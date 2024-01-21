David Mamet: why Trump will win in 2024

Video

The Pulitzer winner speaks to Flo Read about the death of the American Left

by UnHerd Staff

Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and director David Mamet has, in his own words, gone from a Hollywood veteran to “the hermit of Santa Monica”. Celebrated for his plays American Buffalo, Glengarry Glen Ross, and Speed-the-Plow, Mamet has dedicated his formidable energy to the culture war raging in La La Land.