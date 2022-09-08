Who will defend JK Rowling’s defenders?
Christian Henson was suspended for tweeting in support of the author
It’s magic, though probably not the type JK Rowling had in mind. Composer Christian Henson said something supportive of the Harry Potter author on Twitter and he was gone, just like that, disappeared from the company he co-founded. It’s all in the interests of an “inclusive environment”, according to Will Evans, CEO of Spitfire Audio, whose commitment to inclusivity evidently doesn’t extend to his fellow-director.
Henson’s cancellation is one of those things that supposedly never happens, according to trans activists. But it is eerily reminiscent of the fate of Rosie Kay, the choreographer who last year was forced out of the company she founded after complaints of “transphobia” from some of her dancers.
“Christian’s going to take a break as we reflect on how to move forward,” Evans announced on Twitter, sounding like a receptionist at KGB headquarters speaking over screams from the basement. Not that anything like that has happened to Henson, I hasten to add, although he might feel that his anxiety about the likely consequences of speaking out about the harm done to children by gender ideology was well-founded.
“As a parent I can no longer keep my mouth shut about this,” Henson wrote in a tweet that’s now been deleted. “I’m in full support of glinner [the comedy writer Graham Linehan] and @jk_rowling. Please look into this. If you have young children it’s in the post if you have autistic children it’s probably already on your doormat.” It certainly arrived at Henson’s home with full force, just as Rowling’s popularity has been demonstrated once again by the fact that her new novel, The Ink Black Heart, has shot to the top of the bestseller lists.
Rowling is hard to damage, as her enemies have discovered. She can’t be sacked, her book sales are as buoyant as ever, and being denounced by whining Harry Potter fans merely makes them sound petulant and childish. Less well-known people are another matter, though, especially if they have jobs and mortgages. The fact that someone can be banished from their own company just for mentioning Rowling, and sharing her concern about the medicalisation of children, is evidence of what deserves to be called coercive compassion.
“Be nice or you’re out” is the message. It twists the meaning of common words, so that accusations of “hate” are hurled at anyone who merely disagrees with trans activists. “Hurt” is the latest word to undergo radical transformation, as Henson’s experience shows.
“Christian’s tweet has caused hurt amongst our community,” in the pious words of Spitfire Audio’s CEO, means that some people disagreed with him. In the real world, people disagree with each other all the time and get on with their lives, where they no doubt have plenty of other things to worry about.
Not in the world of gender ideology, however, where being exposed to opposing views is intolerable. Rowling’s name now has such power to hurt, it seems, that people have to be protected from unexpected exposure to it on social media. And another human being finds himself metaphorically in Siberia, just for daring to write the forbidden syllables.
Sheer cowardice from Spitfire’s CEO! He could have just ignored it.
“accusations of “hate” are hurled at anyone who merely disagrees ”
Just further evidence that all the tactics, and the underlying philosophy for the Trans brigade is simply borrowed from quasi- Marxist feminist/black rights/gay rights movements.
Taken on its own, the trans jokers are nothing. But a world where blacks must be elves and clone troopers, girls must be allowed into boy scouts, gay pride must be celebrate, you must pretend women footballers or tennis players are as good as men. And anyone suggesting otherwise (Damore) gets sacked.
Is also a world where you must pretend “trans women” are women, there is no difference between them and normal female athletes, they must be allowed into girls bathrooms, and anyone suggesting otherwise gets sacked.
…except it’s got nothing to do with Marxism, feminism or black rights or gay rights, but everything to do with the culture of rampant consumption and the supremacy of the individual!
It’s the lack of religion that causes this. People are taught as children that being “nice” is one of the highest moral imperatives, but ordinary life gives very few opportunities to demonstrate to others that you’re a nice person. Especially so if you work in management and must deal with the realities of running a company. Being pious used to provide lots of rather arbitrary ways to show that you’re a nice, well socialized person. With those gone, people get desperate and engage in these destructive acts.
If you’re not on the left you can probably handle this because your worldview is that the world sometimes sucks, sometimes being nice leads to bad outcomes for all and so on. On the left, not so much. Result: the moment someone says “here’s an opportunity to show how nice you are” they grab it, unthinkingly. Punishing the person who “hurt” others, who wasn’t “nice”, is a way to show how nice that person is.
Of course it could also be just a way for people on the left to purge non-progressivists. Just as they always have, throughout history. At some point maybe this needs to turned around on them and people need to start getting cancelled for saying woke things. Such people sure are dangerous to have around!
I’ve met plenty of horrible “Christian” people who seem to think asking God for forgiveness on a Sunday excused them for their nasty midweek behaviour. Personally, I think the internet has magnified the problem. Keyboard warriors and virtue signalling, that’s where the problem is.
What kind of bottom crawling spineless creep is Will Evans.
Great opportunity to shaft his co-founder?
Could someone please explain what all this ‘trans’ nonsense is about? Until this excellent essay I was completely unaware of it. Here in Arcadia we live a very simple life, in perhaps the most idyllic landscape on earth, untrammelled by any such excitement.
It seems it involves deliberate child mutilation:Is that possible in the Western World in the early twenty first century? Or is it some form of religious cult whose antics I have stupidity misinterpreted and thus inadvertently vilified?
hey cool
What actually is cool?
Wow. Just never ending with the Soviet metaphors. Did a communist hurt you? Like, as a kid? P.S, it is up to the CEO how he runs his company. Transphobia might not be good for business.
Except it’s not necessarily transphobia, though. It seems to be more to do with the treatment of children who experience gender dysphoria, and whether or not there are only two sexes (with the occasional intersex person). You are right about one thing though, unfortunately, it does appear that it is now bad for business to challenge some particular views – or is it? They don’t seem to want to risk it.
