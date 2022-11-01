David Sacks on Ukraine: from culture war to nuclear war?
The venture capitalist speaks to Freddie Sayers about the escalating conflict
When Elon Musk unveiled his notorious Ukraine peace proposal on Twitter last month, it caused quite the stir. For simply outlining the potential contours of a negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia, the new Twitter CEO was derided as a dangerous Putin apologist (despite his company Starlink providing internet to Ukraine at a cost of $20 million a month). It happens that Musk is not the only Silicon Valley mogul who has come under fire for taking a realist line on the conflict.
In fact, a friend of Musk’s, David Sacks, wrote an article in which he alleged the West had entered into “Woke War III”. Over the course of the war, the woke Left and the neoconservative Right have been marching in lockstep, and using “woke cancellation tactics” to suppress any dissenting opinions.
Sacks, a multimillionaire venture capitalist and host of the hit podcast ‘All-In’ expands on his thinking in UnHerdTV’s latest interview. Speaking to Freddie Sayers, Sacks warns that removing voices which challenge official government policy has dangerous consequences: “The result, once you de-legitimise and remove from the conversation any of the voices for de-escalation and peace […], nothing is left except for calls for greater escalation and more involvement in war. And that’s where we’re at today.”
America’s attitude to Ukraine is a symptom of what Sacks calls Biden’s “Manichean” war on authoritarianism at home and abroad. Biden “has fused foreign policy and domestic policy into this Manichean struggle against dictatorship, anywhere in the world. But the problem with that is that anything we don’t like is labelled dictatorship.” It is also, Sacks believes, an example of how the culture war has evolved into something more insidious: “A lot of people thought that the culture war was sort of the sideshow and wasn’t really relevant to our politics, but now it has sort of metastasised into something, I think, much scarier.”
Ultimately, Sacks believes the USA should be looking to do what’s in the American interest. As he puts it, “I’m not on the Russian side, or the Ukrainian side, per se. I’m on the American side.” And back home, there is much to be worried about: “It would be ironic if, in our zeal, in our crusade to battle authoritarianism abroad, we give up our fundamental civil liberties at home, our rights to free speech, our rights to make a living, our rights to be free from political prosecution.”
Perhaps, following Musk’s acquisition of Twitter last week, the tide might be turning. Sacks certainly thinks so: “I do think that Elon buying Twitter […] will be helpful in the sense that Elon has said that he believes in free speech, not censorship, and hopefully, that’ll inspire other people to push back against these authoritarian tendencies in the West.”
NAIL ON THE HEAD.
The only thing I’d disagree with in that quotation is the implication that loss of our own freedom of expression will be a side effect of battling authoritarianism abroad. I believe the Dems, and significant parts of the establishment, already declared war on freedom of expression long before the Ukraine war broke out. The conflict in Ukraine is just one more tool/excuse for further limiting our own freedom of expression.
Great interview. I hope Mr. Sacks isn’t just a voice in the wilderness.
A voice of reason.
“Diversity is our strength” (President Bill Clinton’s State of the Union Address on Feb 4, 1997)
So the Postmodernists kicked off their war against reason, and thus against the Classic Liberal West. From that simple position we get Critical Theory, Intersectionality, and Equity; three of the 4 horsemen of the apocalypses – the fourth being, ‘Fallow the Science‘. (as is 2 + 2 = 5,, or ‘Up is Down’) which like the first 3 must be said to be absolute truth or you lose everything. Pretty much Orwellian Frankfurt School, Neo-Marxist, Modernism. They are the termites eating the house foundation.
But I have ranted on this for a long wile on here – so move on. It was a great talk – timely, after all these months of the discussion being totally owned by the warmongering Globalist Neo-Liberals and Neo-cons and their running dogs, the MSM, and Social Media/Tech.
Same as the Covid Plandemic was owned by the Globalist Neo-cons, and Neo-Liberals who used the exact same methods to work their evil response. You have to admit, the mainstream Republicans are just Mainstream Democrats – the Uni-party; That Tories are same as Mainstream Labour; and Uniparty too – all captured, all Davos.
Military Industrial Complex, Bio-Pharma Industrial Complex – the Corporatists own the Swamp, the Government.
Anyway – so the cracks show, Humpty Dumpty like, and I think these two defining events of the World – combined they ARE WWIII, are being shown to be engineered disasters to destroy the world as we know it and bring in The Great Reset.
Dr Malone and his groups are widely accepted now; that the Covid thing was a Plandemic, and war against the citizens of the world – as this regional conflict in Ukraine which the West has engineered to a Global Disaster, WWIII, was to being about the opposite of freedom.
The Question is now we see this, truth is getting out now, will this be stopped? Will the guilty be identified? The truth be told? And the guilty be sanctioned? And things be put back on the best track? Or have we lost to the Globalists?
The writer evokes Hanlon’s razor, I think it goes too far to believe that. (Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity.)
””Once is happenstance. Twice is coincidence. Three times is enemy action” ― Ian Fleming, Goldfinger. ”
