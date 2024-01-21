Video
15:00
David Mamet: why Trump will win in 2024
The Pulitzer winner speaks to Flo Read about the death of the American Left
by UnHerd Staff
Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and director David Mamet has, in his own words, gone from a Hollywood veteran to “the hermit of Santa Monica”. Celebrated for his plays American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Speed-the-Plow, Mamet has dedicated his formidable energy to the culture war raging in La La Land.
To mark the publication of his memoir, Everywhere an Oink Oink, Flo Read spoke to Mamet about the death of storytelling, antisemitism in America and his zeal for Donald Trump. You can read a selection of his comments here and watch the full video above.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Join the discussion
To join the discussion in the comments, become a paid subscriber.
Join like minded readers that support our journalism, read unlimited articles and enjoy other subscriber-only benefits.Subscribe