza-church-after-idf-snipers-kill-two-women
FWIW the pope issued a statement
This reads as if the Israelis have said there are 25000 dead. They haven’t. As the Al Shifa incident illustrates, it’s probably prudent to divide any figures provided by Hamas by 100.
I see this as a friendship issue.
To criticise Israel in this respect is not to justify what Hamas did or to question Israel’s basic right to defend itself in any way.
It is to be a true friend. True friendship means sometimes saying stuff which your friend doesn’t want to hear right now. And frankly, why would you take the risk of the aggro for people you aren’t that bothered about?
Just as you’d only really say to a true friend who means a lot to you “I love you, I understand you’re hurting – but don’t be a d*ck” when they are going too far, being a friend to Israel means telling it the brutal truth and that it what the US, the UK and Germany are doing.
If someone wanted to murder my friend, his wife, his kids and his pet dog I would support him fighting back – at any cost if it meant his survival… Some friend you are.
Unfortunately, the UK record with Israel has been poor to the say the least and nothing to be proud about. And as for the current US administration it is simply weak at the knees and mired in upcoming presidential politics and the need for the democrats to secure the large muslim vote in places such as Michigan and Minnesota and to pander to ani-semites.
When this phase of the conflict started I had some sympathy for Israel. That’s gone now.
They are flattening whole neighbourhoods. The whole place is a pile of rubble. Saying the casualties are understated is ridiculous. I suspect Israel and Hamas don’t know how many are dead in that chaos, and are just guessing. The real total is probably much higher. How Israel can possibly know how many Hamas are dead is also a joke. Maybe if they label anyone over 12 as Hamas, that’s probably their yardstick.
One thing is certain, the IDF aren’t making any effort to spare civilians.
That is total nonsense. Have you no shame or moral compass at all. Have you no sense of what is actually going on. The IDF take greater care at sparing civilians than any other fighting force in the world. Ask yourself the following: how many civilians were killed in Iraq and Afghanistan at the hands of the US and the UK lackeys. How many German citizens died during the fire bombings of Dresden and other German cities during WWII. How many Japanese civilians died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The truth of the matter is that war is horrific and civilian casualties are inevitable when one side uses civilians as human shields and hides the headquarters and military capavilities under hospitals, mosques, schools, etc…. The only side that is responsible for civilian deaths is Hamas. It’s all on them. And that’s what happens when Hamas hides behind women’s skirts.
Do the Western nations really matter here? Does it matter if the UK is squeamish about the war? What helped Israel in the region was the sense of strength, economic and military, that made its neighbours want to reach an accommodation through the Abraham accords. What Israel really needs is to reach acceptance with Saudi, and for that they need to restore their image of strength. As terrible as it is, maybe the question should be have Isreal killed enough civilians to win the war?
I’m fairly supportive of Israel needing to destroy Hamas but shooting your own hostages who were waiving white flags and then two women in a church is a pretty good indicator of how they are approaching this conflict. Isolated incidents are understandable but a pattern is emerging and its hard to defend.
Hamas did what they did to provoke the reaction they’ve got with the absolute intention of weakening international support for Israel. A strategy that is clearly working.
Israel could have sealed off Gaza making the return of electricity, food and energy dependent on the return of hostages, thereby provoking a lengthy stand off with a mounting humanitarian crisis entirely within Hamas’s gift to stop.
Israel gets huge international kudos for restraint, the focus stays on the hostages and the atrocities of 7/10, diplomatic pressure on the Hamas leadership is intense, Arab states (who really don’t like Hamas) can stay relatively neutral. The legendary capabilities of Mossad take out Hamas leadership wherever it may be with little international fuss.
Not sure if any of that would have worked, it’s simply to point out there were other options. The one taken is looking like a bad mistake. Israel is incredibly self sufficient but does need allies.
The poles were reversed on October 8.
It’s been a little like the old potlach practised in the Americas. One tribe would destroy a village so the rival tribe would destroy two. French sociologists and philosophers referred to this as the gift-exchange (Mauss and Bataille).
Derrida wrote two books on it, the first claiming the gift exchange gives a ‘different time’ to that of commodity exchange in a market economy – the time of history? Then he got graver and, perhaps more appropriately here, wrote about the gift of death.
Is the earth round? The blood thirst in the comments here is astonishing. I wonder how many consider themselves Christians. Glad I don’t.
